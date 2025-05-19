May 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Johns County land swap dead after applicant withdraws
GUANA RIVER WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA TRAILS. Image via VISIT FLORIDA.

Peter SchorschMay 19, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

No, Republican voters technically don’t outnumber Democrats in Miami-Dade — yet

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.19.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesTech

Airbnb prepared to crack down on partiers at rental units for Memorial Day Weekend

67381_wlxawbt61lywat08kad5ju799xwouael_4882d0fa-a043-e474-7eff788110e33422.jpg
The Upland LLC maintains the lands would not have been developed.

A proposal to have the state deed 600 acres of public land in St. Johns County to a private company in exchange for 3,000 acres across five counties is officially dead.

In a letter obtained by Florida Politics, Upland LLC withdrew its application for the land swap. The Acquisition and Restoration Council had scheduled it for consideration on Wednesday.

“While the applicant believes this 5-to-1 acre land swap would have been a net positive conservation benefit to the state of Florida, and the proposed swap represented .007% of the state lands at issue, the applicant is withdrawing the application due to public sentiment resulting from misinformation,” the letter reads.

The Upland LLC’s withdrawal comes after critics across the political spectrum thrashed the deal, alleging the 600-acre parcel would be home to a commercial or residential development. The letter comes a day after Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles called for the Acquisition and Restoration Council to vote down the “land grab.”

The Upland LLC has pushed back, assuring the public that the land would remain subject to state law requiring its continued conservation and that, even under private ownership, periodic research and monitoring check-ins would continue. The land is not actively managed currently, and The Upland LLC maintains that under its stewardship, it would have been better maintained.

Additionally, any future proposed use of the swapped property would have been subject to review and approval by local elected leaders.

The letter continues, “To be clear, there was never any intention to develop the acquired land for commercial or community development purposes. Rather, the swap would have resulted in additional acres for Florida land conservation.

“The applicant remains committed to preserving Florida’s natural habitat and supporting the State’s conservation efforts. In that regard, we look forward to continued conversations on the preferred method of preserving Florida’s conservation lands and how we may contribute to that critical goal.”

View the full letter below:

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo, Republican voters technically don’t outnumber Democrats in Miami-Dade — yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories