May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Governor signs measure enhancing regulations on drone use

Andrew PowellMay 19, 20254min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

5.7 million Americans will lose health care if premium tax credits are not extended

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day travel surge

HeadlinesTampa Bay

TGH Cancer Institute’s Lung Cancer Screening Program nationally recognized as a ‘Center of Excellence’

Drones
'These changes enhance the state's ability to prevent dangerous and illicit activities involving unmanned aircraft systems.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that increases regulations around the use of drones and safety risks they pose to critical infrastructure.

Lakeland Republican Rep. Jennifer Canady sponsored the measure (HB 1121).

During the bill’s passage through committee, Canady explained to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee that the measure aims to address public safety concerns and national security threats posed by the misuse of drones.

“These changes enhance the state’s ability to prevent dangerous and illicit activities involving unmanned aircraft systems, such as the delivery of contraband to correctional facilities, surveillance of critical infrastructure, and even the potential use of chemical warfare,” Canady said.

The law updates the definition of “critical infrastructure facility” to include additional sites such as airports, military installations, dams, wireless communication facilities and correctional facilities.

It prohibits an individual from knowingly flying a drone over or near any critical infrastructure that could interfere with its operations, unless specifically authorized under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

Drones that have been altered to evade FAA remote identification requirements or drones carrying weapons, explosives, or destructive devices are prohibited. Individuals who use such drones could face criminal penalties.

Criminal penalties also apply to individuals who use drones for unauthorized surveillance and the distribution of images or videos obtained through the use of drones.

But law enforcement will be authorized to use drones to monitor crowds and for other safety purposes, with certain restrictions.

Hillsborough County Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez, the committee Chair, voiced support for taking action.

“This is one of those areas that is very new, and a lot of times we get criticized for not leaning in fast enough and then technology gets ahead of us,” Alvarez said.

The Senate version of the measure (SB 1422), sponsored by Tavares Republican Sen. Keith Truenow, would have allowed private property owners to use “reasonable force” to prohibit a drone from “conducting surveillance.”

“A person who has a reasonable expectation of privacy on his or her privately owned real property may use reasonable force to prohibit a drone from conducting surveillance in violation of this paragraph, if such drone is operating under 500 feet over such property,” Truenow’s Senate bill read.

However, the House version signed by the Governor does not contain these stipulations.

The law will take effect Oct. 1.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTGH Cancer Institute's Lung Cancer Screening Program nationally recognized as a 'Center of Excellence'

nextFlorida gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day travel surge

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    May 19, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Congratulations to the Republican team in Tallahassee for this long-needed legislation, but we will find in the future that badly intended people will work very hard to find ways around the law. What is needed is tough federal legislation that imposes severe penalties on drone operators who infringe on other peoples’ rights. I’m talking about felony level penalties–as well as rock solid registration rules that require every drone to continuously broadcast ADS-B information including name and address and contact information for the operator of every drone, and a system that offers everyone an opportunity to check on the identity of a drone from their personal devices.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories