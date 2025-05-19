May 19, 2025
Jackpot: Florida gaming officials, local law enforcement nail 10 illegal gambling operations in April

Drew Dixon
May 19, 2025

abstract blur background of slot machine in casino club entertainment leisure concept
6 of the 10 illegal operations were busted in Okeechobee, along with more in Dade City, DeLand and Daytona Beach.

Multiple law enforcement agencies say they joined forces to bust 10 different illegal gaming operations in Central and South Florida in the past month.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission joined with Sheriff’s Offices in Okeechobee, Volusia and Pasco counties in addition to Police Departments from Deland, Daytona Beach and Dade City to execute the crackdown.

The combined efforts resulted in charges of possession of slot machines, keeping a gambling house and juvenile possession of illegal drugs. More criminal counts could be coming, according to a news release from the gaming bureau.

“The Commission is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners as we collaboratively tackle illegal gaming throughout our state,” said Florida Gaming Control Commission acting Executive Director Ross Marshman.

“Slot machine gaming is only legal in a handful of places across the state — folks can check out our website to see the map of those authorized locations. Communities and business owners should be wary of any establishment operating these types of gaming devices outside those authorized locations.”

Officials said about 100 illegal slot machines were seized in the combined operations in April. In addition, $60,000 in cash was also confiscated by law enforcement officials.

There were six locations officials say were involved in illegal gambling operations and other allegations in Okeechobee, including the Exhale Smoke Shop, 3651 U.S. Highway 441 S.E., Units 7 and 8; Citgo Gas Station, 3621 S.E. 34th Ave.; Citgo Gas Station, 3621 S.E. 34th Ave.; Mobil Gas Station, 4993 U.S. Highway 441 S., Okeechobee; Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 State Road 70 E.; and A&J Discount Food Mart, 4340 SE 26th St.

There were two more busts in DeLand, including Dolly’s Old Town Tavern at 1410 E. New York Ave., and OB’s Restaurant & Lounge at1750 N. Woodland Blvd.

In Daytona Beach, investigators said they shut down illegal gambling operations at an unnamed facility at 1112 Beville Road, Unit E.

There was yet another bust in Dade City, where officials said they closed illegal gambling operations at Play for Keeps, 37927 Heath Place.

Anyone convicted of illegal gambling operations with contraband slot machines could face fines up to $10,000 per machine, and business and liquor licenses could be suspended.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories