Bill that would send people attacking utility workers to prison heads to Governor

Florida’s Governor will soon have the opportunity to show his commitment to power and water company employees trying to get residents back online after a storm.

SB 1386, sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, would deem utility workers deserving of the same protection as an “officer, firefighter, emergency medical care provider, hospital personnel, railroad special officer, traffic accident investigation officer, traffic infraction enforcement officer, inspector, analyst, operator, law enforcement explorer, parking enforcement specialist, public transit employee or agent, or security officer.”

Under the bill, simple assault on a lineman would be reclassified as a first-degree misdemeanor. It’s now a second-degree offense.

Battery against a utility worker is currently a first-degree misdemeanor. Under this bill, it would be a third-degree felony with no less than a six-month prison sentence.

Those guilty of aggravated assault would spend three years in prison, and five years would be the penalty for aggravated battery.

TECO, the Orlando Utilities Commission, Florida Public Utilities Company, and Associated Industries of Florida also supported the bill through the process, along with other industry heavyweights.

“The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) applauds the Florida Legislature for passing Senate Bill 1386/House Bill 857, which installs further protections for utility workers by reclassifying and strengthening criminal penalties for those who knowingly commit assault or battery against a utility worker,” said Executive Director Amy Zubaly.

“Utility workers often operate in hazardous conditions — during storms, floods and emergency repairs,” said Dale Calhoun, Executive Director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. “This legislation delivers accountability needed to keep them safe and to protect the essential services Floridians rely on daily.”