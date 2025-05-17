May 17, 2025
Measure compensating fire fighters for training injuries now up to Gov. DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiMay 17, 20252min1

Firefighter in hospital bed image via Grok
The bill could impose new costs for cities, however.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to decide soon on SB 1202, which would ensure firefighters who are totally and permanently disabled in training exercises would still have insurance coverage for themselves and their families, including spouses and children under the age of 25.

Total and permanent disability must be determined by two independent doctors to qualify for this coverage.

Republican Sen. Stan McClain, the bill’s sponsor, said if the bill becomes law, this class of firefighters “will receive the same family health insurance premium benefits as those injured in emergency response.”

“The bill closes a critical gap in current law recognizing that official training exercises are essential to firefighter readiness and safety,” he added ahead of the unanimous vote to advance the proposal in one committee.

One potential complication for the legislation could be in its fiscal impact to local governments, which is unknown at this point but which looms as a possible problem.

If the unfunded mandate exceeds $2.4 million, then a supermajority in the House and the Senate must approve the legislation. Language in the bill already stipulates that, if approved, the Legislature believes the language “fulfills an important state interest.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    May 17, 2025 at 1:45 pm

    I would think the firefighters union offers some sort of disability program and maybe something that offers medical for them and their dependents. This should not all hang on the taxpayer. The great majority of taxpayers do not have this type of coverage. Also these government workers get generous pension plans with COLA’s that once again the great majority of taxpayer’s funding this do not get as well.

    Reply

