Ron Sachs honored with Key to the City of Tallahassee

One of Tallahassee’s very best was given the capital city’s ultimate honor when communications legend, unquestioned community leader, and all-around good guy Ron Sachs was presented with the Key to the City of Tallahassee.

The recognition came during the community’s 20th annual Best & Brightest Awards, a signature event conceived and launched by Sachs in 2005 to highlight exemplary local high school seniors.

“Nationally and internationally recognized as one of the best in the business, (Sachs) is also the true definition of Tallahassee — he is service,” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said in surprising Sachs with the honor. “It is individuals like Ron Sachs that truly, truly make Tallahassee special, and we are all blessed to have him be a part of our lives.”

Over the course of two decades, the Best & Brightest program has awarded $1 million in scholarships to more than 3,500 students who earn the recognition not just because of outstanding academics but also community involvement — “selfless service,” as Sachs describes it. The city of Tallahassee is also renaming a city street as Best and Brightest Way.

It would be impossible to be involved in Florida’s political life and not be aware of Sachs. A South Florida journalist before moving his family to the friendlier environs of Tallahassee, he really made his name as Gov. Lawton Chiles’ Communications Director before opening the nationally renowned communications firm that bears his name, Sachs Media.

With an ebullient personality, Sachs is a force of nature, and he has applied his energy and creativity in countless ways to improve life in Tallahassee and all of Florida. Among his activities: He is a former Chair of Leadership Florida, earning that organization’s Distinguished Member Award in 2008; he served as Chair of Tallahassee’s Chamber of Commerce and United Way campaign; and he was honored as Philanthropist of the Year in 2011 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Over almost 30 years, he grew Sachs Media from a two-person operation (then known as Ron Sachs Communications) to one of Florida’s and the nation’s foremost independent communications firm. Sachs now serves as “Chairman Emeritus” — but still keeps his hand in the firm, which has won numerous national awards and now boasts more than 40 communications professionals.

Sachs’ legacy of service endures through things like the Best & Brightest Program. Past winners — including students who have gone on to work at the White House, become Air Force pilots, and serve as an NBA sideline reporter — will make sure of it.