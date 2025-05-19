May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Things to know about Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis
Joe Biden. Image via AP.

Associated PressMay 19, 20253min2

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Byron Donalds brings on Chris Hudson as Campaign Manager

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Survey shows Jose Regalado, Ralph Rosado tied ahead of Miami City Commission Special Election

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Chamber: Consumer confidence is on the upswing in the Sunshine State

Biden
“It’s very treatable, but not curable.”

Former President Joe Biden’s office said Sunday that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and is reviewing treatment options with his doctors.

Biden was having increasing urinary symptoms and was seen last week by doctors who found a prostate nodule. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and the cancer cells have spread to the bone, his office said in a statement.

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly survivable, but it is also the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. About one in eight men will be diagnosed over their lifetime with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Here are some things to know about prostate cancer that has spread.

What is the prostate gland?

The prostate is part of the reproductive system in men. It makes fluid for semen. It’s located below the bladder and it wraps around the urethra, the tube that carries urine and semen out through the penis.

How serious is Biden’s cancer?

Biden’s cancer has spread to the bone, his office said. That makes it more serious than localized or early-stage prostate cancer.

Outcomes have improved in recent decades and patients can expect to live with metastatic prostate cancer for four or five years, said Dr. Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center.

“It’s very treatable, but not curable,” Smith said.

What are the treatment options?

Prostate cancer can be treated with drugs that lower levels of hormones in the body or stop them from getting into prostate cancer cells. The drugs can slow down the growth of cancer cells.

“Most men in this situation would be treated with drugs and would not be advised to have either surgery or radiation therapy,” Smith said.

What is a Gleason score?

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousByron Donalds brings on Chris Hudson as Campaign Manager

2 comments

  • KathrynA

    May 19, 2025 at 7:41 am

    We pray for President Biden and family as they face cancer with their strength in God and for the thousands of others going through treatment. It’s tough as I personally, know. But thanks to research victories, the cure rate and remission times have increased dramatically.

    Reply

  • KathrynA

    May 19, 2025 at 7:41 am

    We pray for President Biden and family as they face cancer with their strength in God and for the thousands of others going through treatment. It’s tough as I personally, know. But thanks to research victories, the cure rate and remission times have increased dramatically.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories