RaShon Young outraises Travaris McCurdy roughly 3-to-1 ahead of HD 40 Special Election

RaShon Young holds a fundraising edge for now in the race to succeed his former boss in the House.

The Orlando Democrat reported more than $11,000 in contributions as of May 8. By comparison, former Rep. Travaris McCurdy reported almost $3,700 raised.

Both Democrats are running in a House District 40 Special Election to determine who succeeds outgoing Democratic Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who is running for a Senate seat.

Young has served as Bracy Davis’ Chief of Staff but resigned from that post when he filed for the election.

His contributions include $1,000 donations from lawyers Stephen Cain and Todd Michaels, who are both based in Miami-Dade County.

On top of outside donations, Young also made a $1,900 candidate loan to the campaign. After spending nearly $2,900 on the race in the time between an April 25 launch and May 8 reporting deadline, he closed the period with more than $10,000 still in the bank.

McCurdy collected most of his contributions from political committees, including $1,000 donations from two PCs headquartered at the same Ocoee business center, but whose names were not immediately available on reports.

Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, donated $500 to McCurdy’s campaign as well. Nixon and McCurdy were allies during the latter’s single term in the House, and together staged a sit-in in 2022 on the House floor to protest a congressional redistricting map.

McCurdy also controls a political committee, New Day, that has been sitting on $750 since early 2024. Meanwhile, his campaign has reported no expenditures to date.

A committee controlled by Young, Representing You, reported $100 in donations since its February launch. That came from a committee chaired by Bracy Davis, Liberated by Democracy.

McCurdy and Young will face off in a June 24 Democratic Primary. The winner will advance to a Sept. 2 Special Election.

Apopka Republican Tuan Le has not submitted a fundraising report to date. He entered the race immediately before the qualification deadline.

A write-in candidate, Christopher Hall, reported that he has collected no contributions.