Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.19.25

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer” via Betsy Klein of CNN — Former President Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his personal office announced Sunday. The diagnosis, a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with bone metastasis, followed an investigation into increasing urinary symptoms and a new prostate nodule. While characterized as aggressive, the statement noted the cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.” Biden and his family are currently “reviewing treatment options with his physicians.” No further details on the specific treatment plan or prognosis were immediately available. This news comes as Biden continues his post-presidency activities.

___

Veteran conservative political operative Chris Hudson has signed on as Campaign Manager for Byron Donalds’ gubernatorial bid.

Hudson is shifting to the campaign side after serving as a senior adviser to Donalds. Before entering Donalds’ inner orbit, Hudson worked for direct mail company Presstige Printing and Ace Political, serving as VP of Political Strategy.

“I am excited to have Chris on the team. He knows Florida like the back of his hand and is a fighter who knows how to win campaigns,” Donalds said. “His extensive grassroots experience and principled leadership will help us win voters’ trust and take our America First message to all of Florida’s 67 counties. As Campaign Manager, he will play a pivotal role in helping us take Florida to new heights.”

Hudson’s résumé also includes a stint at Americans for Prosperity, where he helped the libertarian-conservative group push policy priorities across 36 states and oversaw the buildup of AFP’s statewide “grassroots army.” Early in his career, he served as Central Florida Director for the House Majority — the campaign arm supporting Republican state House campaigns — and as Campaign Manager for former House Speaker Dean Cannon.

“It is my honor to serve the (Donald) Trump-endorsed candidate for Florida Governor in 2026 as campaign manager. We’re assembling an exceptional team to showcase Byron’s mission to lead Florida to greater heights, and we look forward to mobilizing across the state to earn each and every vote,” Hudson said.

___

Two weeks out from the Special Election, new polling shows a dead heat in the race for Miami City Commission District 4.

Kaplan Strategies polled 304 likely voters in the district and found that Ralph “Rafael” Rosado and Jose Regalado are tied at 27% and 46% of voters, indicating they are still undecided. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 5.6%.

That the race was even during the May 10-13 polling window is arguably a win for Rosado, as the Regalado name carries weight in the Magic City. Jose Regalado’s father, Tomás Regalado, is a former Miami Mayor and today serves as Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser. His sister, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, is a former School Board member.

“This poll shows what we’ve been feeling on the ground — our message of independence, transparency, and new leadership at City Hall is resonating with residents,” Rosado said in a statement to Florida Politics. “While my opponent was counting on a famous last name, I’ve been out knocking on doors, listening to neighbors, and earning trust the right way. We’re building momentum every day, and I’m confident that voters are ready for a fresh start.”

The favorable-unfavorable spread is close, but Rosado does have the edge at 35%-23% compared to Regalado’s 30% favorable and 24% unfavorable. Again, nearly half those polled said they weren’t certain how they felt about the candidates.

___

New polling shows signs of competitiveness in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, with Democratic challenger Richard Lamondin trailing incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar by just 3 percentage points — well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error.

The poll found Democrats and Republicans are tied on a generic ballot, suggesting a growing discontent with the GOP’s leadership. Pollsters also noted high negative ratings for Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Salazar remains slightly above water among CD 27 voters, but well over a third of respondents hold negative opinions of her. Voters view Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava far more favorably, with about 55% approval.

In a head-to-head matchup, pollsters found that among “informed” voters — survey code-speak for people given information to sway their opinion — Lamondin has 43% support, compared to 46% for Salazar.

The district-wide poll, conducted by MDW Communications for EDGE Communications, reflected the area’s diverse demographics: 63% Hispanic, 30% White, 2% Black and Caribbean, and 5% “other.” Party affiliation was 41% Republican, 33% Democratic, and 26% third — or no-party. The poll also had 50% women and 50% men.

Voter frustration with the economy emerged as a dominant theme. In a generic congressional ballot, pollsters found Democrats and Republicans are tied, with 11% undecided and 3% supporting a third-party candidate.

Nearly half the respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, with just 33% giving him positive marks. A majority also believe Congress is doing a “poor to very poor” job addressing affordability and quality of life issues.

___

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin is shaking up his staff following Legislative Director Will Sitton’s exit to the private sector.

Sitton, who has been on Franklin’s staff since 2021 and has served as Legislative Director since 2023, will be succeeded by Lindsey Mosley. Mosley currently serves as senior policy adviser and has experience managing Franklin’s legislative portfolio, particularly in national security, appropriations, and veterans’ issues.

“Will has been a valued member of our team and a trusted adviser throughout his time on the Hill,” Franklin said. “His leadership on legislative strategy, especially on agriculture issues and our work on appropriations, has been instrumental in advancing priorities for Florida’s 18th District. We thank him for his service and wish him continued success.”

Current Communications Director Corey Noble will swap in for Mosley as senior policy adviser for agriculture, supporting Franklin’s work as Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, critical water priorities under the Energy and Water Subcommittee, and advancing key policy initiatives vital to Florida’s farming communities.

Later, Franklin’s office announced that Melissa Wolfe will shift from Digital Media Director to Press Secretary, and Communications Adviser Brooke Aghakhan’s role will expand to include speechwriting duties.

“These team members have each demonstrated outstanding commitment, talent and adaptability,” Franklin added. “I’m confident these transitions will strengthen our office and help us better serve the constituents of Florida’s 18th Congressional District.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@PiersMorgan: I’m going to block anyone I see — and there’s already a lot of this vile crap flying around — mocking, celebrating, or playing partisan politics with Joe Biden’s health news. The man has served his country for 50 yrs and is fighting for his life. Show some bloody respect.

—@BennyJohnson: In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn Bridge. Can’t make it up

—@GovRonDeSantis: At my direction, @FLSERT has been in contact with emergency management officials in Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois who are dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s tornadoes. Florida stands ready to provide any requested resources to support our fellow states.

—@JohnMorganEsq: I have news for you. No Democrat is going to win next election. There are 1 million more Republicans thanks to Randy Andy Gillum. The play would be to get many Democrats votes who don’t want to waste it on losing … many of those stuck in the middle … and a group of Moderate Republicans. The only announced Democratic candidate is David Jolly, a Republican and nice guy. Playing checkers won’t work, playing 3D chess might … keyword might. You can win with less than 40%

— DAYS UNTIL —

Epic Universe grand opening — 2; Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 4; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 4; Florida Chamber Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 10; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 11; Tony Awards — 20; Special Election for SD 19 — 22; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 23; Leadership Blue Weekend — 32; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 36; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 36; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 37; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 39; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 53; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 67; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 67; Florida Freedom Forum — 75; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 79; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 85; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 88; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 106; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 108; the Emmys — 118; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 121; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 130; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 161; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 186; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 193; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 198; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 198; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 212; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 214; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 220; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 263; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 351; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 368; FIFA World Cup™ final — 389; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 579; Tampa mayoral election — 652; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 719; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 865; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1152; U.S. Presidential Election — 1268; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1668; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2399.

— TOP STORY —

“Hope Florida’s foster care claims ring hollow, child welfare groups say” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s “Hope Florida” initiative, championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, is facing significant skepticism over its proclaimed successes. While the Department of Children and Families (DCF) reports the program helped over 21,000 families and contributed to a 7,000-child reduction in foster care, critics, including former and current foster care agency leaders, call these claims exaggerated or false.

Interviews with the Tampa Bay Times reveal concerns that Hope Florida duplicates existing services, like the long-standing Florida 211 Network and foster agency referral systems and diverts crucial resources. Individuals like Julie Broward, a cancer patient caring for her grandchildren, reported receiving no help after seeking assistance.

Critics, such as former Embrace Families CEO Gerry Glynn, argue the program primarily refers families to state agencies — a role already filled — and question whether “moral support” justifies its multi-million-dollar cost. This includes approximately $6 million in salaries for 150 reassigned DCF employees and $10 million that its charity arm received from an undisclosed Medicaid settlement, sparking legislative inquiries.

The staff reassignment occurred as DCF struggled with massive Medicaid call center wait times. Hope Florida, which operates within DCF, has not released detailed performance data, relying on promotional materials with stock images. Officials also contest crediting Hope Florida for the foster care decline, citing national trends and other state-level child welfare reforms. DCF declined to comment without pre-approval of quotes and source names.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis gets dozens of bills, including those on school start times, dangerous dogs” via the News Service of Florida — The Legislature on Friday formally sent about 60 bills to DeSantis, including a measure that would back away from a requirement about starting high school classes later in the morning. The measure (SB 296) would largely undo a 2023 law that said high schools could not start earlier than 8:30 a.m. to help teens get more sleep. The law was slated to take effect in 2026, but many school districts said they were struggling to comply with the deadline because of issues such as the need to buy more buses and hire hard-to-find bus drivers. Under the law, middle schools could not start earlier than 8 a.m., but the issue primarily centered on high school students. This year’s bill, which passed the Legislature unanimously, would allow districts to avoid the requirements if they submit reports to the Florida Department of Education that include information about issues such as school start times and strategies considered to have later start times for middle and high schools.

“‘Recyclable’ wine container measure tapped into law by DeSantis” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — DeSantis gave a toast to a measure approved by the Florida Legislature that eliminates a previous law that required “reusable” kegs for businesses that produce wine in the state. DeSantis put his signature to the new wine law (SB 578) that was passed in the Legislature during the Regular Session. The statute states that wine produced in Florida “may be sold in recyclable containers of a specified volume.” It’s an inside industry technicality, but one that has a notable financial impact on the few dozen wine producers in the Sunshine State. The key element is changing Florida law enacted about a decade ago to allow Florida wine producers to use “recyclable” kegs and other containers, instead of requiring “reusable” containers.

—“Repeal of later school start times awaits DeSantis’ decision” via Florida Politics

—”Wrecking ball: Governor will have to decide on historic building protections” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Bill creating statewide ‘dangerous dog’ registry goes to Governor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Utility worker protection legislation heads to Governor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“After ‘Officer Jason Raynor Act’ dies near finish line, its sponsors disagree on who killed it” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As the Legislature’s Regular Session drew to a close, a seemingly minor disagreement over four words spelled the end for a bill that would have mandated life sentences without parole for defendants convicted of manslaughter in the death of a police officer. Now weeks after the “Officer Jason Raynor Act” died, its sponsors are still at odds over who killed it. The bill (SB 234) died in House messages May 2, leaving its Republican sponsors — Sen. Tom Leek of Ormond Beach and Rep. Jessica Baker of Jacksonville — frustrated over what they described as a breakdown in bicameral collaboration. The legislation, named for Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a man who resisted arrest, sailed through its Committee stops with little opposition.

“League of Cities brief local officials on new hurricane-response legislation” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Local government officials are attempting to come to terms with recent legislation (SB 180) intended to make sure they are better prepared to handle the aftermath of a major storm or hurricane. Sen. Nick DiCeglie sponsored the measure. He said it was “personal” for him, having observed homeowners’ frustrations dealing with their local governments in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton last Fall. After the Senate initially passed the bill last month, he issued a statement saying that, following a major storm, citizens need a “clear path to recovery, not roadblocks.” “When local bureaucracy overshadows the needs of citizens, Floridians are left picking up the pieces,” he said. “We’re fighting for families to focus on rebuilding without additional delays or burdens, especially for those who sustained damage or lost their homes. Working with our state and local responders, we can streamline restoration efforts and improve emergency response coordination, fortifying and strengthening our communities before the next storm.”

—”25 years of ‘unintended consequences’: Tallahassee players look back on a quarter century of term limits” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Nicholas Aramino, Nicholas Aramino: AMAC Action

Julie Fess, Cambo Ferry: Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka

Jonathan Kilman, Converge Government Affairs of Florida: Florida After School

“Florida Chamber: Consumer confidence is on the upswing in the Sunshine State” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Consumer sentiment in Florida is on the rise, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which highlights the state’s $1.74 trillion GDP and an unemployment rate (3.6%) below the national average (4.2%). The Chamber claims Florida’s consumer outlook significantly surpasses national sentiment, citing improved personal financial situations as a key driver. However, a recent University of Florida (UF) report presents a more cautious view. UF researchers note a three-month downward trend in Floridian consumer sentiment, primarily due to declining expectations about future economic conditions. This reflects “growing uncertainty,” potentially influenced by concerns over tariffs and future policy decisions. Despite this, the Chamber maintains that Florida’s strong economic foundation and resilient labor market bolster overall consumer confidence.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“U.S. downgraded by Moody’s as Donald Trump pushes costly tax cuts” via Tony Romm, Andrew Duehren, and Joe Rennison of The New York Times — The credit rating of the United States received a potentially costly downgrade on Friday, as the ratings firm Moody’s determined that the government’s rising debt levels stood to grow further if Republicans enact a package of new tax cuts. The downgrade, to one notch below the highest triple-A rating, amounted to a repudiation of Washington, where Trump only hours earlier had pushed his party to adopt a legislative package that might add trillions of dollars to the nation’s fiscal imbalance. The downgrade from Moody’s means that each of the three major credit rating agencies no longer gives the United States its best rating. Fitch downgraded the United States in 2023, citing fiscal concerns, and Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country in 2011.

“Supreme Court extends block on Trump’s deportation bid under Alien Enemies Act” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Trump’s drive to use an 18th-century law to rapidly expel alleged Venezuelan gang members suffered another legal setback Friday as the Supreme Court extended its block on deporting dozens of men in immigration detention in northern Texas. The court emphasized that the men — whom the Trump administration has labeled “alien enemies” — are entitled to more due process than the administration has so far provided. That means advance notice of their deportations and a meaningful opportunity to challenge the deportations in court, the justices wrote in an unsigned opinion.

“Trump tells Walmart to ‘eat the tariffs’ after retailer warned it will raise prices” via Leslie Josephs and Melissa Repko of CNBC — Trump blasted Walmart on Saturday after the country’s largest retailer warned this week that it will have to raise prices because of tariffs. “Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!” Walmart CFO John David Rainey said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that, “We have not seen price increases at this magnitude, in the speed in which they’re coming at us before, and so it makes for a challenging environment.” As a retail giant and the largest grocer in the country, Walmart is often seen as a bellwether for the health of retailers and U.S. consumers.

“Trump Justice Dept. considers removing key check on lawmaker prosecutions” via Perry Stein and Jeremy Roebuck, The Washington Post — Federal prosecutors across the country may soon be able to indict members of Congress without approval from lawyers in the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. Under the proposal, investigators and prosecutors would also not be required to consult with the section’s attorneys during key steps of probes into public officials, altering a long-standing provision in the Justice Department’s manual that outlines how investigations of elected officials should be conducted. If adopted, the changes would remove a layer of review intended to ensure that cases against public officials are legally sound and not politically motivated. Career prosecutors in the Public Integrity Section guided and signed off on the criminal investigations into alleged corruption by New York Mayor Eric Adams and former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

“Trump’s order that truckers speak English? A good thing, experts say” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — As state and federal officials prepare to strictly enforce English rules for commercial drivers in the coming weeks, many immigrant truckers across the country are speaking out and calling the rule unfair. However, people in the industry say that knowing basic English is essential for safety. Trump signed an executive order on April 28, reinforcing a federal law that requires commercial truck drivers to be proficient in English. The rule had been removed under the Obama administration in 2016. Now it will take effect on June 25. Carlos Manuel, a Florida truck driver, said his English is limited, but he’s “still able to handle my work.” “Maybe most of us aren’t good at English, but we can do the job,” said Manuel, 34.

“Marco Rubio says there ‘may be more coming soon’ amid Afrikaner refugee resettlement controversy” via Kaia Hubbard of CBS News — Secretary of State Rubio defended a controversial new Trump administration policy granting refugee status to White South Africans days after the first group’s arrival in the U.S., saying people should be “celebrating” the move, not criticizing it. “We’ve often been lectured by people all over the place about how the United States needs to continue to be a beacon for those who are oppressed abroad. Well, here’s an example where we’re doing that,” Rubio said. Last week, 59 people from South Africa’s Afrikaner community — White South Africans largely descended from Dutch settlers — arrived in the U.S., after Trump earlier this year directed his government to allow South Africans of European descent, and Afrikaners in particular, to be resettled through the U.S. refugee program.

“Mike Haridopolos’ first bill in Congress could make it easier for small businesses to grow quickly” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Haridopolos wants to remove financial reporting roadblocks for growing businesses. The Indian Harbour Beach Republican filed his first individual bill on Friday. The Greenlighting Growth Act (HR 3343) would change federal securities law by putting streamlined disclosure rules for Emerging Growth Companies into federal statutes. “Emerging Growth Companies are an engine of innovation and job creation across this country,” Haridopolos said. “This targeted legislation removes a needless roadblock and sends a clear message that we’re committed to smart reforms that reward innovation, fuel growth, and keep America the best place in the world to start and scale a business.”

“A federal program insures farmers during hurricanes. Climate change is driving up its cost” via Rose Schnabel of the Orlando Sentinel — He hates to say it, but Ernest Fulford is hoping for a hurricane. Storms tore through the grower’s 1,600 acres last Fall, submerging thousands of pounds of freshly dug peanuts in floodwaters and dropping fluffy white cotton bolls, weeks away from harvest, into the mud. A crop insurance payout kept his farm, a family legacy since the 1940s, in business. The Federal Crop Insurance Program, so far spared from the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts, costs the government an average of $9 billion annually. Climate change could raise its price tag by up to a third by 2080. Despite the increasing investment, the program struggles to accommodate small farmers and those, including Fulford, hit by back-to-back storms. That worries agricultural economist Anne Schechinger of the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit in favor of crop insurance reform. “The crop insurance program really is not helping farmers adapt to extreme weather from climate change,” she said, noting that the program relies on past crop and weather data instead of forward-looking climate models.

— ELECTIONS —

“Trump whistleblower Alexander Vindman eyeing Florida Senate run” via Jim DeFede of CBS Miami — Vindman, the retired lieutenant colonel who triggered Trump’s first impeachment, is considering a U.S. Senate run in Florida against Republican Ashley Moody. “I think that the Democrats need to win in some very, very difficult places,” Vindman told CBS News Miami, adding, “I don’t shy away from a challenge.” Acknowledging Florida’s Republican majority, he said, “I also don’t want to be some sort of sacrificial player.” Vindman, now working with Vote Vets, believes veterans “get things done” and are “not extreme voices.” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried praised Vindman as an “incredible example of what it means to selflessly serve.” Conversely, Republican Party Chair Evan Power dismissed him, stating, “The last thing our state wants is someone who was part of the obstruction of the first Trump administration.”

“2026 Governor race: Would third-party candidates lock in another Republican victory?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Two wealthy political figures think they’ve identified the formula to end a three-decade streak of Republican victories in elections for Governor, and give Florida something different. The ex-Democrats — Jason Pizzo, a South Florida state Senator, and John Morgan, the prominent Central Florida personal injury lawyer — are advocating a new approach: a candidate who isn’t tied to Democratic dogma or Republican orthodoxy who can harness the growing number of independent voters and win the Governor’s office in 2026 by running as a no-party independent or as the leader of a new third party. Each believes he is the best person to lead that effort and win the election.

“Make Summer plans to vote in SD 15 and HD 40 races” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Elections Supervisor Karen Castor Dentel is urging voters to mark their calendars and have a Summer plan to vote so they don’t miss the upcoming deadlines for the Senate District 15 and House District 40 Special Elections. “One-third of Orange County voters live in districts where a Special Election is taking place this Summer,” Castor Dentel said as her office launched a Summer campaign reminding voters of the key dates. May 27 is the deadline for voter registration and party affiliation changes. June 12 is the vote-by-mail request deadline.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump’s pick for top federal prosecutor in South Florida nears Senate confirmation” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Judge Jason Reding Quiñones took a big step on Thursday toward being confirmed as the top federal prosecutor in South Florida, as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines in favor of Trump’s pick for the region’s high-profile law enforcement post. The Republican-led Committee voted 12-9 for Reding to head the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, making him the first nominee for such a position in Trump’s second term to be sent to the full Senate for confirmation. Reding, 44, who once worked as a federal prosecutor in the Miami office, could be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate in a matter of weeks, depending on the latest political dispute between its Democratic and Republican members, according to University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.

“Woman faces $1.82 million ICE fine for not leaving U.S. after removal order” via Nidia Cavazos of CBS News Miami — An undocumented immigrant who lives in Florida is facing a more than $1.82 million fine for failing to leave the country after receiving a removal order 20 years ago, CBS News has learned. The 41-year-old Florida woman and mother of three, who CBS News has chosen not to name, was charged $500 for every day she has remained in the U.S. since the removal order was issued in April 2005, running up a total of $1,821,350. This case represents an enforcement of the civil fines listed under the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, which also requires undocumented immigrants to register with the U.S. government, according to Michelle Sanchez, the Florida-based immigration attorney representing the Honduran immigrant.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Shootings prompt Kissimmee, Orlando to look at booze sales, downtown safety” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — An early morning argument at a downtown Kissimmee bar and restaurant last week spilled into the street and then ended with gunfire. The shooting left two people injured and quickly reignited discussions among Kissimmee leaders about whether alcohol sales should end earlier than 2 a.m., the current cutoff. Commissioners had one testy exchange hours after the May 6 shooting and likely will discuss the issue again next month. About 20 miles north, Orlando continues to grapple with similar concerns about alcohol, public safety, and gun violence in its downtown, and Monday, city leaders will again wrestle with possible solutions. In both cities, some officials say ending alcohol sales at midnight should be considered. Orlando currently requires its downtown bars to have a permit to pour liquor after midnight, with last call at 2 a.m.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough Judge Nancy Jacobs to resign after panel recommends removal” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Jacobs will resign from the bench at the end of May, she announced Friday, weeks after a state disciplinary panel recommended she be removed from office. The panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission found that Jacobs violated judicial canons — ethical rules that govern the conduct of judges and those running for the bench — in her bitterly contested 2022 campaign against Judge Jared Smith. The race, in which abortion rights became a major issue, featured hints of political partisanship, which is unusual for a Florida judicial contest. The panel concluded that Jacobs’ conduct made her unfit for office. Her resignation, effective May 31, comes as the Florida Supreme Court weighed whether to adopt the panel’s recommendations.

“Hillsborough School Board removes sexual content after Attorney General’s pressure” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Hillsborough County Public Schools demanding the School Board remove “overtly sexual content” from their classrooms. In a letter sent Thursday to School Board members, Uthmeier cited multiple explicit books and wrote, “The materials listed above should immediately be removed.” On Friday, Uthmeier announced the materials had been removed. “After we demanded removal of pornographic and overtly sexual content from Hillsborough County classrooms, the district today confirmed that the titles identified by our Office of Parental Rights and [Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.] were removed,” he said. “This is a win for parents in Hillsborough County.” He had initially advised them to “undertake an immediate review” of their current collection to “remove any additional harmful, sexualized content that has errantly been presented to students.”

“St. Petersburg Fire spokesperson quits, blames ‘toxic culture’” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The spokesperson for St. Petersburg Fire Rescue quit her job and sent a two-page letter to division chiefs within the department describing a “toxic culture” there. Ashlie Handy was hired one year ago as a public information officer following former Fire Chief James Large’s departure, after several employees complained he fostered a toxic work environment. In her letter, Handy said she left for unrelated but similar reasons. “Let me be clear: This decision was not impulsive, nor made without deep reflection,” Handy wrote in a letter dated May 5. “The pattern of neglect, marginalization and systemic dysfunction within this department made it hard to continue.” “The most painful truth is this: I was set up to fail,” she wrote.

“St. Pete Beach Commission denies 104-unit resort proposal” via Emma Behrman of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Again, the City Commission denied a 104-unit resort for St. Pete Beach. St. Pete Beach City Commission unanimously denied a variance, conditional use permit and density ordinance that would have allowed the development of the Windward Pass Resort, a proposed hotel with a lazy river, two outdoor bars, an indoor arcade and a mini-golf course on a 2.67-acre vacant strip on Gulf Boulevard. The project faced scrutiny at a Planning Board meeting in December 2024, but the developer decided to move the proposal to the Commission with one modification — a 4-foot reduction in height. That change wasn’t enough to sway the city.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Finalizing FSU academic health center among Richard McCullough’s goals tying into $500K bonus plan” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University President McCullough could clinch a bigger bonus if a deal is reached with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Each year, the president’s office develops a list of goals that are then approved by the Board of Trustees. Included in the list of nearly 50 items this year is one that overlaps with the recent drama surrounding the future of the hospital. The goal: “Finalize and execute a structure that allows the university to develop an academic health center as a platform for FSU Health.” FSU has had its eye on TMH ever since the city suggested it might consider a sale of the hospital. The university quickly expressed interest in owning the hospital under the FSU Health flag if the city was selling or looking to transfer the $1-a-year lease arrangement that makes the city the owner of all the hospital’s assets.

“City of Gainesville planning Special Election for referendum on control of GRU” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — The Gainesville City Commission on May 15 voted 6-1 to have the city attorney prepare for a Special Election this Fall by drafting a reworded ballot amendment that would ask voters once again to decide the fate of the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority. The decision comes after an 8th Judicial Court judge in April nullified the result of a 2024 referendum that passed overwhelmingly and would have returned power over the city-owned utility back to the Commission. Judge George M. Wright wrote in his ruling for summary judgment that the ballot language used in 2024 was “misleading.” He found fault in the referendum’s use of the word “elected” instead of “appointed” when describing the charter officer that would be tasked with managing GRU. Gainesville charter officers are appointed by the City Commission.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County sets up showdown with Florida officials over wetlands protection” via Ryan Ballogg of the Tampa Bay Times — As Manatee County leaders were poised for a final vote to restore local wetland protections, state officials shocked them with a last-minute opposition. Florida agencies have to review Comprehensive Plan amendments made by county governments. During the monthslong process to bring back Manatee County’s wetland buffers, state agencies did not express any concerns, county staff said. But as the final vote to restore the wetland buffers neared, the county received a sudden slew of emails from Florida officials. In what appeared to be a coordinated effort, four state agencies used similar language to describe concerns about the wetland buffers and question whether Manatee County could legally reinstate them.

— TOP OPINION —

“Turning up the heat in Tallahassee” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As the clock keeps ticking in Tallahassee, the Legislature is a long way from any budget agreement. It’s time for House Speaker Daniel Perez to face the “brutal arithmetic” of how this town works: a clumsy three-legged stool of a Governor, House Speaker, and Senate President, all Republicans who, to put it mildly, don’t get along.

Perez finds himself cornered, two against one, with Gov. DeSantis and Senate President Ben Albritton opposing his plan for a permanent sales tax cut. His accusations that Albritton “broke a deal” — a serious charge against a leader who keeps an open Bible in his office — have only made agreement more elusive. Albritton, after initially sounding optimistic about a “historic tax relief package,” backtracked, citing a lack of Senate support, especially after DeSantis vowed to veto Perez’s plan, calling it “dead on arrival.”

Frankly, Perez’s $2.8 billion tax cut, anchored by reducing the sales tax, is irresponsible. Suddenly, after decades of bigger budgets, Republicans discover a spending problem — one they created. The insults have become deeply personal, with DeSantis likening Perez to “a seventh grader.” This acrimony, seemingly relished by the Governor, isn’t helping as the July 1 budget deadline looms and the heat, in every sense, is on.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“DeSantis-Daniel Perez tax-cut tiff obscures state budget’s real shortfalls” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — You’d think Florida learned its lesson after last Summer’s state park development debacle. Apparently not. Now, 600 pristine acres of Northeast Florida’s cherished Guana Wildlife Management Area are on the chopping block. In an even quieter, quicker maneuver, the Department of Environmental Protection is fast-tracking a proposed land swap with Upland LLC. Details are scant, but fears of a private resort loom. Citizens and conservation groups are mobilizing furiously, echoing original donor Herb Peyton’s outrage. They warn this opaque deal sets a dangerous precedent, proving that even “permanently” preserved public lands aren’t safe from developers eyeing a quick profit. The fight to “Stop the Swap” is on again.

“They stood up to Florida’s war on speech and drag and won” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — In recent years, Florida Republicans have been on a crusade to censor books, speech, theatrical performances and even thoughts expressed in private workplaces. Their actions have been repeatedly ruled unconstitutional, often by conservative judges who have more respect for the Constitution than these petty politicians with their phony patriotism. Still, it takes courage to stand up to political bullies willing to spend unlimited amounts of tax dollars, paying lawyers as much as $725 an hour, even when they know they’ll lose. That’s why John Paonessa and Mike Rogier deserve credit. The Clermont couple and Hamburger Mary’s franchise owners are the victors in the latest court fight against DeSantis and GOP lawmakers’ attempts to silence speech they dislike.

“U.S. ports have fallen behind. Florida can move them forward,” via Jeff Brandes and Lee White for the Tampa Bay Times — Like Aesop’s fable of the hare, U.S. ports have been coasting, while nations like China and Singapore, the tortoises, have quietly surpassed us in efficiency and automation. Our top ports barely crack the global top 50, leading to higher consumer prices and lost business. Florida, however, could be our turning point. Its geography is prime for a logistics hub, and by embracing automation, not just robotic cranes, but AI-driven, sustainable systems, it can lead. This isn’t about eliminating jobs but transforming them. A “Port of the Future” pilot in Florida could become a national model, reigniting America’s edge. We’ve napped long enough; it’s time to learn from the tortoise and keep moving forward, because the stakes are too high.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Miami favorite Joe’s Stone Crab announces price drop on stone crabs” via Nicole Lopez-Alvar of Miami New Times — In a move that defies economic trends and reaffirms its place in the heart of Miami, Joe’s Stone Crab, the oldest restaurant in the city and the highest-grossing in Florida, is doing the unthinkable: lowering its prices. Yes, you read that right. While inflation tightens budgets and restaurants across the country raise prices to keep up, Joe’s is cutting costs for its loyal patrons. And it’s not just symbolic, prices are dropping across the menu, including the famed fried half chicken now offered for just $7.95, which was named the Best Fried Chicken in Miami by New Times in 2023. Joe’s fourth-generation COO, Steve Sawitz, shared the news on Instagram in a heartfelt statement released Wednesday, May 14.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, John Laufer, and former Sen. Daphne Campbell.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.