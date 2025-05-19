May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices dip ahead of Memorial Day travel surge

Staff ReportsMay 19, 20253min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

5.7 million Americans will lose health care if premium tax credits are not extended

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor signs measure enhancing regulations on drone use

HeadlinesTampa Bay

TGH Cancer Institute’s Lung Cancer Screening Program nationally recognized as a ‘Center of Excellence’

GasPumps
Prices have fallen this year, driven by fears that oil production could soon outpace demand.

Gas prices in Florida are trending downward as millions of residents prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

AAA’s holiday travel forecast shows a record-breaking 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles. Of those, 2.3 million will be taking road trips.

“With so many drivers fueling up, gas prices may fluctuate in the coming days,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

“However, even at their peak, prices should remain well below last year’s holiday rates.”

Last week, Florida’s average gas price jumped 20 cents per gallon from $2.92 to $3.12. Prices have eased since then, with the statewide average falling 7 cents over the weekend.

By Sunday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $3.05 — 46 cents lower than the $3.51 average seen during Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

The dip in prices reflects a broader trend in the oil market. Last year, U.S. crude averaged around $78 per barrel under balanced market conditions. This year, prices have fallen to approximately $62 per barrel, driven by fears that global fuel supply could soon outpace demand.

Contributing to that uncertainty is a plan by OPEC to increase production later this year, sparking concerns among analysts about a potential economic slowdown and declining fuel consumption.

The most expensive metro areas are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22 per gallon), Naples ($3.14) and Ocala ($3.13).

Meanwhile, drivers in Panama City ($2.79), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.80) and Pensacola ($2.86) are enjoying some of the cheapest fuel in the state.

Nationally, California motorists are suffering the most at the pump ($4.91), followed by Hawaii ($4.90) and Washington ($4.35).

Driving is cheapest in Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.72) and Alabama ($2.75).

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGovernor signs measure enhancing regulations on drone use

next5.7 million Americans will lose health care if premium tax credits are not extended

One comment

  • guvenilir bahis siteleri

    May 19, 2025 at 9:43 am

    Kararsız kaldığım bir anda karşılaştığım güvenilir bahis siteleri ile ilgili içerikler her zaman ilgi çekici.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories