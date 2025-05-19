May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Law enforcement officials announce drug trafficking arrests in Florida sting
Orange County Sheriff John Mina speaks at a May 19, 2025 press conference. (Florida Channel)

Gabrielle RussonMay 19, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints Mark Robens, Marlon Weiss to judgeships

HeadlinesJax

Jax City Council panel down on Donna Deegan library board pick

HeadlinesOrlando

RaShon Young outraises Travaris McCurdy roughly 3-to-1 ahead of HD 40 Special Election

ScrOrange County Sheriff John Mina speaks at a May 19, 2025 press conference. (Florida Channel)eenshot 2025-05-19 at 2.34.15 PM
'A lot of this work is not the glamorous stuff you see in TV and movies.'

Officials say 19 people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization running from Orange, Polk, Osceola and Hillsborough counties.

“Six pounds of fentanyl and 4 pounds of cocaine were seized in this operation. That’s a street value over $1.5 million,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference. He detailed the operations to sneak into Florida fentanyl from California and Mexico and cocaine from Puerto Rico.

“We recovered nine firearms, and one of which was stolen, and $50,000 in cash,” Mina added

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and statewide prosecutors at the Attorney General’s Office partnered in the investigation.

So far, 17 of the 19 people have been arrested for charges that include trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic, fentanyl and cocaine, officials said. If convicted, they face mandatory minimum sentences ranging from 15 to 25 years, officials explained Monday.

The law enforcement investigation was paid by the state through the SAFE Program, which helps fight against fentanyl.

“A lot of this work is not the glamorous stuff you see in TV and movies. It’s a lot of waiting around, watching, trying to build this case so that these folks never put drugs into our community again,” Mina said.

Last year in Orange County, there were nearly 200 overdose deaths tied to fentanyl and cocaine, officials said.

“Our administration, over the past few years, has made combating the fentanyl crisis a priority,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said during Monday’s press conference in Orange County. “We take this seriously. We’re going to continue to throw every resource and tool we have at combating the fentanyl crisis.”

Lee Massie, an Assistant Commissioner with the Florida Department of Enforcement, called the one-year investigation “the only way we’re going to get the cut head off the snake.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRaShon Young outraises Travaris McCurdy roughly 3-to-1 ahead of HD 40 Special Election

nextJax City Council panel down on Donna Deegan library board pick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories