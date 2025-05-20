Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.20.25

Good Tuesday morning and Happy Emancipation Day!

Breaking late Monday — “St. Johns County land swap dead after applicant withdraws” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A controversial proposal for the state to deed 600 acres of public land in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area of St. Johns County to Upland LLC in exchange for 3,000 private acres is officially dead. Upland withdrew its application ahead of an Acquisition and Restoration Council vote, citing “public sentiment resulting from misinformation.” Critics, including President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, feared the public parcel would be developed. Upland maintained that the 5-to-1 swap is a net conservation benefit, with no development intentions, assuring the land would remain conserved and better maintained under their stewardship. Despite the withdrawal, they reiterated their commitment to Florida’s conservation efforts, stating the swap would have added to protected lands and expressing their willingness to continue conservation discussions.

—@RealDonaldTrump: Just completed my two-hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do large-scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic “bloodbath” is over and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately. I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!

—@ByronDonalds: I stand with the residents of St. Johns County: Guana Preserve is NOT for sale. As a member of Florida’s Congressional delegation, I believe this is a bad deal for Florida and should be VOTED DOWN.

“Budget squabbles continue, but progress may be on the way as chambers talk business rent tax cut” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — So it looks like there’s finally a glimmer of movement on these budget talks after weeks of everyone wondering what’s going on. Don’t get too excited; they won’t even sit down for conferences until next week, which is the best case. Tax relief, another big question mark, is also still in the works, though maybe it is getting closer.

Sen. Ed Hooper, who’s heading up the budget for the Senate, said they got an offer from the House last Friday; he figured they’d shoot one back Monday. The interesting bit from Hooper was that this House offer ditched the recurring sales tax cut they’d been so keen on. Instead, he mentioned that “business rent was a big part,” which House Speaker Daniel Perez had been pushing for, and Hooper himself had hinted that it was a possibility.

Over in the House, Rep. Lawrence McClure, their budget lead, didn’t outright confirm the sales tax cut was out or that business rent tax relief was in. He just kept hammering their main point: they want to cut recurring spending, calling it “out of control.” He said if the Senate isn’t comfortable with a sales tax cut, that’s fine, as long as they tackle that recurring spending to avoid big deficits down the line.

When Hooper grumbled about the House “moving the goalpost,” McClure fired back, saying they “haven’t moved 1 ounce” on wanting to reduce recurring spending and haven’t broken their word. He even admitted he “never predicted that it would be so tough” to pass a budget with a Republican supermajority.

This isn’t the first time they’ve pointed fingers; McClure previously called a spat a “re-trade,” accusing the Senate of backtracking. So, if the House is now offering up business rent tax relief, and the Senate has floated that idea before, maybe, just maybe, they’re finding some common ground. But given how this whole thing has dragged on, it is probably best not to hold your breath.

“‘Boater capital of the world’: Ron DeSantis signs Boater Freedom Act” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The “Free State of Florida” is looking to extend that reputation to its seas, as DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act during a news conference in Panama City. “This Boater Freedom Act is going to make sure that Florida remains the boater capital of the world,” DeSantis said at the news conference. “This is really significant legislation today. I know there’s a lot of people throughout Florida that are going to be happy that this legislation finally got across the finish line.” SB 1388 prohibits an officer from performing a vessel stop or boarding a boat without probable cause. “I think it actually will be a better allocation of resources — not just for FWC (the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) but for the other local law enforcement agencies who are really important in keeping our people safe,” DeSantis said.

“Governor signs measure enhancing regulations on drone use” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation that increases regulations around the use of drones and the safety risks they pose to critical infrastructure. Rep. Jennifer Canady sponsored the measure (HB 1121). During the bill’s passage through Committee, Canady explained to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee that the measure aims to address public safety concerns and national security threats posed by the misuse of drones. “These changes enhance the state’s ability to prevent dangerous and illicit activities involving unmanned aircraft systems, such as the delivery of contraband to correctional facilities, surveillance of critical infrastructure, and even the potential use of chemical warfare,” Canady said.

“Coalition wants DeSantis to veto bill expanding scope of noncompete agreements” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The Florida Legislature made it easier for employers to impose noncompete agreements on workers. That’s prompted a coalition of organizations and law professors to ask DeSantis to veto the measure (HB 1219) — known as the CHOICE Act — when it reaches his desk. The name stands for Contracts Honoring Opportunity, Investment, Confidentiality, and Economic Growth. The bill would allow an employer to restrict an employee from taking competitive employment for up to four years, through either a “garden-leave” provision or a noncompete agreement. The Economic Innovation Group strongly opposes the proposal, which, along with more than a dozen law professors, sent a letter to the Governor last week, calling upon him to veto it. “The CHOICE Act would codify one of the most anti-innovative, anti-startup, and anti-worker policies to be found anywhere in the country,” said John Lettieri, president and CEO of the organization, in a written statement.

“Jackpot: Florida gaming officials, local law enforcement nail 10 illegal gambling operations in April” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Multiple law enforcement agencies say they joined forces to bust 10 different illegal gaming operations in Central and South Florida in the past month. The Florida Gaming Control Commission joined with Sheriff’s Offices in Okeechobee, Volusia, and Pasco counties, in addition to Police Departments from DeLand, Daytona Beach, and Dade City, to execute the crackdown. The combined efforts resulted in charges of possession of slot machines, keeping a gambling house and juvenile possession of illegal drugs. More criminal counts could be coming. “The Commission is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners as we collaboratively tackle illegal gaming throughout our state,” said Florida Gaming Control Commission acting Executive Director Ross Marshman.

“Ad urges opposition to ‘massacre’ of Florida black bears” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Advocacy group Humane World for Animals is launching a digital ad urging state officials to nix a potential recreational bear hunting season. “Florida’s last bear hunt was a massacre. Senseless killings based on lies about overpopulation and danger to humans. Their actions left hundreds of bears dead in just two days …,” the ad’s narrator says over footage of dead bears. The ad also calls attention to a recent poll conducted by Remington Research Group, which asked registered voters whether they supported or opposed a recreational hunt. Just 16% of respondents said they support a hunt compared to 81% who said they were opposed.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Law enforcement officials announce drug trafficking arrests in Florida sting” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Officials say 19 people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization running from Orange, Polk, Osceola and Hillsborough counties. “Six pounds of fentanyl and 4 pounds of cocaine were seized in this operation. That’s a street value over $1.5 million,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference. He detailed the operations to sneak fentanyl from California and Mexico into Florida and cocaine from Puerto Rico. “We recovered nine firearms, one of which was stolen, and $50,000 in cash,” Mina added. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and statewide prosecutors at the Attorney General’s Office partnered in the investigation. So far, 17 of the 19 people have been arrested for charges that include trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and cocaine, officials said. Officials explained Monday that the mandatory minimum sentences range from 15 to 25 years if convicted.

“Supreme Court allows Donald Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation” via Mark Sherman of The Associated Press — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The justices provided no rationale, which is common in emergency appeals. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

“Trump’s zeal to remove undocumented immigrants is already threatening the economy” via Ned Barnett of the Miami Herald — During a congressional hearing this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem touted her department’s crackdown on the southern border, where she said daily encounters with people trying to enter the U.S. without authorization have fallen by 93%. Noem told members of the House Homeland Security Committee, “This astonishing turnaround is a testament to the resolve and to the leadership of President Trump to make America safe again.” What she didn’t say is how the Trump administration’s sealing of the border and its targeting of undocumented people in the U.S. could put the economy at risk. As the U.S. population ages, immigrant workers are increasingly important. Since 2019, they have accounted for 88% of the nation’s labor force growth.

“Trump slashed weather agencies. Will it affect Florida hurricane forecasts?” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — With another hurricane season almost upon us, it’s unclear how staffing changes may impact the accuracy of weather and hurricane forecasts. But experts are sounding the alarm. They say cuts to weather agencies could endanger people come hurricane season — when precise forecasts save lives. The belt-tightening is expected to affect nearly all stages of storm resiliency, said Samantha Montano, a professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “Our system, generally across the country, was already under-resourced, underfunded, understaffed, and now it’s even more so,” Montano said. “And it’s just not going to be possible for emergency managers to do as much as we theoretically could to save lives during hurricanes.”

“Trump, alongside the First Lady, signs a bill to make posting ‘revenge porn’ a federal crime” via The Associated Press — Trump, alongside his wife, Melania Trump, on Monday signed the Take It Down Act, a measure the First Lady helped usher through Congress to set stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery online, or “revenge porn.” In March, Melania Trump used her first public appearance since resuming the role of First Lady to travel to Capitol Hill to lobby House members to pass the bill following its approval by the Senate. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier Monday that the First Lady was “instrumental in getting this important legislation passed.” The bill makes it a federal crime to “knowingly publish” or threaten to publish intimate images without a person’s consent, including AI-created “deepfakes.” Websites and social media companies will be required to remove such material within 48 hours after a victim requests it. The platforms must also take steps to delete duplicate content.

“RFK Jr. pledged not to upend U.S. vaccine system, but big changes are underway” via Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press — Kennedy clinched the political support needed to become the nation’s top health official by pledging to work within the decades-old federal system for approval and use of vaccines. Yet his regulators are promising big changes that cloud the outlook for what shots might even be available. The Food and Drug Administration will soon “unleash a massive framework” for how vaccines are tested and approved, according to Commissioner Marty Makary. Details aren’t yet public, but the plan is being overseen by the agency’s new vaccine chief, Dr. Vinay Prasad, an outspoken critic of the FDA’s handling of COVID-19 boosters. Makary and other Trump administration officials have already taken unprecedented steps that raise uncertainty about next Fall’s COVID-19 vaccinations, including delaying FDA scientists’ full approval of Novavax’s shot, and then restricting its use to people at higher risk from the virus. They’ve also suggested seasonal tweaks to match the latest circulating virus strains and new products requiring extra testing.

“Why has Elon Musk disappeared from the spotlight?” via Jessica Piper, Holly Otterbein, Ben Johansen and Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Musk’s prominent role in Trump’s second administration appears to be diminishing significantly. Once a constant presence online and in Washington, Musk’s name is now rarely mentioned by Trump on Truth Social or in fundraising emails, and he’s largely absent from White House briefings and congressional newsletters. This marks a notable shift from his early, highly visible involvement. Public polling indicates Musk’s popularity has waned, potentially making him a political liability for Republicans, as seen in a recent Wisconsin judicial race. While his Department of Government Efficiency continues its work, it has faded from the political forefront. Republicans, while still valuing his support, may be reconsidering his role as a public campaign surrogate, though his influence and wealth remain significant. Democrats, however, still see him as a useful political foil.

“Mike Waltz fell into an age-old trap in political history” via Joshua Zeitz of POLITICO — In the end, it wasn’t Signalgate that toppled Waltz. Instead, according to The Washington Post, the President’s increasing ire at Waltz also owed to Waltz’s hawkish stance on Iran, a position that placed him out of step with the administration. Waltz “wanted to take U.S. policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the U.S. hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution,” an anonymous person told the Post. “It got back to Trump, and the President wasn’t happy with it,” that person said. But there was something more fundamental at play in the rise and fall of Waltz. “He’s a staff (member), but he was acting like a principal,” said a person close to the White House.

“5.7 million Americans will lose health care if premium tax credits are not extended” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed last week that millions of Americans would lose health care coverage if Congress does not extend premium tax credits by the end of this year. In a memo to staff on Capitol Hill, the CBO estimated that if the enhanced premium tax credits are not made permanent, 5.7 million American citizens will lose health insurance. This staggering number will hit Florida particularly hard, given the high population of working Floridians who access private health coverage through the marketplace. A family of four earning $129,800 per year would be forced to pay $10,662 more for their health insurance. A 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 per year would see their premiums increase by more than $19,000.

“On education, DeSantis’ Florida paved the way for Trump’s America” via Dana Goldstein of The New York Times — America’s education landscape under Trump increasingly mirrors Florida’s under DeSantis. The Supreme Court may soon allow parental opt-outs from lessons on religious grounds, a right already in Florida. Trump’s administration targets diversity practices and pushes “patriotic” curriculum, echoing DeSantis’ earlier moves. While Trump bested DeSantis in the Primary, DeSantis pioneered this conservative education agenda, influencing national school choice and curriculum policy. Trump even invited DeSantis to an executive order signing to shutter the Department of Education, signaling a potential detente. Allies note that Trump initiated the “culture war,” but DeSantis focused it on education. Despite Trump’s efforts, remaking education is often easier at the state level due to local control and funding structures.

“It’s not just Harvard: Ballard Partners, lobbying firm with Trump ties, lines up Mass. clients” via Jon Chesto of the Boston Globe — Teradyne, Sublime Systems, Alkermes, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association represent different sectors of the Massachusetts economy. But they all hired the same lobbying firm based more than a thousand miles away to represent them this year: Ballard Partners. There’s a good reason Brian Ballard’s Florida firm has had a busy year: He is considered an ally and friend of Trump. Ballard does have a Boston office, which it opened during the Joe Biden administration and put former state Rep. Gene O’Flaherty in charge of — a Democrat who was Marty Walsh’s top in-house lawyer when Walsh was Mayor.

“Tickets sell out for local Democratic club event with David Jolly, Josh Weil” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Largo Mid-Pinellas Democratic Club is hosting a general membership dinner featuring former U.S. Rep. Jolly and former candidate for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, Josh Weil. The event, at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Banquet Masters on 49th Street and Ulmerton in Clearwater, has already sold out. While Weil offers his own draw — he took on now-U.S. Rep. Randy Fine in a Special Session this year, far outperforming Trump in the district — it’s likely that Jolly, a rumored Democratic candidate for Governor, is prompting the most intrigue. More than 200 attendees have been confirmed for a club meeting that has at times struggled to draw a crowd. “As our membership continues to grow, so does our commitment to bringing relevant, bold, and thought-provoking voices to the forefront,” Largo Mid-Pinellas Democratic Club President Karl Cieslak said.

“Coretta Anthony-Smith holds massive money edge over veteran candidates in SD 15 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Ocoee lawyer Anthony-Smith appears to hold a major money lead in the Senate District 15 Special Election, but it’s mostly built off a candidate loan. She closed a May fundraising period reporting more cash on hand than three Democratic Primary opponents — state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson and former state Sen. Randolph Bracy — who all have more experience seeking office. But there are important caveats. Anthony-Smith has added more than $214,000 since her campaign launch in April. But $175,000 comes out of pocket in the form of a campaign loan, which can be returned to the candidate if not spent. Anthony-Smith signaled a willingness to provide self-funding when she jumped in the race.

“RaShon Young outraises Travaris McCurdy roughly 3-to-1 ahead of HD 40 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Young holds a fundraising edge for now in the race to succeed his former boss in the House. Young reported more than $11,000 in contributions as of May 8. By comparison, former Rep. McCurdy reported almost $3,700 raised. Both Democrats are running in a House District 40 Special Election to determine who succeeds outgoing Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who is running for a Senate seat. Young has served as Bracy Davis’ Chief of Staff but resigned from that post when he filed for the election. His contributions include $1,000 donations from lawyers Stephen Cain and Todd Michaels, who are both based in Miami-Dade County.

“No, Republican voters technically don’t outnumber Democrats in Miami-Dade — yet” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The info spread like wildfire Monday: Miami-Dade finally flipped to red, with GOP voters outnumbering Democrats for the first time in the county’s history. Except it wasn’t exactly true, according to the office of Alina Garcia, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections (SOE). An updated breakdown of Miami-Dade’s voter rolls the SOE shared with Florida Politics just after 4 p.m. Monday showed registered Democrats still lead Republicans in Florida’s most populous county by nearly 41,000 voters overall — 555,524 to 514,538. Third- and no-party voters comprised the most significant chunk of the county’s 1.63 million registrants, with 562,967 eschewing either major party. Republicans have passed Democrats, however, among “active” voters, meaning voters who have interacted with the SOE or cast ballots within the past two General Election cycles. The SOE showed 449,337 active Republican voters, compared to 414,680 active Democrats and 417,144 active NPA voters.

“Trump security costs play havoc with the new county budget; cuts and user fees are planned” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Higher costs incurred by Palm Beach County to provide security for Trump have created unprecedented challenges for officials to craft a state-mandated balanced budget. Under consideration to plug the budget gap: Parking fees for all beachfront parks in the county; hourly fees for youth sports organizations to use athletic fields; and a $20 million cut to the budget of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, on top of an already agreed-upon cut of $37 million. Palm Beach County Commissioners will discuss preliminary data prepared by the Office of Management and Budget during a workshop on May 20. They are expected to address County Administrator Verdenia Baker’s recommended cuts and user-fee increases.

“Another Broward Judge to be reprimanded, suspended for misconduct” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — More bad news for the Broward County bench. The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled a public reprimand of another county judge in early June, following a judicial misconduct investigation. She joins two other Broward judges facing scrutiny for behavior unbecoming of their offices. On Monday, the court notified Broward Judge Mardi Levey Cohen that it will reprimand her on June 3 for spreading dubious information during the 2022 Election cycle. She’ll also be suspended for 10 days without pay. The disciplinary action stems from an unauthenticated email Levey Cohen forwarded to a representative of the Wynmoor Condominium Democratic Club and a correspondence Levey Cohen had with a church where her opponent campaigned.

“Fort Pierce accepts Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney’s resignation; places her on leave” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Hobley-Burney’s time at the helm of the Fort Pierce Police Department will officially come to an end later this year after City Commissioners agreed in a 3-2 vote on May 19 to accept her resignation, which will take effect in 90 days. However, most Commissioners agreed with City Manager Richard Chess’ recommendation to place Hobley-Burney on administrative leave with pay for those 90 days. Commissioners unanimously appointed Deputy Chief Robert Ridle to serve as acting Chief. After 90 days, if a permanent Chief has not been selected, an interim Chief will be named. That could be Ridle or someone else, the Commissioners said.

Broward schools to teach sex ed in final days of year” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward students will get to learn some lessons about human sexuality before they leave for Summer vacation. The Broward school district has gotten approval from the Florida Department of Education to teach sex education next week, which is the second-to-last week of the school year. It will be the same curriculum as that used in Collier County schools. It almost didn’t happen. John Sullivan, the district’s chief of communications, emailed School Board members on May 12 saying the state had not yet approved a proposed reproductive health and disease education curriculum the school district had drafted, and there was not enough time to make the required revisions in time to teach it before the school year ends June 3. But on May 13, Board members suggested the district ask the state for permission to teach an already approved curriculum from another county. They argued that students were more likely to get pregnant and contract sexually transmitted diseases if they didn’t have medically accurate information.

“Orlando weighs downtown police costs, cutting off alcohol sales at midnight” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Grappling with the strain on police resources following some high-profile shootings, Orlando officials have gone back to the drawing board to figure out how to create a safer downtown. At a workshop, it was clear there was some support for shutting alcohol sales off at midnight, though it doesn’t appear a majority of the City Council yet agrees. “I’m a 12:00 guy right now,” said Commissioner Jim Gray of his support for ending alcohol sales at that hour. “But I am willing to say, ‘show me something that works, and I’ll consider it.’” Among the most pressing issues is how to police nightlife in one of the state’s densest bar corridors, and how to pay for it.

“Orange 911 response times exceeded state rules, audit finds” via Stephen Hudak and Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been routinely understating how long 911 callers must wait for help, and the true time lag is much greater than the Florida standard, according to a Comptroller’s audit of the last three years of data for the Sheriff’s Communication Center. The Center is often the first point of contact for an emergency call in unincorporated Orange County. The state standard for 911 response is answering 90% of calls within 10 seconds. But in 2022, the Center reported answering just 80.3% of 911 calls in 10 seconds or less. And that figure crashes to 66.2% if the calculation parameters specified in state regulations are applied, according to the audit.

“Brevard faces $2.19 billion gap in funding for road projects over next 25 years” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County ideally needs $2.65 billion worth of road projects from 2030 to 2050. But it has lined up only $462 million in federal and state money to do that work — a funding shortfall of 83% or about $2.19 billion. That shortfall came to light during a recent meeting of the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, leading several members of the agency’s Governing Board to lobby to move projects in their communities to the top of the priority list. “I think it’s very clear that we’re all very passionate about the cities we represent, and we would all like our particular projects to be ranked No. 1 and get done,” Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors said during the SCTPO Board’s May 8 meeting. “We all want our projects to go to the top of the list.”

“Judge promoted to Circuit seat, NSB lawyer appointed to Volusia County bench” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A prosecutor from New Smyrna Beach was appointed to serve as a Volusia County Judge while a St. Johns County Judge was promoted to the circuit bench, according to a post from the 7th Judicial Circuit. DeSantis, on May 14, appointed St. Johns County Judge Lauren Blocker to fill the circuit seat vacated by former Judge Matt Foxman, according to the Governor’s Office website. Foxman resigned Nov. 29. DeSantis appointed Blocker, of Ponte Vedra, to the bench in 2021. Michele Simonsen, an Assistant State Attorney for the 7th Circuit, was appointed to the Volusia County Judge seat. The seat became vacant when Judge A. Christian Miller was promoted to the circuit bench.

“UCF received nearly $21 million in revenue in first season of Big 12” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF received nearly $21 million in revenue from the Big 12 Conference during its first season in the Power 4 league. According to the most recent 990 tax documents obtained by the Sentinel, the conference reported $493.82 million in total revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year. It was down from the previous year when the league posted $510.71 million in total revenue. This was the first year the Knights were members of the Big 12, adding BYU, Cincinnati and Houston. It was also the final season with Texas and Oklahoma, which would leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. UCF received $9.53 million from the American Athletic Conference the year prior but is still paying an $18 million exit fee from the league. The Big 12 received $294.74 million from its television contracts, $110.7 million from bowl games, $52.2 million in NCAA revenue, $19.6 million in ticket sales, and $1.9 million in other revenue.

“Does the Tampa City Council have a Sunshine problem? The Bill Carlson-Guido Maniscalco fiasco suggests so” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Carlson would never have been an obvious contender for the Public Safety Committee, considering the known rift between him and local law enforcement leaders. So, it was at least moderately surprising when he was appointed to lead that exact Committee. At issue is Carlson’s appointment as Public Safety Committee Chair by colleague Guido Maniscalco after Maniscalco had been renamed City Council Chair thanks to support from Carlson and three others. While Carlson and Maniscalco never showed any public signs of malcontent, they also weren’t exactly allies. Tampa Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Brandon Barclay reached out to Maniscalco after the appointment, expressing concern that Carlson wasn’t the right guy for the job, and instead suggested that Council member Luis Viera might be a better fit to lead on public safety. So just one day after Maniscalco handed the authority to Carlson, he took it away and gave it back to Viera.

“These school cops in Florida ordered to help ICE arrest immigrants” via The 74 Million — Records show Pinellas County Schools Police were instructed to assist Trump’s immigration crackdown. While district leaders say the plans were a mistake, the records show how deep the cooperation went. Pinellas County Superintendent Kevin Hendrick was looped in on a Feb. 24 directive from his police chief ordering campus officers to detain and question anybody they encounter with a federal deportation order and to alert U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“St. Petersburg leaders OK transformation of storm-damaged tower” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Plans to demolish a long-vacant, storm-damaged tower in downtown St. Petersburg are moving forward. The day cannot come soon enough for some stakeholders. Gianco Companies will replace the decaying 11-story building at 300 Central Ave. with a 74-key branded hotel. Steve Gianfilippo, CEO of the Tampa-based development and investment firm, envisioned restoring the nearly century-old structure until Hurricane Milton tore a gaping hole in its facade. City Council members unanimously found the project consistent with St. Petersburg’s downtown redevelopment plan on Thursday. A substantial damage determination will dictate the developer’s next steps. “I like this project, and it’s about time,” said Council member Gina Driscoll. “We’ve been waiting a long time for something to happen here, but what we have right now is in pretty bad shape, mainly because of the storms.”

“Mayor: Moffitt still has a home in St. Petersburg” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — A three-year-old redevelopment proposal that would have brought a Moffitt Cancer Center to St. Petersburg is again noteworthy, as new plans for part of the site are moving forward. However, Mayor Ken Welch is adamant that the city’s future still includes the renowned Tampa-based health care provider. He also highlighted overlooked discrepancies between the two proposals. Welch said he has remained in contact with Moffitt’s chief executive officer Dr. Patrick Hwu and Beth Houghton, the local Chair of its hospital Board. City Development Administrator James Corbett has spoken with the institution’s leadership “within the past couple of weeks.” “The conversations have never stopped,” Welch said. “We talked about other places that made sense in the city, including the Gas Plant, but other locations as well.”

“Duke Energy says Clearwater would have to pay over $1B to drop the utility” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Last Summer, the city of Clearwater commissioned a study to evaluate the possibility of dropping Duke Energy as the electricity provider for all the city’s 120,000 residents and businesses. On Monday, weeks before Clearwater’s report was expected to be completed, the company unexpectedly announced it had finished a study of its own. Its conclusion: It would cost the city more than $1 billion to take over Duke’s equipment and form a municipal-run utility. The competing studies are the latest sign that if Clearwater proceeds with forming its own utility, the fight with Duke could get ugly. At the August meeting, when City Council members unanimously voted to investigate ditching Duke, company representatives warned them that Duke’s equipment was not for sale and the city would have to seize it through eminent domain.

“City Council panel rejects ex-Duval School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen for Library Board” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Jacksonville City Council Committee rejected former School Board member Andersen’s nomination to the city’s Library Board May 19 after hearing public comments that heavily supported her. The 3-5 vote by the Rules Committee ― with Council President joining to cast his “nay” vote ― means Andersen’s advocates would face a significant struggle to persuade the full Council to approve her selection when it meets May 27. Andersen, CEO of the civil society nonprofit OneJax and Chair of the School Board for a year during her four-year term in office, was praised by supporters as ideally qualified for the unpaid post.

“Florida A&M interim President Timothy Beard calls for ‘smooth’ transition for Marva Johnson” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University interim President Beard is sharing his thoughts after the Board of Trustees 8-4 vote for Johnson to be the university’s 13th president and the public outcry that led up to and followed the decision. “There was a strong desire among some stakeholders for a more traditional choice,” Beard wrote May 19 in a letter addressed to the FAMU community, in which he acknowledged “the outcome of the Board vote was surprising to many.” “The Board vote reflects a vision for navigating a rapidly evolving higher education landscape — one that values innovation, adaptability, and strategic partnerships to position FAMU for long-term success,” he continued.

“Manatee County School Board calls special meeting over Superintendent Jason Wysong contract” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Manatee County School Board has scheduled a Tuesday morning meeting where officials are expected to discuss removing Superintendent Wysong from his job. The official agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting lists only one item labeled Board Discussion Regarding Superintendent Contract. Many believe it could be a swift move to oust Wysong — more than a year before his contract is set to expire in June 2026. A press release from the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Manasota suggests his termination is the sole purpose of the meeting. The special meeting is raising eyebrows. The public sign-up link for comments didn’t work until Sunday afternoon, giving parents, educators and concerned residents barely 48 hours to prepare or participate.

“Venice seeks to add beach parking to offset loss of access to Caspersen Beach” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city of Venice will work to add at between 90 and 100 parking spaces in the right of way along Harbor Drive, both north and south of the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, to help replace the loss of about 180 parking spaces at Caspersen Beach after storm surge related to Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricanes Helene and Milton obliterated portions of Harbor Drive south of Brohard Beach. Venice Assistant Public Works Director Ashlee Castle and Assistant City Manager James Clinch discussed the project at a joint Sarasota County Commission and Venice City Council meeting. It was one of four topics — two for each government — on the agenda for the first joint meeting since Feb. 28, 2018.

“In city built by waves of immigration, TPS ruling is more than a blow to Venezuelans” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The U.S. Supreme Court just delivered a shock wave with its ruling concerning Miami and our Venezuelan community on Temporary Protected Status. We’re talking about some 350,000 people who could now face deportation, even as a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s revocation of their status is still winding its way through the courts. This is a significant blow, not just for TPS holders, but for all of South Florida, considering the large number of Venezuelans who live and contribute here. Honestly, forcing so many to leave amounts to an anti-Miami story; this city has a proud history of welcoming waves of migrants, from Cubans during the Freedom Flights and Mariel boatlift to the very Venezuelans who fled Nicolás Maduro’s disastrous regime.

If mass deportations occur as Trump has threatened, the impact will be devastating. It’s not just about individual hardship; local businesses and our entire economy, supported by their labor and patronage, will suffer. These are our neighbors, co-workers, family, and friends. This ruling follows other setbacks for Miami-Dade’s Venezuelans, like Doral allowing its police to aid federal detentions — a policy that could now extend to TPS holders whose work permits and protections are being stripped. And Doral isn’t alone; other local municipalities are aligning with the state’s and Trump’s immigration agenda.

The Court lifted an injunction that had protected these Venezuelans. TPS, remember, offers temporary safety and work permits for those from unsafe countries. Under Trump, Haitians also saw their TPS revoked. Conditions in Venezuela haven’t improved; Maduro remains an authoritarian, diseases are spreading, and millions face hunger. As Juanita Goebertus of Human Rights Watch highlighted, repression has intensified post-election. For now, the dreams of many Venezuelans building a life here have been shattered, replaced by fear.

“Federal proposals are a devastating blow to health care” via Mary C. Mayhew of the Tampa Bay Times — Medicaid is at a critical juncture. As they work on a federal budget, lawmakers in Washington are considering massive and unfair cuts to the program that would have cataclysmal consequences for the most vulnerable in our state and destabilize the world-class health care system Florida has built. Make no mistake about the nature of the cuts. They are not an accounting tactic. They are not a tax cut. Nor are they a means of making Medicaid more efficient or cost-effective. They are an extreme blow to a system of care that is already underfunded and is relied on by about 1 in 5 Florida residents, primarily pregnant women, low-income children, individuals with disabilities, and frail and vulnerable elderly. In some of our rural communities, Medicaid covers a third or more of all residents.

“Educational freedom is thriving in Florida. Don’t reverse course now.” via Skylar Zander for Florida Politics — We’re leading the nation in educational freedom. Thanks to bold legislative action and our Governor, over 500,000 Florida students are empowered to find an education that fits their unique needs, not a rigid model. This success must be protected. Yet, some now suggest capping our universal Education Savings Account program and adding parental requirements – a mistake that would reverse progress for families. ESAs put parents in charge, allowing customized tuition, tutoring, or specialized services. Imposing limits or more bureaucracy, like having a conference determine eligibility, is a solution searching for a problem, hurting families. Demand proves the program works. We should expand access, not restrict it, to keep Florida #1 by trusting parents and focusing on results.

“Airbnb rolls out ‘anti-party technology’ ahead of Memorial Day weekend” via Rachel Tucker of WFLA — Party hosts looking to book an Airbnb for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends will have to look elsewhere. The company said it is rolling out “anti-party technology,” which uses machine learning to identify potential troublemakers and block them from booking entire homes. “The system looks at a range of factors – including the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s primary location and whether the booking is last minute – to determine whether a booking should be blocked,” an Airbnb press release stated. Last year, the technology prevented around 51,000 people from booking during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. 7,400 people were blocked from booking in Florida alone.

“Florida leads nation in new business formations” via Mark Gordon of Business Observer — Florida remains a hot spot nationwide when it comes to people launching new businesses, and not only because the population continues to surge. This is from a new report from the research and analytics site Switch on Business. It analyzed 2024 U.S. Census Bureau Formation data for all 3,156 counties and found Florida was No. 3 in business applications compared to local population, with 2,714 new businesses per 100,000 people in 2024. That’s behind only Wyoming, which had 10,133 new businesses per 100,000 people in 2024 and Delaware, with 5,484 new businesses per 100,000 people in 2024. West Virginia, meanwhile, was No. 50, with 855 new businesses per 100,000 people in 2024.

