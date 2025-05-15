May 15, 2025
Support for recreational pot wanes post-election, according to Florida Chamber poll
THC cap mulled by Senate panel on smokable marijuana

Jesse SchecknerMay 15, 20254min

cannabis_smoking-759x430
‘The more voters learn about legalizing recreational marijuana, the less high on legalizing weed they become.’

Even fewer Florida voters back allowing recreational pot use today than did in the General Election, new Florida Chamber of Commerce polling found.

A 53% share of the electorate supports legalization now compared to the 56% who voted for Amendment 3 in November. That 2024 measure fell about 4 percentage points short of the threshold the measure needed to pass.

“The lack of support from Floridians over the past two years comes despite more than $150 million being spent to try and pass the amendment during the 2024 election along with an additional $20 million attempting to revive this amendment for 2026 — over $165 million of which came from Florida’s largest medicinal marijuana seller (Trulieve),” a Florida Chamber statement said.

“This failure to build momentum for the amendment in polling displays that the more voters learn about legalizing recreational marijuana, the less high on legalizing weed they become.”

Working on behalf of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Tallahassee-based Cherry Communications spoke with 605 likely voters by phone May 2-10.

The sample size included 264 Republicans, 218 Democrats and 123 third- and no-party residents. The poll had a 4-percentage-point margin of error. It’s the seventh consecutive survey from the Florida Chamber to show support for legalization is lower than the 60% needed.

Of note, the Florida Chamber opposed Amendment 3 and launched a website in October to combat the change.

CEO Mark Wilson said it would “jeopardize Florida’s family-friendly and business-friendly business climate, while driving up costs for local businesses and families and degrading our quality of life.”

The Chamber also released polling data in February showing that voters overwhelmingly supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to make it more difficult to place constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Its Thursday polling report also included voter feedback about tort reforms, taxes and opinions on DeSantis and President Donald Trump.

The Chamber did not include anything on how voters feel about $10 million in Medicaid settlement funds being routed through a charity First Lady Casey DeSantis runs and into political committees that then funded anti-Amendment 3 activities.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

