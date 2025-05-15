Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis has 54% approval rating, Donald Trump at 51%

A new Florida Chamber poll found Gov. Ron DeSantis has a 54% approval rating from Florida voters, while 51% support President Donald Trump’s work in Washington.

Voters were also asked their opinions about the state of Florida and the country.

“The Florida Chamber’s new poll also finds Floridians remain optimistic about the direction of Florida, with 49% saying Florida is heading in the right direction, while 43% believe things are on the wrong track,” the Chamber said in a press release Thursday to release the latest figures.

“Opinions on the direction of the United States are split, with 48% of Floridians believing the nation is heading in the right direction and an equal number believing the country is on the wrong track.”

The Chamber added, “Both numbers remain steady with the Florida Chamber’s most recent public poll in February.”

Working on behalf of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Tallahassee-based Cherry Communications spoke with 605 likely voters by phone May 2-10. The sample size included 264 Republicans, 218 Democrats and 123 third- and no-party residents. The poll had a 4-percentage-point margin of error.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has continued to spar with House Republicans on tax policies, his wife’s Hope Florida charity, and more. At press conferences, he regularly touts the state’s efforts to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to fight illegal immigration and help Trump in his mass deportation plans.

During Trump’s first 100 days, he has exerted his executive power to threaten tariffs and dismantle several government institutions. He has also made immigration enforcement a priority.

The Chamber’s new poll also explored voters’ opinions on tax cuts, legalizing marijuana and other subjects.

A majority of voters support ending Florida’s business rent tax, while they also view the state’s current tort reform laws favorably, the Chamber’s poll found.