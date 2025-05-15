Personnel note: Melissa Tapanes Llahues takes helm as President of Builders Association of South Florida

Melissa Tapanes Llahues, a zoning and land use lawyer known for her civic involvement and legal expertise, has been installed as President of the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF).

Tapanes Llahues was sworn in at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel before a crowd of notable attendees, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who administered the oath of office, and U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Levine Cava’s predecessor, who commemorated the achievement in the Congressional Record.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who represents District 5 at County Hall, also attended the event.

A named partner at Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes PLLC since 2020, Tapanes Llahues represents a wide range of clients in navigating complex land use approvals across all levels of government.

Her practice is rooted in high-stakes and politically sensitive real estate matters, including zoning, site planning, public-private partnerships and historic preservation.

In her remarks at the May 9 ceremony, she highlighted her vision for BASF’s future, centering on expanding housing access, strengthening public-private partnerships and elevating the voices of builders who contribute to the region’s economic and community development.

“Throughout my career, one thing has always been clear: Builders are doers,” she said in a statement. “We don’t just imagine communities — we create them. We lay the foundation for the American Dream.”

Founded in 1944, BASF is one of South Florida’s most influential industry organizations, advocating for responsible growth, affordability and sustainability in the built environment. Tapanes Llahues, 47, is expected to bring renewed focus and energy to the association’s mission as the region grapples with skyrocketing housing costs, climate resilience and evolving infrastructure needs.

Her résumé includes leadership roles with the Miami Downtown Development Authority, Latin Builders Association and Miami’s Miami 21 Report Ad Hoc Task Force. She’s also been recognized by the South Florida Business Journal, Miami Dade Bar and national legal directories like Chambers USA and The Legal 500.

A graduate of Florida International University and the University of Miami School of Law, Tapanes Llahues’ public service work began in 1999, when she was a student appointee to the Postsecondary Education Planning Commission under former Gov. Jeb Bush.

As she steps into her new role with BASF, Tapanes Llahues pledged to guide the organization through challenges of affordability, mobility and climate, with a focus on collaboration and community impact.

“We have big challenges ahead,” she said. “But I believe in the power of this organization. I believe in the expertise and dedication of our members. And I believe that if we work together as partners in progress, we can meet the moment.”