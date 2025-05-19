May 19, 2025
Scott Franklin announces staff changes, promotions within congressional office
Scott Frankin hopes to boost the nation's tech support.

Jacob Ogles

Scott Franklin
Lindsey Mosley, Corey Noble and Melissa Wolfe all will move into new jobs within the office.

Changes are happening in U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin’s offices.

Lindsey Mosley, who previously served as senior adviser to the Lakeland Republican, was promoted to Legislative Director.

She replaces Will Sitton, who has worked for Franklin since his election to Congress in 2021 and served as Legislative Director since 2023. According to Franklin’s office, Sitton will pursue new professional opportunities.

“Will has been a valued member of our team and a trusted advisor throughout his time on the Hill,” Franklin said. “His leadership on legislative strategy, especially on agriculture issues and our work on appropriations, has been instrumental in advancing priorities for Florida’s 18th District. We thank him for his service and wish him continued success.”

Mosley had helped manage Franklin’s legislative portfolio and boasts a policy background, particularly in national security, appropriations and veterans’ issues.

Meanwhile, Corey Noble, previously Franklin’s Communications Director, will take over as Senior Policy Advisor for Agriculture, a key role in the Florida Heartland-dominated Florida’s 18th Congressional District makeup. Noble will support Franklin’s work as Vice Chair of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and manage critical water priorities under the House Energy and Water Subcommittee. He will also handle key policy initiatives vital to Florida’s farming communities.

Meanwhile, Melissa Wolfe will move from her role as Digital Media Director to the job of Press Secretary, overseeing media relations. Communications Advisor Brooke Aghakhan will have expanded duties and also serve as Speechwriter for the Congressman.

“These team members have each demonstrated outstanding commitment, talent, and adaptability,” Franklin said. “I’m confident these transitions will strengthen our office and help us better serve the constituents of Florida’s 18th District.”

Franklin first won election in 2020, unseating former U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in a Republican Primary and then besting Democrat Alan Cohn. The district underwent significant changes in the state’s 2022 redistricting, but Franklin successfully defended the seat that year and in 2024.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

