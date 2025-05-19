JD Vance defeats Ron DeSantis by 58 points in Wisconsin straw poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to trail Vice President JD Vance in 2028 Presidential Primary surveys.

A poll of Republican Party of Wisconsin convention attendees over the weekend found the Ohio Republican getting 66% support, while Florida’s Governor mustered 8%.

DeSantis has played in Wisconsin politics somewhat recently, endorsing Eric Hovde in his failed challenge to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024.

At the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign, DeSantis visited Wisconsin and said the state could learn from the Sunshine State.

“I come bearing good news. And you may say, ‘What good news is there?’ Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said in 2023. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

DeSantis ended his campaign after the Iowa caucuses last January. But in the final public poll in Wisconsin he mustered just 16% support, well behind Donald Trump.

The unscientific Wisconsin straw poll accords with other national surveys, most of which show DeSantis with between 5% and 9% support, with Vance well ahead of him and everyone else.