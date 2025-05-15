May 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

An overwhelming share of voters still backs tort reforms, new Florida Chamber poll finds

Jesse SchecknerMay 15, 20253min

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Pembroke Park, First Florida Credit Union to teach financial literacy to 5th graders

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Guido Maniscalco ousted as City Council Chair after Bill Carlson snub

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.15.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom
Just 15% of voters think past tort legislation went too far, pollsters found.

A huge share of Florida voters remains happy with tort reform laws the Legislature enacted, and a plurality want more restrictions against “lawsuit abuse” added, new Florida Chamber of Commerce polling found.

Bills passed in 2023 blocked policyholders who successfully sue their insurers from recouping attorneys fees and banned assignment of benefits in auto glass claims.

Those and other measures went “a long way to undo Florida’s reputation as a litigious hotspot,” the Washington-based Consumer Choice Center said in March.

The Florida Chamber poll found that only 15% of voters in the state believe the past tort legislation went too far, and more voters than not support additional measures.

Working on behalf of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Tallahassee-based Cherry Communications spoke with 605 likely voters by phone May 2-10.

The sample size included 264 Republicans, 218 Democrats and 123 third- and no-party residents. The poll had a 4-percentage-point margin of error.

Seventy-five percent of Florida voters, the poll found, believe that personal injury trial lawyers who advertise on billboards and television are more interested in making money than protecting people’s rights. That includes 84% of Republicans and 71% of third- and no-party voters.

Just 10% of those polled say the contrary.

Notably, the Florida Chamber backed the 2023 tort reform measures and fought others to reverse them or give plaintiffs more even ground in court. It was among the organizations to oppose a bill lawmakers approved this month to repeal a law derisively called “free kill,” which today prohibits adult children and parents older than 25 from collecting noneconomic damages — pain and suffering — for wrongful deaths involving medical malpractice.

Florida enacted the law in 1990 and remains the only state with the restriction, which Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he has every intention of keeping on the books.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber poll shows support for eliminating business rent tax, extending Donald Trump tax cuts

nextGovernor signs Wilton Simpson priority farm bill, including fluoride ban, 2nd Amendment protections

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories