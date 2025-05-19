May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Skylar Zander: Educational freedom is thriving in Florida. Don’t reverse course now.
Desks in empty dark high, middle, or elementary school classroom with light coming through windows.

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDoes the Tampa City Council have a Sunshine problem? The Bill Carlson-Guido Maniscalco fiasco suggests so

nextAd urges opposition to ‘massacre’ of Florida black bears

One comment

  • Sarina Hafner

    May 19, 2025 at 4:52 pm

    i have earned and received 19650ʙᴜᴄᴋs fr0m this W0rk

    G0 0N My Pr0file

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories