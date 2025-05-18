‘Recyclable’ wine container measure tapped into law by Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a toast to a measure approved by the Florida Legislature that eliminates a previous law that required “reusable” kegs for businesses that produce wine in the state.

DeSantis put his signature to the new wine law (SB 578) that was passed in the Legislature during the regular session. The statute states that wine produced in Florida “may be sold in recyclable containers of a specified volume.”

It’s an inside industry technicality, but one that has a notable financial impact on the few dozen wine producers in the Sunshine State. The key element is changing Florida law enacted about a decade ago to allow Florida wine producers to use “recyclable” kegs and other containers, instead of requiring “reusable” containers.

The measure was initiated by Rep. Vanessa Oliver, a Port Charlotte Republican. Oliver said it may seem like a small adjustment. But for winemakers in Florida, it’s an essential change and can make a difference in taste of the final product.

“This was actually brought to me by one of my constituents who is a blueberry farmer in DeSoto County,” Oliver said in a Florida Politics interview in February. “He is part owner of a winery and they make blueberry wine out of his blueberries and sell it throughout the Southeastern United States.”

The problem for the blueberry farmer is they couldn’t distribute the wine in large quantities in Florida because it could only be sold in reusable kegs, which are usually made of metal. Oliver said that negatively impacts the taste of the wine.

The measure piqued curiosity as it made its way through committees in both the House and Senate. Some, such as Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, wondered about the bill’s intent.

“Is this so we can start selling gallons and gallons of wine in boxes? Is that what the intent is?” Gruters asked.

Sen. Tom Leek, a St. Augustine Republican, who sponsored the legislation in that chamber, said that had nothing to do with the measure.

“The intent is not necessarily to sell it in boxes. If you prefer your wine in boxes, you’re welcome to buy it in boxes. This is to allow recyclable inserts and get away from a single-source of containers,” Leek said during debate in the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee.

While Florida will never be known as a wine region like other states such as California or Washington, there are still about three dozen wine producers in the Sunshine State, according to the American Winery Guide.