May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming win U.S. Best Managed Company honor

Gabrielle RussonMay 19, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

5.7 million Americans will lose health care if premium tax credits are not extended

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day travel surge

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor signs measure enhancing regulations on drone use

Seminole Hard Rock hotel and casino, the largest guitar shaped building in the world - Hollywood, Florida, USA
Being selected for the honor requires companies to go through a rigorous judging process.

The groups behind the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood have won accolades for the fifth year in a row.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming were jointly named as a 2025 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard winner. The distinction is awarded to U.S. private companies with at least $250 million in revenue. The program, which is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, requires companies to be reviewed by judges.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, with deep ties in Florida tourism, were among just 61 companies recognized this year nationwide.

“We are proud to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the fifth consecutive year, marking us a Gold Standard winner,” said Jim Allen, Chair of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “This honor reflects the exceptional talent and dedication of our nearly 65,000 team members worldwide whose collective efforts and commitment to excellence fosters an inspiring workplace culture and extraordinary guest experiences.

Hard Rock International has 300 locations across the globe, which includes hotels at Universal Orlando Resort near the theme parks, as well as in Daytona Beach.

Seminole Gaming, the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process,” Hard Rock International said in a press release.

In the Best Managed Companies program, companies are evaluated by outside judges who look at four areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance.

“The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance,” a press release said. “Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Doesn't make sense': Rick Scott questions time frame of Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

nextTGH Cancer Institute's Lung Cancer Screening Program nationally recognized as a 'Center of Excellence'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories