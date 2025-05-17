Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let the lionfish games begin

Some combinations are a match made in heaven, but Florida and lionfish aren’t one of them.

Despite the cool name and unique look, they’ve spent the past 30-plus years wreaking havoc on Florida’s aquatic habitat.

The venomous saltwater fish are native to the Pacific, but they’ve been abundant in Florida waters since the mid-1990s, when Hurricane Andrew flung a handful of prolific aquarium specimens into the ocean.

These troublesome fish have made themselves at home in Florida waters ever since, injecting chaos into the ever-so-delicate ecosystem — what Burmese pythons are to the Everglades, lionfish are to the reefs. The state’s strategy for beating them back is likewise similar, and this year’s effort will start revving up this weekend as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosts the 10th annual “Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day and Festival.”

In 2015, a resolution established “Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day” as a statewide celebration hosted on the first Saturday after Mother’s Day each year — a beautiful time of year in Florida, usually to enjoy the beach. This year, the LRAD and Lionfish festival will be held in Destin from today to tomorrow at the HarborWalk Village, with programming running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central both days. The event is free and open to all ages, so gas up and head over if you want to get in on the action.

LRAD will feature live music to jam out to, several food options on-site, art booths, and an interactive kids’ zone where the little ones can run their batteries down.

But the main attraction will be the “Emerald Coast Open,” the world’s largest lionfish tournament open to all ages. Categories for the tournament include the most lionfish by count, the largest lionfish and the smallest lionfish, with around $100,000 worth of prizes lined up for the lucky anglers. Official tournament rules and registration guidelines are available at EmeraldCoastOpen.com.

But this weekend is merely a preview for the main event: The Lionfish Challenge. The 2025 challenge, free to enter, kicks off May 24 and runs through Sept. 14. Would-be competitors can get the deets via FWCReefRangers.com.

FWC says the Challenge has seen more than a million lionfish removed from Florida waters since its inception.

The leadup to this weekend’s festival was “Lionfish Restaurant Week,” which saw local chefs showcase a variety of lionfish preparations, allowing attendees to experience the unique palate and meals lionfish can create — as Food & Wine puts it, “while lionfish might look pretty wild, they taste very pleasantly mild”; “buttery” and “tender” are also frequent descriptors.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Liam Fineout, Drew Dixon, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

We’re waiting … — Bad news from whatever small mammal is the 2025 Session equivalent of Punxsutawney Phil: We’ve got (up to) six more weeks of Session. With budget negotiations still at a standstill, Florida legislative leaders have advised members of the Senate and House not to return to Tallahassee until after Memorial Day, as the 2025 Session continues beyond its scheduled end date. Extended initially through June 6, House Speaker Daniel Perez this week suggested the House is willing to hold its ground through June 30 — the final day of the state’s current fiscal year. To avoid a budget-less start to FY 2025-26, lawmakers must iron everything out by June 27, as Florida law mandates a 72-hour cool-down period before the GAA can get a floor vote. As of now, the chambers have yet to agree on top-line allocations, a necessary step that some insiders expected to happen around Easter before the inter-chamber feud spilled into public view. The gap between the House and Senate currently sits at around $3 billion. While the budget chiefs toss offers back and forth, rank-and-file members remain in limbo, juggling legislative uncertainty with obligations back home in their districts.

Fighting words — Beyond the budget delay, the already frayed relationship between the Legislature’s presiding officers is still looking for rock bottom. It got closer this week when Perez sharply criticized Senate President Ben Albritton for blowing up the budget framework they had developed. Speaking on the House floor, Perez said he has “very strong feelings” about Albritton “breaking” their deal, but it wouldn’t stop the House from pursuing a spending plan more attuned to fiscal restraint. “As presiding officers, as elected officials, our word is our bond. Breaking our word, breaking a deal, is breaking faith not only with one another, but with our institutions,” Perez said. The underlying substance of the rift is broadly outlined above, but the tenor warrants its own entry. Put simply, when the leader of one chamber comes as close to calling the other a liar as one can without saying the word, the odds that Session ends with the handshakes and canned statements of mutual admiration we’re used to are rapidly approaching nil.

DOA — A long-sought repeal of an only-in-Florida law made it through the Legislature, but DeSantis has vowed to kill it on the operating table. Florida’s so-called “Free Kill” law prohibits adult children and parents older than 25 from collecting pain and suffering damages for wrongful deaths involving medical malpractice. Many defenders of the law acknowledge that it’s imperfect — there’s no apparent justification for the age cutoff, for one. Opponents, meanwhile, say the potential impact on malpractice premiums is being oversold. As Sen. Jason Pizzo put it ahead of the Senate’s 33-4 overwhelming vote in to send HB 6017 to the Governor, the notion that doctors wouldn’t be able to secure medical malpractice insurance was “ridiculous,” as is the insinuation insurers would offer hyper-specific policies that exclude “doctors who specialize in making sure they operate on or treat people who have only adult children who can’t recover” damages under Florida law. Indeed, Florida’s notoriously high malpractice rates are primarily driven by misdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis claims. Notably, the Sunshine State’s statute of limitations for misdiagnosis (the most common type of malpractice suit filed here) is lengthier than that of other large states, including California. Still, while the Governor showed empathy for the twenty-somethings, his veto will hang out to dry; he said he can’t support a so-called “jackpot justice” effort devoid of payout caps. Barring an about-face from Gov. “Never Back Down,” survivors seeking compensatory justice will need to wait another year and accept a few edits to strike “Free Kill” from the statute.

Farm bill gets Guv’s OK — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on the Florida Farm Bill (SB 700), a top priority of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. Simpson called the bill “the most comprehensive agriculture and consumer protection” measure in Florida’s history. “While other states are attacking farmers and ranchers, Florida is defending the rights of our farmers, protecting families from forced medication and putting America First by keeping foreign influence out of our land and charities,” he said. The legislation includes a statewide ban on adding fluoride and other substances to city water supplies, eliminating the loophole on the sale of psychedelic shrooms, protecting farmers from lending discrimination based on environmental policies or emission targets (ESG policies), returning solar fields to agricultural production uses, and more. Some provisions of the bill were less controversial, including a ban on flying drones over farmland or harassing people with drones anywhere in the state. But arguably the crown jewel in Simpson’s wish list was a ballot initiative asking voters to decide whether agricultural lands should be exempted from property taxes. The initiative passed via joint resolution late last month and will appear on the 2026 ballot. It must earn the support of 60% of voters to pass.

No go — A 37-person House committee examining the future of property taxes won’t get a chance to grill DeSantis about his thoughts. “No, I’m not going to go sit in front of a committee. That’s not the role of the chief executive,” the Governor said Wednesday. The comments came a day after committee Co-Chair Toby Overdorf said DeSantis had been invited to appear before the panel. But the Governor, who has said that the “far-left … dog and pony show” panel is a way for House Speaker Perez to dodge action on his proposals to eliminate homestead taxes, is clearly saying no go. “Remember when I called the Special Session for immigration? The response was, ‘Oh, we in the House legislate, the Governor doesn’t legislate,’ right? And so, they didn’t want to do it. Now they’re saying, ‘Well, it’s the Governor’s responsibility to tell us.’ Well, you can pick one, right? It’s got to be one or the other.”

— Half-staff —

This week, Gov. DeSantis signed a proclamation ordering flags at half-mast in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

On May 15, the lives of local, state and federal officers who died or were disabled in the line of duty were officially recognized by the state.

“To honor their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, May 15, 2025,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We will never forget the enduring legacy of our law enforcement heroes.”

DeSantis’ proclamation states that Florida “is a state that values our men and women of law enforcement,” noting that there are more than 54,000 police and law enforcement officers statewide.

The proclamation continued, “National Police Week in Florida is a time for Floridians to honor the men and women who sacrificed and dedicated their lives to protecting our great state, and to pay special recognition to those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day were established during the JFK administration via a 1962 proclamation.

— Screwworm ahoy!—

Better safe than sorry, as the saying goes, and Florida farming officials warn livestock owners to be alert for a possible infestation of the New World Screwworm.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and officials in the Ag Department are urging veterinarians, livestock producers, and animal health professionals to look for signs of screwworm infestation. Officials stress they’ve seen no signs of the parasite yet in Florida but say vigilance is warranted following recent signs of infestation in Mexican agricultural facilities.

“The New World Screwworm — a destructive parasite that targets warm-blooded animals — was eradicated from the U.S. more than four decades ago. Its return would pose a serious threat to livestock, wildlife and domestic animals, particularly in states like Florida with warm climates and abundant animal populations,” FDACS said in a news release.

Given an outbreak’s potential damage, Simpson said his department isn’t taking any chances.

“This is about protecting American agriculture, plain and simple,” Simpson said. “We know how costly and dangerous this pest can be if it takes hold. We’re calling on Florida’s producers, veterinarians, and animal health professionals to remain aware and act quickly if they suspect something unusual.”

— For the history books —

Florida veterans are being invited to participate in the Major John Leroy Haynes Florida Veterans’ History Program, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

The program was created to collect and preserve the experiences of Florida’s veterans, and the public invitation will coincide with Armed Forces Day, which is being observed today at the Miami Military Museum as part of the Unveiling Ceremony of the Miami-Dade County Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Veterans of all ranks and branches are encouraged to share their stories and schedule interviews to document them. Veterans and their families will also be able to submit their own materials, including letters, diaries and photographs.

The Florida Department of State’s Division of Arts and Culture is Florida’s legislatively designated state arts agency. The Division promotes the arts and culture as essential to the quality of life for all Floridians.

“The stories from Florida veterans provide valuable lessons about courage, sacrifice and resilience,” Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. “This program honors their service by capturing and preserving their unique experiences and making those narratives available now and for future generations.”

The department has also launched a website showcasing stories from Florida’s veteran heroes, highlighting the impact Florida veterans have made on the state and providing a history of Florida’s military contributions.

Stories and updates will also be shared on the Florida Veterans’ History Program’s social media channels, Facebook and YouTube, @FLVeteransHistory.

To participate, email [email protected] or call (850) 245-6780.

— Prescribed crime —

From the recreational pot amendment to the opioid epidemic, drugs and politics in the Sunshine State have a harder time staying away from each other than Dutch Masters and blueberry kush … err, we meant peanut butter and jelly.

In recent years, Florida has been making a name for itself as a very anti-drug state—the kind of state where kids actually pay attention during D.A.R.E. assemblies, if you will.

Well, most kids.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the arrest of a handful of people who didn’t get the memo: Pace pharmacist Stephen Allen Burklow and David Barron Winkles, alongside pharmacy office manager Monique Burklow. The trio is accused of conspiring to traffic prescription drugs, including, no big deal, just over 22 kilos (that’s 48 lbs. in the Free State of Florida) of oxycodone, over 26 kilos (57 lbs.) of hydrocodone, and slightly less than one kilo of hydromorphone. Even Jordan Belfort would be impressed by a stash of that magnitude.

“In our communities, there is no room for criminals who greedily profit from the opioid epidemic by trafficking illicit drugs under the guise of a legitimate pharmacy. I am proud of the complex and dedicated work demonstrated by FDLE’s agents, crime intelligence analysts and forensic scientists, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and the work of all of our partners to get these thugs off our streets,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams.

The investigation began in December 2020 after law enforcement received a tip alleging that a local OBGYN, Dr. Elaine Sharp, was over-prescribing patients who had their prescriptions filled at Pace pharmacy. The allegations also include billing multiple insurance companies and using other physicians’ National Provider Identifier (NPI) numbers without their knowledge or consent to write prescriptions that may or may not have been provided to patients.

“These arrests are a result of excellent teamwork between law enforcement agencies. This sends a clear message that no one is above the law, not even those entrusted with our community’s health. The illegal distribution of controlled substances puts lives at risk and fuels addiction. We will continue to hold individuals accountable who choose to profit from this type of criminal behavior,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson.

The investigation remains active as the trio has been arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

— Fab five —

More than an apple will be needed for these educators, as there are now five finalists for Florida’s 2026 Teacher of the Year contest, organized by the Florida Department of Education (DOE).

Education officials in Tallahassee have narrowed the statewide contest down to five educators. Each finalist already has some experience being named top teacher, too. The champs from each of Florida’s 76 school districts comprised the initial pool of candidates.

The final five:

— Katy Jo Harrison, Teacher of the Year in Liberty County, teaches first grade at Hosford Elementary School.

— Columbia County Teacher of the Year Shelly Teel teaches third grade at Westside Elementary School.

— Mark Harrison, representing Union County, is an economics and American government teacher at the county’s namesake high school.

— Brandy Nicole Anderson, Flagler’s champion, is a civics teacher at Indian Trails Middle School.

— Autumn Crabtree, a culinary arts teacher at Crystal River High School in Citrus County.

Florida’s Teacher of the Year winners get to spend the year with a second title: “Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.” The ceremonial post memorializes the teacher and astronaut who died in 1986 when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Per DOE, the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador is charged with honoring the contributions of Florida’s teachers; raising public awareness of “Florida’s exceptional teachers and the profession”; mentoring current and future teachers; and enhancing “the personal and professional development of the teacher of the year candidates through professional learning opportunities.”

— Vanity plates in paradise —

Americans all across this continent dream of spending their free time or hard-earned company time sipping pina coladas on Florida’s beautiful beaches without a care in the world.

No one captured that vibe better than Jimmy Buffett. So much so that the term “Parrotheads” was coined to refer to fans who love the late musician so much they aim to emulate his carefree lifestyle (never forget the fantastic 30 Rock parody of this). Why can only the cheeseburger be in paradise? Why can’t we join it?

To all Parrotheads reading this, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has some fantastic news — you now have another way to let the rest of the world know when you’re a chill person looking to get loose on the sandy shores.

DeSantis last year signed a bill allowing the FLHSMV to develop a new specialty “Margaritaville” license plate. Still, state law required at least 3,000 Parrotheads to commit to the bit before printing could begin, and that threshold has officially been hit.

The new plate features a bright orange design with an illustration of a plane in the water, a red parrot sitting up, and the sun setting on a beautiful sandy beach.

Per an FLHSMV memo, once the orders go out to the diehards, the plates will be declassed from “P-Authorized for Pre-Sale” and classed as “D-De-Authorized.” Once all of those are shipped to county tax collectors’ offices, the plates will get the “A-Authorized for Sale” classification, which, in English, means non-early adopters can get their hands on one at county tax collector offices.

— Striking science —

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) has been strike, strike, striking the competition when it comes to recent collegiate academic events.

Two FAMU students, Lalah Choice and Kion James, placed for outstanding research at the “National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 11th Biennial Education and Science Forum,” which took place at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Choice earned first place in the undergraduate oral presentation category for the “Healthy Oceans” section, and James came in third for undergraduate poster presentations in the same category.

“The center plays an important role to train and graduate U.S. citizens in NOAA-mission aligned STEM disciplines that supports the nation’s competitiveness. The biennial forum is a signature event for students to network and showcase their research. We are proud of their recognitions at the forum and the opportunity to train the pipeline of excellent talent,” said the Center for Coastal and Marine Ecosystems-II (CCME-II) deputy director at FAMU, Viniece Jennings.

Both Choice and James are NOAA CCME-II scholars, an institution that pipelines talent and aims to strengthen students’ STEM skills for the NOAA workforce. At the forum, CCME-II students and faculty gave more than 50 research presentations.

James is proud to be from Miami, having interned at NOAA Fisheries at the Southeast Fisheries Science Center in Panama City, Florida. Lalah is from the DMV, D.C., to be exact, and has researched monitoring the heart rate of tagged American lobsters during her internship at NOAA’s James J. Howard Marine Sciences Laboratory.

These are some Impressive rattlers showing off why FAMU has the name brand and recognition it does.

— No money, no problems —

Let’s face it — college is expensive. And for many, getting through university means racking up debt.

But Florida State University (FSU) is preaching the power of financial literacy to its students.

This week, Florida State University’s “Center for the Advancement of Free Enterprise and Economic Education,” with new support from the Office of Provost, announced the expansion of its “Unconquered by Debt” program. This program is a financial wellness group that enhances students’ financial literacy and wealth decisions by promoting balanced financial choices and offering free workshops.

“Investment by the university in the Stavros Center, spearheaded by Provost James Clark, will enable this transformative initiative to expand its financial wellness and financial literacy efforts in powerful ways. President Richard McCullough and the Provost have spoken of the need to minimize student debt, and the work of the Stavros Center is central to Florida State University’s efforts,” said dean of FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, Tim Chapin.

FSU is among the top 12 public research universities for lowering student debt. With UBD workshops such as career options, earning, spending, saving, investing, managing credit, evaluating risk, insuring assets and planning for retirement, FSU aims to be the No. 1 public research university in the country for graduating students with what’s considered to be little or no debt.

“We are proud to support programs that support our students holistically. Providing students with access to financial wellness resources allows them to better focus on their education while taking that financial knowledge into their lives and careers beyond FSU,” said Clark.

— Innovation Wins —

State colleges here in Florida have been proving not only that they are a great pipeline into some of our bigger and more “household name” universities, but great academic institutions in their own right — at a fraction of the price.

Tallahassee State College this week was recognized as a “2024-2025 Innovation of the Year Award” winner. Headed out by the “League for Innovation in the Community College,” an international nonprofit that recognizes community colleges for outstanding innovations and designs that improve students’ lives and educational outcomes.

TSC made the cut due to its bleeding-edge framework, “Professional Development for Institutional Excellence.” This data—driven initiative, developed by TSC’s Director of Human Resources, Nyla Davis, and Manager of Learning and Development, Heather Marie Mitchell, bolsters employee training and development by prioritizing and aligning professional development with TSC’s strategic goals.

Using results from actual employee surveys, and focusing the framework on and through four tracks — leadership and management development, workplace and professional skills, compliance and safety, and tech and innovation — the framework’s results include engaging 278 employees in new structure and development opportunities, more than 800 course completions, and 939 hours’ worth of LinkedIn profile views.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to investing in the people who power our institution. One of my personal goals is for Tallahassee State College to be an Employer of Choice — a place where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow. By aligning professional development with our strategic plan, we’re creating a workplace culture rooted in continuous improvement, collaboration, and excellence,” said TSC President Jim Murdaugh.

The “League for Innovation” will present the award to TSC during a celebration and award ceremony scheduled for March 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana

— Noles wrap season with T5 match —

This weekend, Florida State’s baseball team concludes the regular season with a three-game series against North Carolina. The series finale is Saturday at 2 p.m.

The series features two of the top four teams in this week’s D1Baseball.com Top 25. Florida State is ranked second in the country, and North Carolina is ranked fourth.

The Tar Heels took game one of the series on Thursday, 8-3. The two teams played again Friday night at 7 p.m. — FlaPol wanted to give the TFT team some rest, so open up the ESPN app if you need last night’s game results ASAP — and will conclude the regular season today.

Florida State and North Carolina met in the 2024 College World Series, with FSU eliminating the Tar Heels in a 9-5 game in Omaha.

After the series concludes, both squads will prepare for the ACC baseball tournament. If both Florida State and North Carolina remain in the top four in the ACC, they will not play until the tournament’s quarterfinals on May 22. However, if one of the teams slips to fifth in the conference, they will enter the bracket a day earlier in the second round. After Thursday’s game, Florida State is third in the conference while North Carolina is fourth.

Junior infielder Alex Lodise has been the hitting star for the Seminoles. Lodise ranks fifth in the nation with a.427 batting average. He is tied for the team lead with 17 home runs and has driven in a team high 63 runs.

— Road at redemption? —

Can the Florida State Seminoles bounce back after a miserable 2024 football season?

That’s the big question for head coach Mike Norvell after his team went from an undefeated regular season in 2023 to a 2-10 campaign last year. It was the worst record for an FSU football team since 1974.

One of Norvell’s key challenges is finding team leaders, a strength of the 2023 squad. Between transfers and recruits, Norvell expects more than 40 new faces on the roster for the upcoming season.

“This Spring, we had to do a ton of leadership training and leadership development,” Norvell said this week at the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island. “You show up and you pour into each other, and you talk about those characteristics and leadership. You’re willing to have the one-on-one conversations. I felt leadership. I saw growth. I saw development. So, I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Florida State never found a replacement for quarterback Jordan Travis last year. Three different quarterbacks played, but none had substantial success. DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, and Luke Kromenhoek combined to throw 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The offense averaged just 15.6 points per game.

This season, quarterback Tommy Castellanos transferred from Boston College. He is the favorite to earn the starting position. Last season at BC, he threw 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

“I’m very confident. I’ve been very excited about Tommy, and what he’s brought into the program,” Norvell said. “You can watch him over the last few years, and you see the ability as a passer, as a runner, but what you don’t see and what you don’t feel just watching a guy on TV is the impact within a room. And I think that’s probably been my favorite quality of his.”

— Movie Roundup —

Welcome to the first-ever FlaPol Film Roundup, a weekly rundown of what’s coming to a theater (or Apple TV, Roku, Firestick, etc.) near you this weekend by our in-house movie buff. Perhaps one of his recommendations will help you pass the time during the never-ending Session.

The weekend is finally here, so it’s time to unwind and relax.

That can mean different things to different people, but to the best among us, the definition is a binge-watch session and a trip to the theater—speaking of … now’s the time with Trump floating movie tariffs.

Audiences have been raving about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” (97% Rotten Tomatoes, 8.1 IMDB, 4.2 Letterboxd), starring Michael B. Jordan as a set of twins in this 1930s gangster, musical, southern, vampire film (if that sounds crazy, but in a cool way, that’s because it is). It has had the best domestic theatrical run in the 2020s for an original film — a film not based on a book or pre-existing property — so far.

And audiences seem to love Marvel’s return to form in the Thunderbolts (88% Rotten Tomatoes, 7.6 IMDB, 3.7 Letterboxd), starring Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

Looking for that classic “dad” movie? We’ve got you covered with “The Account 2” — it’s been described as better than the original in every way. It stars everyone’s second favorite Dunkin’ Donuts-eating Bostonian Ben Affleck. The action-spy thriller sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You’ve seen all three of those, though? OK, cinephile … onto the new releases.

This week’s releases include a legacy sequel to one of the most graphic franchises of the early 2000s, “Final Destination” (that interstate log scene in the second one haunts an entire generation), with a brand-new one, “Final Destination Bloodlines.” And believe it or not, it’s the most critically acclaimed film out of the long-running series, sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if suspenseful, memorable, funny deaths are your thing, we’ve got the perfect recommendation.

The other new major release this weekend? “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the film by the musical artist The Weeknd, which he claims is the swan song to his musical career. The film draws inspiration from thriller films and the structure of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” as an album with the same name was released by The Weeknd in late January. The album serves as a score and soundtrack to the film. It stars The Weeknd himself, alongside “Wednesday” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star Jenna Ortega, and Oscar nominee Barry Keogahn (AKA everyone’s favorite simpleton from “The Banshees of Inisherin” and naked dancer from “Saltburn”).

For the streaming crowd, Apple TV rolled out a documentary Friday called “Deaf President Now!” According to the synopsis, “it recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing President over several very qualified Deaf candidates.” The documentary currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

— Surf, sun and breezes —

There will likely be some surf along the Gulf Coast from Apalachee Bay to Pensacola this weekend, but it won’t be overly pretty and could be a bumpy ride.

According to the National Weather Service marine forecast for the Gulf, winds will be blowing out of the southeast both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be somewhat mild at 10 to 15 knots on Saturday with open Gulf seas ranging from 3 to 5 feet. That could stir up a bit more on Sunday as winds will still be gusting out of the southeast, but the speed could increase to 15 to 20 knots. In open sea conditions, there could be 4- to 6-foot swells, meaning some waves will come to shore.

Look for surf to likely be about knee-to-waist-high Saturday, potentially increasing to chest-height on Sunday. But given the direction of the winds, surface conditions are likely to be fairly choppy, especially on Sunday. But we haven’t hit the Summer doldrums yet, so you better take what you can get while you can get it.

Water temperatures are hiking up heading into late Spring, with surface temperatures at the NOAA weather buoy station 42036, about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, showing a 77-degree reading. Air temps should be pretty comfortable, too, hovering around the mid- to upper 80s in the afternoon with no notable chance of rain for the weekend.

A fabulous Florida weekend full of rideable waves, plenty of sunbathing conditions and modest breezes. In other words, get on it.

— Capitol Directions —

Memorial Day Wknd. plans — Down arrow — We’re going to have a tough time giving fallen soldiers their due while grieving the death of our much-needed vacations.

DeSantis ‘26 — Down arrow — As of now, it’s looking like DeSantis 26% … and that might be generous.

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — If suing for wrongful death is ‘hitting the lottery,’ then John Davis has to change his name to Shirley Jackson.

Hope Florida — Down arrow — If this soap opera doesn’t end, they’ll have to change the name to Ryan’s Hope Florida.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — Everyone else is still playing War of the Three Kingdoms, meanwhile, the Commish just closed the book on a successful Session.

Keith Truenow — Up arrow — “Sen. Truenow is the Farm Bill’s Sodfather — now, farmers regard that as a very close, a very sacred religious relationship.”

Danny Alvarez, Kaylee Tuck — Up arrow — Keeping with the Sodfather theme, we present your nominees for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Shev Jones — Up arrow — Make it official: Party Planning Committee President for Life

Evan Power — Down arrow — We already quoted the Rock in CD this year, don’t make us do it again.

Martha Saunders — Crossways arrow — Argonauts are supposed to go down with the ship, but we’re thankful she spared us from tuning into agonizingly long board meetings.

Hamburger Mary’s — Up arrow — FYI: Their Sunday brunch still starts at 11.

Dominic Calabro — Up arrow — He’s leaving big shoes to fill next year, but if anyone’s up to the task it’s Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp.

Gary Farmer — Down arrow — SPOTTED: The only Farmer in Florida with nothing to celebrate this week.

Carla Hayden — Down arrow — And POTUS didn’t even have the decency to give this Florida native a token Ambassadorship with the pink slip.

Marva Johnson — Up arrow — She landed the gig, now it’s time to Strike, and Strike, Strike Again!

HOB Basement Dweller Emeritus — Down arrow — In pirate lingo, Treasure Island gave Rep. Blackface the black spot.

Bears — Down arrow — Caleb Williams isn’t the only bear in for a long year.