May 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill that would send people attacking utility workers to prison heads to Governor

A.G. GancarskiMay 17, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

After ‘Officer Jason Raynor Act’ dies near finish line, its sponsors disagree on who killed it

HeadlinesInfluence

25 years of ‘unintended consequences’: Tallahassee players look back on a quarter century of term limits

HeadlinesInfluence

11th Circuit vacates lower court ruling on Florida Unclaimed Property Registry

utility-repair-Tampa
Do the crime, do the time.

Florida’s Governor will soon have the opportunity to show his commitment to power and water company employees trying to get residents back online after a storm.

SB 1386, sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, would deem utility workers deserving of the same protection as an “officer, firefighter, emergency medical care provider, hospital personnel, railroad special officer, traffic accident investigation officer, traffic infraction enforcement officer, inspector, analyst, operator, law enforcement explorer, parking enforcement specialist, public transit employee or agent, or security officer.”

Under the bill, simple assault on a lineman would be reclassified as a first-degree misdemeanor. It’s now a second-degree offense.

Battery against a utility worker is currently a first-degree misdemeanor. Under this bill, it would be a third-degree felony with no less than a six-month prison sentence.

Those guilty of aggravated assault would spend three years in prison, and five years would be the penalty for aggravated battery.

TECO, the Orlando Utilities Commission, Florida Public Utilities Company, and Associated Industries of Florida also supported the bill through the process, along with other industry heavyweights.

“The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) applauds the Florida Legislature for passing Senate Bill 1386/House Bill 857, which installs further protections for utility workers by reclassifying and strengthening criminal penalties for those who knowingly commit assault or battery against a utility worker,” said Executive Director Amy Zubaly.

“Utility workers often operate in hazardous conditions — during storms, floods and emergency repairs,” said Dale Calhoun, Executive Director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. “This legislation delivers accountability needed to keep them safe and to protect the essential services Floridians rely on daily.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous11th Circuit vacates lower court ruling on Florida Unclaimed Property Registry

next25 years of 'unintended consequences': Tallahassee players look back on a quarter century of term limits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories