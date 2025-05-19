May 19, 2025
‘Doesn’t make sense’: Rick Scott questions time frame of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis
This time, it's personal.

A.G. GancarskiMay 19, 20253min1

Scott biden
'We all get these PSA tests.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he’s sympathizing with former President Joe Biden following Biden’s cancer diagnosis, but Scott has questions about the release of information surrounding the condition.

Last Tuesday, doctors reportedly found a “nodule” in Biden’s prostate. New reporting Sunday now describes Biden’s condition as full-on “prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“I hope he gets over this. But it doesn’t make sense,” Scott said on Monday’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I mean, we all get these PSA tests, and so it’s hard to believe … but I hope it gets better. I mean, it doesn’t seem to make much sense, that they wouldn’t know it.”

Prostate cancer can evolve in different ways.

For some men, it’s a slow-developing phenomenon. For others, as appears to be the case with Biden, it’s more aggressive.

The Gleason Score, as the Cleveland Clinic notes, essentially rates the abnormal cells. Biden’s condition is as bad as it gets.

Scott isn’t questioning whether Biden has prostate cancer. Rather, he wonders why the prostate-specific antigen test, which is part of routine blood work for men, didn’t ascertain the problem sooner.

That test catches more than cancer. An enlarged or inflamed prostate can drive up PSA levels.

Digital rectal exams and biopsies are also fundamental to cancer diagnoses.

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    May 19, 2025 at 9:57 am

    I wonder how Joe Biden managed to screw up his political career so bad that his place in history will be defined by the bad intent, illogic and self-service of the people around him. What was his key mistake? Like it is with everyone else, it was hubris. He could have served out his time as the dean of the US Senate and we would all, at least all the Democrats, have been much better off if he had. But he got ambitious. Now it will be considered a kindness if people just shake their heads and laugh,

    Reply

Categories