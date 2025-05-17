May 17, 2025
Wrecking ball: Governor will have to decide on historic building protections
Ormond Beach Republican Sen. Tom Leek discusses SB 234 Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Image via Colin Hackley/Florida Politics.

A.G. Gancarski

More than 1,700 structures could be saved permanently.

A potential new state law sponsored by Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Sam Greco that would block the destruction of designated historic buildings is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SB 582 is intended to specifically protect structures listed in the National Register of Historic Places by giving code enforcement boards and special magistrates authority to sanction those who tear down qualifying structures.

The NRHP is “the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation,” according to the National Park Service, which has been authorized to catalogue these structures nationwide since 1966’s National Historic Preservation Act was passed federally to stop a trend of so-called urban renewal that replaced much of America’s legacy.

Florida currently has more than 1,700 qualifying properties on this list according to Florida’s Department of State.

The legislation from Leek and Greco would permit fines of “up to 20% of the fair or just market valuation of the property before demolition of the building or structure, as determined by the property appraiser” if destruction of buildings was “knowing and willful and was not permitted or the result of a natural disaster.”

If the measure passes and is signed, it takes effect in July and amends Chapter 162 of Florida Statutes, which deals broadly with administrative liens.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida

    May 17, 2025 at 3:24 pm

    IF YA WANNA INTERFERE WITH MY PROPERTY RIGHTS, YA GOTTA BUY ‘EM.

    If I own an historic property and ya wanna regulate it, Pal, get out your checkbook. (Our lawyers can have long, soulful discussions about the meaning of “fee simple absolute”).

    Reply

