May 19, 2025
JD Vance defeats Ron DeSantis by 58 points in Wisconsin straw poll

A.G. GancarskiMay 19, 20252min1

DeSantis ap (Large)
The unscientific result tracks with national surveys.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to trail Vice President JD Vance in 2028 Presidential Primary surveys.

A poll of Republican Party of Wisconsin convention attendees over the weekend found the Ohio Republican getting 66% support, while Florida’s Governor mustered 8%.

DeSantis has played in Wisconsin politics somewhat recently, endorsing Eric Hovde in his failed challenge to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024.

At the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign, DeSantis visited Wisconsin and said the state could learn from the Sunshine State.

“I come bearing good news. And you may say, ‘What good news is there?’ Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said in 2023. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

DeSantis ended his campaign after the Iowa caucuses last January. But in the final public poll in Wisconsin he mustered just 16% support, well behind Donald Trump.

The unscientific Wisconsin straw poll accords with other national surveys, most of which show DeSantis with between 5% and 9% support, with Vance well ahead of him and everyone else.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    May 19, 2025 at 1:21 pm

    Of course JD is the front runner. Why is this even worth a write up. Fried still not interested Gancarski.

    Reply

