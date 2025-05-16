Karen Castor Dentel: Make summer plans to vote in SD 15 and HD 40 races

Orange County Elections Supervisor Karen Castor Dentel is urging voters to mark their calendars and have a summer plan to vote so they don’t miss the upcoming deadlines for the Senate District 15 and House District 40 Special Elections.

“One-third of Orange County voters live in districts where a special election is taking place this summer,” Castor Dentel said in a statement as her office launches a summer campaign reminding voters of the key dates.

May 27 is the deadline for voter registration and party affiliation changes.

June 12 is the vote-by-mail request deadline.

Then, early voting runs June 14-22 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The four early voting locations are: Supervisor of Elections Office , 119 W. Kaley St; West Oaks Library , 1821 E. Silver Star Road in Ocoee; Apopka Community Center, 519 S Central Ave, in Apopka; Eatonville Town Hall , 307 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Eatonville.

The Primary is scheduled for June 24 with the General Election Sept. 2.

The two Special Elections are happening after Sen. Geraldine Thompson died from surgery complications in February. Thompson, a Democrat, had represented Central Florida in Tallahassee for years.

Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis is running for Thompson’s old seat and has resigned from HD 40, creating the other open race.

Bracy Davis is going head-to-head against her own brother, former state Sen. Randolph Bracy, in the Democratic Primary along with former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, and Coretta Anthony-Smith. Republican Willie Montague is the lone Republican candidate awaiting in the General Election.

The race for Bracy Davis’ open seat casts former Rep. Travaris McCurdy against RaShon Young, Bracy Davis’ former Chief of Staff in the Democratic Primary. The winner faces Republican Tuan Le in the General.

Castor Dentel’s message in the new voter engagement campaign: “As you make summer plans, make a plan to VOTE.”

She held a press conference this week with other voting advocates, and is running ads and doing community outreach to get the word out.

“Even if you aren’t voting in this round, it’s the perfect moment to make sure your registration is accurate and up to date,” Castor Dentel said. “This initiative is about readiness, access, and engagement — and we want every voter to feel confident their voice will be heard every election cycle.”