May 17, 2025
Poll: Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio far behind JD Vance in hypothetical GOP 2028 race
At this point, both Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio are on solid footing.

A.G. GancarskiMay 17, 20253min1

FLAPOL030121CH14
It's all uphill from here.

To be clear, no one has started a campaign for President in 2028 yet.

But while Donald Trump’s second term has just begun, a new poll shows that two Florida men who have run against him for the Presidency don’t have much shot at the present time for the 2028 nomination.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ended his campaign after underperforming in chilly Iowa in 2024, is at 8% in the JL Partners poll released Friday to the London Telegraph.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Trump foe in 2016 who has long since repaired his relationship with the President, is at 6%. That puts him in a tie with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, with both men marginally trailing 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has 7% support.

Far ahead of the field: Vice President JD Vance, who has 46% support.

This tracks with other recent polling showing DeSantis and Rubio far behind the President’s current second-in-command.

DeSantis and Rubio were at 7% and 4% respectively in a recent Echelon Insights survey.

A survey from Atlas Intel conducted between April 10 and April 14, showed DeSantis and Rubio at 9%, far behind the Vice President’s 60%, but representing their relative high points in recent surveys.

DeSantis said last year that he hasn’t “ruled anything out” and will “see what the future holds.” And Rubio, who has handled being the National Archivist and interim National Security Advisor in addition to running the State Department, has been talked up by Trump as a potential successor.

But for now, Vance is poised to advance.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    May 17, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Why does anyone pay any attention to polls anymore? They have turned into purely propaganda pieces like most of the mainstream media. Of course JD Vance would be the front runner as he should be. He would also make an excellent President. JD wasn’t a square filler unlike Joe’s VP. By the way it is truly amazing how the left wing media is suddenly trying to change its position on Joe now that he is out of office.

    Reply

Categories