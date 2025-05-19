Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming win U.S. Best Managed Company honor

The groups behind the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood have won accolades for the fifth year in a row.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming were jointly named as a 2025 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard winner. The distinction is awarded to U.S. private companies with at least $250 million in revenue. The program, which is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, requires companies to be reviewed by judges.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, with deep ties in Florida tourism, were among just 61 companies recognized this year nationwide.

“We are proud to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the fifth consecutive year, marking us a Gold Standard winner,” said Jim Allen, Chair of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “This honor reflects the exceptional talent and dedication of our nearly 65,000 team members worldwide whose collective efforts and commitment to excellence fosters an inspiring workplace culture and extraordinary guest experiences.

Hard Rock International has 300 locations across the globe, which includes hotels at Universal Orlando Resort near the theme parks, as well as in Daytona Beach.

Seminole Gaming, the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process,” Hard Rock International said in a press release.

In the Best Managed Companies program, companies are evaluated by outside judges who look at four areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance.

“The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance,” a press release said. “Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers.”