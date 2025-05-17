Poll: Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio far behind JD Vance in hypothetical GOP 2028 race

To be clear, no one has started a campaign for President in 2028 yet.

But while Donald Trump’s second term has just begun, a new poll shows that two Florida men who have run against him for the Presidency don’t have much shot at the present time for the 2028 nomination.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ended his campaign after underperforming in chilly Iowa in 2024, is at 8% in the JL Partners poll released Friday to the London Telegraph.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Trump foe in 2016 who has long since repaired his relationship with the President, is at 6%. That puts him in a tie with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, with both men marginally trailing 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has 7% support.

Far ahead of the field: Vice President JD Vance, who has 46% support.

This tracks with other recent polling showing DeSantis and Rubio far behind the President’s current second-in-command.

DeSantis and Rubio were at 7% and 4% respectively in a recent Echelon Insights survey.

A survey from Atlas Intel conducted between April 10 and April 14, showed DeSantis and Rubio at 9%, far behind the Vice President’s 60%, but representing their relative high points in recent surveys.

DeSantis said last year that he hasn’t “ruled anything out” and will “see what the future holds.” And Rubio, who has handled being the National Archivist and interim National Security Advisor in addition to running the State Department, has been talked up by Trump as a potential successor.

But for now, Vance is poised to advance.