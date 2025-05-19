TGH Cancer Institute’s Lung Cancer Screening Program nationally recognized as a ‘Center of Excellence’

The Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute’s Lung Cancer Screening Program has achieved designation as a Center of Excellence (COE) from GO2 for Lung Cancer.

GO2 was founded by cancer patients and survivors dedicated to increasing the survival rate for those at risk of lung cancer. The COE designation demonstrates Tampa General’s commitment to upholding rigorous standards and implementing best practices in lung cancer screenings.

Approximately 237,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer every year. With most diagnoses made during late stages of the disease, lung cancer is named a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Through advanced low-dose CT screening, Tampa General Hospital has defined what “early detection” means for high-risk Tampa Bay residents.

Tampa General joins a network of prestigious cancer screening programs across the country. The designation is just another example of the academic health system’s dedication to world-class care rooted in research and innovation.

“Receiving the Center of Excellence designation from GO2 for Lung Cancer is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of lung cancer screening and early detection,” said Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, Vice President and Executive Director of the TGH Cancer Institute.

“At the TGH Cancer Institute, we are committed to providing at-risk patients with the most advanced screening technologies and a multidisciplinary team of experts dedicated to improving outcomes and saving lives.”

GO2 COE’s screening approach aligns with the most current evidence and standards set by respected organizations like the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). Centers of Excellence like Tampa General are also recognized for their post-care coordination, diagnostics and transition throughout the clinical process.

“This recognition from GO2 for Lung Cancer underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in lung cancer screening,” said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of Oncology; president of Tampa General Provider Network, Tampa General; and co-vice president, Clinical and Translational Research of the TGH | USF Health Office of Clinical Research.

“By combining advanced diagnostics with a multidisciplinary care model, we are not only detecting lung cancer earlier but also ensuring that, as an academic health system, we can connect patients to cutting-edge technology and leading-edge clinical research trials. Tampa General remains steadfast in its mission to lead the way in cancer care and to provide our community with the best possible outcomes.”

The TGH Cancer Institute is ranked third in Florida and recognized as one of the top 50 cancer centers in the country according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals. The institute takes a multidisciplinary approach to patient care using world-class research and innovation to give patients a chance at the best possible outcomes.