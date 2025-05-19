Florida gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day travel surge

Gas prices in Florida are trending downward as millions of residents prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

AAA’s holiday travel forecast shows a record-breaking 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles. Of those, 2.3 million will be taking road trips.

“With so many drivers fueling up, gas prices may fluctuate in the coming days,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

“However, even at their peak, prices should remain well below last year’s holiday rates.”

Last week, Florida’s average gas price jumped 20 cents per gallon from $2.92 to $3.12. Prices have eased since then, with the statewide average falling 7 cents over the weekend.

By Sunday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $3.05 — 46 cents lower than the $3.51 average seen during Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

The dip in prices reflects a broader trend in the oil market. Last year, U.S. crude averaged around $78 per barrel under balanced market conditions. This year, prices have fallen to approximately $62 per barrel, driven by fears that global fuel supply could soon outpace demand.

Contributing to that uncertainty is a plan by OPEC to increase production later this year, sparking concerns among analysts about a potential economic slowdown and declining fuel consumption.

The most expensive metro areas are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22 per gallon), Naples ($3.14) and Ocala ($3.13).

Meanwhile, drivers in Panama City ($2.79), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.80) and Pensacola ($2.86) are enjoying some of the cheapest fuel in the state.

Nationally, California motorists are suffering the most at the pump ($4.91), followed by Hawaii ($4.90) and Washington ($4.35).

Driving is cheapest in Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.72) and Alabama ($2.75).