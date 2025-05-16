If John Morgan is running for Governor, time is running out

John Morgan — known in Florida (and beyond) as the most recognizable attorney working “for the people” — is considering a run for Governor.

He’s not a Democrat. He’s not a Republican. And speaking during a Capital Tiger Bay luncheon earlier this week, he doesn’t “think there’s a future for just running as an independent.”

Instead, he wants to form a new third party, one that answers the dilemma Morgan described at Tiger Bay as “a lot of us” being stuck in the middle with “clowns to the left” and “jokers to the right,” evoking lyrics from “Stuck in the Middle,” the 1972 Stealers Wheel classic.

But if that’s his plan, Florida’s “pot daddy” (Morgan bankrolled and heavily advocated for the state’s medical marijuana law) doesn’t have much time to get the ball rolling.

Under state statute, a candidate must be a member of the political party for which they are running for at least 365 days before the qualifying date. The qualifying deadline for Florida’s 2026 Election cycle, when the Governor’s race will be on the ballot, is June 12, 2026. That means if Morgan is going to run for Governor under a third-party banner, that party must be established, and Morgan registered to it, in less than a month, by June 12.

That’s an incredibly quick timeline to establish a whole new party, especially considering Morgan hasn’t given much indication of what the party would be called or its platform.

Establishing a new political party isn’t necessarily difficult, but it’s not a walk in the park, with plenty of red tape to navigate. For starters, it has to be considered a group, meaning more than one person is needed. Surely, Morgan can easily clear that minimal bar. But he would also have to establish party officers, such as a chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer.

Morgan’s timeline becomes more generous if he decides to run without party affiliation, but he hasn’t said that’s what he’d do, and it comes with its own set of challenges.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a former Democrat who served as the upper chamber’s minority leader until dumping the party, has said he plans to run as an NPA, meaning Morgan wouldn’t be the only person trying to claim the already narrow independent lane.

The two wouldn’t have to face off in a Primary, reserved only for those running under a party banner.

Conventional wisdom holds that it’s hard enough to find victory as an NPA candidate — they lack the institutional support of a major party. There’s no party loyalty to be enjoyed among the electorate. While more and more voters are ditching party affiliation, carving a narrow lane for independent candidates, such candidates are often considered spoilers, syphoning votes from one major party or the other, or perhaps both.

In a scenario where both Pizzo and Morgan ran as an NPA, it’s hard to imagine a victory for either, considering they would likely split the share of unaffiliated voters and those in the moderate realm of politics who are disenchanted with both major parties.

Nevertheless, if the plan is to create a new party, the time is ticking — and ticking fast.