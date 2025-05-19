May 19, 2025
‘Boater capital of the world’: Gov. DeSantis signs Boater Freedom Act
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act May 19, 2025 . (Florida Channel)

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act May 19, 2025
The measure prohibits law enforcement from boarding boats without probable cause.

The “Free State of Florida” is looking to extend that reputation to its seas, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Boater Freedom Act during a press conference in Panama City.

This Boater Freedom Act is going to make sure that Florida remains the boater capital of the world,” DeSantis said at the press conference. “This is really significant legislation today. I know there’s a lot of people throughout Florida that are going to be happy that this legislation finally got across the finish line.”

SB 1388 prohibits an officer from performing a vessel stop or boarding a boat without probable cause.

“I think it actually will be a better allocation of resources — not just for FWC (the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) but for the other local law enforcement agencies who are really important in keeping our people safe,” DeSantis said.

The new law also prohibits the government from banning any watercraft usage or sale based on what kind of fuel it uses, so governments cannot push for more environmentally friendly electric boats.

DeSantis called gas-powered restrictions “draconian.”

“If you want to buy an electric boat, I don’t think you should be prohibited from it, but you certainly shouldn’t be required to do that,” DeSantis. “If you want a boat, you should be able to buy traditional vessels.”

DeSantis also used the podium Monday to continue advocating for Florida to take over management of the Atlantic red snapper from the federal government.

The state put in a formal request with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, DeSantis said, as he criticized the federal government for limiting the fishing season in the Atlantic. The state controls the Gulf side, and DeSantis recently announced a record-breaking Gulf red snapper fishing season, kicking off Memorial Day weekend and lasting 126 days in total this year.

“I could tell you everything is thriving, the populations are strong, the anglers are having a great time. It’s important for our culture, for tourism,” DeSantis said as he pushes for a longer fishing season and more state control in the Atlantic. 

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

