Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson inducted into Royal European Academy of Doctors

Florida Polytechnic University President Devin Stephenson has been formally inducted into the esteemed Royal European Academy of Doctors (RAED), a defining achievement in his leadership journey that reinforces the University’s expanding international presence.

Stephenson had been named a correspondent academician of RAED last month.

RAED works to research and disseminate knowledge in the health, social, human, experimental, and technological sciences. Among its global ranks of professional standouts are Nobel laureates, former heads of state, and tenured academics specializing in economics, law, medicine, philosophy, physical sciences, and engineering.

Stephenson was inducted on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain, where he delivered an inaugural address on the evolving role of leadership in higher education.

“This recognition is not just a professional milestone but a deeply personal one for me, reflecting the collective influence of mentors, colleagues, and the many higher education leadership experiences that have shaped me and my abilities to serve the better good for mankind,” Stephenson said to the gathering of RAED’s influential members.

“To be among such prestigious academicians, innovators and thought leaders is a reminder that, while individual achievements mark our progress, it is our shared pursuit of knowledge and transformation that gives them true meaning,” he added.

His speech, entitled “Reinventing the Future of Higher Education,” drew on Stephenson’s expertise in leadership. He emphasized the importance of driving effective change by building a culture of excellence rooted in strong relationships, mutual trust and a commitment to innovation and adaptability.

“Change leadership, I have come to believe, is about navigating uncertainty with agility, about taking calculated risks, and about positioning ourselves to anticipate and respond to the forces that will shape tomorrow,” Stephenson said. “This approach demands a delicate balance between vision and execution. It requires the courage to venture into uncharted waters, to make decisions that may not always be popular but are necessary for long-term growth.”

Jordi Martí Pidelaserra, a member of RAED’s Board of Governors, praised Stephenson as a strong addition to the academy.

“Dr. Stephenson’s speech illustrates that the true meaning of leadership emerges in times of uncertainty,” Martí Pidelaserra said. “His vision serves as a guiding force to reshape the future trends of higher education.”

In addition to his formal inauguration as a correspondent academician of RAED, Stephenson met with Fulbright Scholars who have collaborated on research at Florida Poly; Mateo Valero, director of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center; and executives from IDIADA, a global leader in engineering and testing services for the fast-evolving automotive industry, including autonomous and electric vehicles.

“I am honored to have joined the illustrious Royal European Academy of Doctors and to contribute to its enduring legacy of education and global service,” Stephenson said. “The connections forged with academy members, leaders of Spain’s technological sector, and other international partners will open new doors for Florida Poly, creating greater opportunities for our students, our University, and the state of Florida.”