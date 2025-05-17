Wrecking ball: Governor will have to decide on historic building protections

A potential new state law sponsored by Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Sam Greco that would block the destruction of designated historic buildings is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SB 582 is intended to specifically protect structures listed in the National Register of Historic Places by giving code enforcement boards and special magistrates authority to sanction those who tear down qualifying structures.

The NRHP is “the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation,” according to the National Park Service, which has been authorized to catalogue these structures nationwide since 1966’s National Historic Preservation Act was passed federally to stop a trend of so-called urban renewal that replaced much of America’s legacy.

Florida currently has more than 1,700 qualifying properties on this list according to Florida’s Department of State.

The legislation from Leek and Greco would permit fines of “up to 20% of the fair or just market valuation of the property before demolition of the building or structure, as determined by the property appraiser” if destruction of buildings was “knowing and willful and was not permitted or the result of a natural disaster.”

If the measure passes and is signed, it takes effect in July and amends Chapter 162 of Florida Statutes, which deals broadly with administrative liens.