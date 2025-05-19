Poll: Richard Lamondin within striking distance in CD 27 as economic frustration mounts

New polling shows early signs of competitiveness in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, with Democratic challenger Richard Lamondin trailing incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar by just three percentage points — well within the survey’s three-point margin of error.

On a generic congressional ballot, the poll found Democrats and Republicans are tied, suggesting growing discontent with the GOP’s leadership. Pollsters also noted high negative ratings for President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, whose cuts to federal agencies, services and employment have been viewed by critics as haphazard, ineffective and self-serving.

Salazar remains slightly above water among CD 27 voters, though well over a third of respondents hold negative opinions of her. Meanwhile, voters view Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who is rumored to be mulling a run for Governor, far more favorably, with about 55% approval.

In a head-to-head matchup, pollsters found that among “informed” voters — survey code-speak for people given information to sway their opinion about an issue or person — Lamondin has 43% support, compared to 46% for Salazar.

Plantation-based MDW Communications surveyed 555 likely voters online April 9-12 for EDGE Communications, which works for Lamondin’s campaign and has worked for Levine Cava.

The district-wide poll reflected the area’s diverse demographics: 63% Hispanic, 30% White, 2% Black and Caribbean, and 5% “other.” Party affiliation was 41% Republican, 33% Democratic, and 26% third — or no party. The poll also had 50% women and 50% men.

Voter frustration with the economy emerged as a dominant theme. In a generic congressional ballot, pollsters found Democrats and Republicans are tied, with 11% undecided and 3% supporting a third-party candidate.

Nearly half the respondents disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, with just 33% giving him positive marks. A majority also believe Congress is doing a “poor to very poor” job addressing affordability and quality of life issues.

“This data affirms what we are hearing on the ground: voters are fed up with the status quo and ready for a change,” said EDGE Communications President Christian Ulvert, senior adviser to the Lamondin campaign.

“Richard Lamondin’s message of economic fairness, green job creation, and common sense leadership is resonating. With national momentum building and local frustration deepening, FL-27 is firmly in play.”

An environmental entrepreneur and first-time candidate, Lamondin, 37, launched his campaign May 19, promising “real action to address the rising cost of living.” Within a day, his campaign reported raising more than $100,000 through direct, grassroots donations.

Lamondin is one of two Democrats running for the right to challenge Salazar in CD 27, which covers Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and several unincorporated areas.

The other is former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, 58, who is mounting another bid for CD 27 after placing second in last year’s Democratic Primary.

Salazar, 63, won re-election last year by nearly 21 points. However, the April 1 Special Elections eroded Trump’s November margins of victory by double digits in Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts, giving Democrats hope for a flip in less-red CD 27.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has designated it a “District in Play.