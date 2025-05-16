May 16, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Haridopolos’ first bill in Congress could make it easier for small businesses to grow quickly
Mike Haridopolos honors Vero Beach leaders in Congressional Record.

Jacob OglesMay 16, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

After ‘Officer Jason Raynor Act’ dies near finish line, its sponsors disagree on who killed it

EducationHeadlines

Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson inducted into Royal European Academy of Doctors

HeadlinesInfluence

25 years of ‘unintended consequences’: Tallahassee players look back on a quarter century of term limits

haridopolos mike
The Greenlighting Growth Act would streamline financial disclosures for companies that grow through acquisition.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos wants to remove financial reporting roadblocks for growing businesses.

The Indian Harbour Beach Republican filed his first individual bill on Friday. The Greenlighting Growth Act (HR 3343) would change federal securities law by putting streamlined disclosure rules for Emerging Growth Companies into federal statute.

“Emerging Growth Companies are an engine of innovation and job creation across this country,” Haridopolos said.

“This targeted legislation removes a needless roadblock and sends a clear message that we’re committed to smart reforms that reward innovation, fuel growth, and keep America the best place in the world to start and scale a business.”

The legislation could expand on rules created administratively after the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act became law in 2012. This would allow smaller startups to access public markets more quickly.

Current federal law defines Emerging Growth Companies as those with less than $1.235 billion in annual revenue. The rule allows such companies to go public under a simplified process, including a reduced two-year window for audited financial statements.

But companies run into issues if owners expand through acquisition, which can trigger requirements by the Securities and Exchange Commission and require additional years of financial data.

Haridopolos’ bill would preserve the process for companies in acquisition scenarios. This should reduce compliance costs and allow U.S. businesses to grow more easily in various ways.

“America’s small and mid-sized innovators shouldn’t be penalized for seeking to grow through acquisitions,” Haridopolos said. “This bill keeps the rules clear and consistent so that these firms can raise capital and expand without being held back by red tape that the JOBS Act was never meant to impose.”

Haridopolos won election to Congress in November, succeeding former U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. He previously ran a political consulting firm and campaigned on a pro-business, fiscally conservative platform.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump suspends asylum system, leaving immigrants to face an uncertain future

nextWhy John Morgan has to decide in the next few weeks if he's running for Florida Governor in 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories