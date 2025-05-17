May 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Trump military whistleblower is considering challenging Ashley Moody, report says

Gabrielle RussonMay 17, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Crackdown on capital felonies at schools, churches, public meetings up to Governor now

HeadlinesInfluence

League of Cities brief local officials on new hurricane-response legislation

HeadlinesInfluence

Repeal of later school start times awaits DeSantis’ decision

Alexander Vindman
Alexander Vindman discussed his political ambitions and why he hasn't given up on Florida in an interview with Jim DeFede on Facing South Florida.

Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower who sparked President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is mulling running for U.S Senate against Ashley Moody, CBS News Miami is reporting.

Vindman spoke to CBS Jim DeFede from Facing South Florida where he talked about why he is considering running and why Florida could still be hopeful for Democrats.

“I think that the Democrats need to win in some very, very difficult places in order to wrestle control back,” he said, according to the CBS News Miami interview. “I’m not sure if Florida is the place to do that. It might be. My worldview is that Trump is going to hurt a lot of people, and this will be a referendum [on Trump). … Folks will show up that stayed on the sidelines last time, or that got more than they bargained for with Donald Trump. So, I don’t think the state is too far gone by any means.”

Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel, reported hearing Trump in 2019 ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman wrote in his prepared testimony in front of Congress, the Associated Press reported. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.”

Vindman, now retired from the Army, said he gained experience helping his twin brother get elected to Congress in Virginia. Vindman said he is working with a veterans group to help get more veterans elected to office which he believes can help draw moderate voters. 

CBS News Miami reported Josh Weil who lost last month to Randy Fine in a Special Election for Congress is also considering running to challenge Moody.

DeSantis appointed Moody to the Senate to fill Marco Rubio’s position after he was tapped to be Trump’s Secretary of State.

Before that, Moody was Florida’s Attorney General and a close DeSantis ally.

Even though she was elected twice to statewide office, DeFede painted her as potentially vulnerable.

He said “she has never had a serious contender in any of her elections and politically she tended to fade into the background, often standing in the shadows during press conferences.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCrackdown on capital felonies at schools, churches, public meetings up to Governor now

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    May 17, 2025 at 3:56 pm

    No chance in hell. Try Kalifornia, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois. That’s more your people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories