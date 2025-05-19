May 19, 2025
Byron Donalds brings on Chris Hudson as Campaign Manager

Jacob OglesMay 19, 20253min0

CHRIS HUDSON HEADSHOT
The Southwest Florida campaign manager spent a decade at Americans for Prosperity.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is tapping Chris Hudson to serve as his Campaign Manager.

“I am excited to have Chris on the team. He knows Florida like the back of his hand and is a fighter who knows how to win campaigns,” Donalds said.

Hudson, a Bonita Springs-based political consultant, serves as Vice President of Political Strategy at Presstige Printing and at Ace Political. Before joining the Southwest Florida firm, Hudson worked more than a decade for Americans For Prosperity, including four years as Vice President of Government Affairs.

Donalds, the only major candidate who has already launched his campaign for Governor, said Hudson’s past work will make hi a strong leader for the 2026 statewide race.

“His extensive grassroots experience and principled leadership will help us win voters’ trust and take our America First message to all of Florida’s 67 counties,” Donalds said. “As campaign manager, he will play a pivotal role in helping us take Florida to new heights.”

Donalds boasts President Donald Trump’s endorsement for the open seat. But other Republicans including First Lady Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson are mulling runs.

“It is my honor to serve the Trump-endorsed candidate for Florida Governor in 2026 as campaign manager,” Hudson said. “We’re assembling an exceptional team to showcase Byron’s mission to lead Florida to greater heights, and we look forward to mobilizing across the state to earn each and every vote.”

Hudson has strong roots in Florida politics, starting his career as a legislative staffer in the Florida Senate. He later worked as campaign manager for former Florida House Speaker Dean Cannon and as Central Florida Director for the Republican House Majority. The latter work included experience directing 20 campaigns along the I-4 Corridor, a critical swing area.

He also worked for a Naples-based conservative think tank, the Foundation for Government Accountability.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

