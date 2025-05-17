Measure compensating fire fighters for training injuries now up to Gov. DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to decide soon on SB 1202, which would ensure firefighters who are totally and permanently disabled in training exercises would still have insurance coverage for themselves and their families, including spouses and children under the age of 25.

Total and permanent disability must be determined by two independent doctors to qualify for this coverage.

Republican Sen. Stan McClain, the bill’s sponsor, said if the bill becomes law, this class of firefighters “will receive the same family health insurance premium benefits as those injured in emergency response.”

“The bill closes a critical gap in current law recognizing that official training exercises are essential to firefighter readiness and safety,” he added ahead of the unanimous vote to advance the proposal in one committee.

One potential complication for the legislation could be in its fiscal impact to local governments, which is unknown at this point but which looms as a possible problem.

If the unfunded mandate exceeds $2.4 million, then a supermajority in the House and the Senate must approve the legislation. Language in the bill already stipulates that, if approved, the Legislature believes the language “fulfills an important state interest.”