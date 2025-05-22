Good Thursday morning.

Emily Colón is joining The Southern Group’s Orlando office, bringing with her more than a decade of experience to the powerhouse lobbying firm.

Colón’s experience spans municipal leadership, operational excellence and policy implementation — she most recently served as Lakeland’s Deputy City Manager, where she oversaw critical departments including public works, water utilities, and community and economic development.

She also led the city’s Office of Innovation and Strategy and served as the primary liaison to the state Legislature, managing Lakeland’s legislative agenda and strategic policy initiatives.

“Emily Colón is an outstanding public administrator whose dedication to serving others has been evident throughout her career,” Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said. “ … Emily’s unwavering commitment to public service is truly commendable, and I am pleased that she will continue to contribute to the profession she has so passionately dedicated herself to.”

Colón began her public service journey as an intern in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and was also a Gubernatorial Fellow under now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Emily’s career is a master class in operational excellence and innovative governance,” said Rachel Cone, Senior Managing Partner at The Southern Group. “Her insight into Florida’s municipal landscape and her deep relationships across government make her a valuable asset to our clients in Central Florida and beyond.”

Her credentials mirror that same results-driven mindset. Colón holds a master’s degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree in international business from the University of South Florida. She is an ICMA Credentialed Manager and a Certified Public Manager and continues to shape the field as an adjunct professor and thought leader on local government innovation.

International lobby and public affairs giant Ballard Partners has entered into a strategic partnership with Esfera Brazil, a prominent think tank and civic organization based in São Paulo.

The partnership allows Ballard Partners and Esfera to leverage respective expertise and networks to provide comprehensive public affairs and government relations services to Ballard’s clients, while also deepening Esfera’s ability to explore complex topics affecting the Western Hemisphere.

The partnership will focus on intrahemispheric advocacy, market access, business development, and policy and insight sharing.

“We are excited to welcome Esfera to the Ballard Global Alliance. This collaboration underscores our dedication to strengthening our international presence and enhancing the value we offer our clients in strategic markets,” firm founder and President Brian Ballard said.

“Esfera’s extensive expertise in Brazil’s political, social and economic environment, along with its strong history of success, makes it a perfect fit for our global network. We look forward to joining forces.”

The Ballard-Esfera venture is the latest in a string of international partnerships announced by the Florida-based lobbying powerhouse. Ballard Global Alliance previously announced agreements with prominent firms in Canada, Italy, Argentina, Korea, Japan and the U.K.

“Forming a partnership with Ballard Partners is a significant milestone for Esfera as we broaden the scope and depth of insights we deliver,” said João Camargo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Esfera Brazil. “A deep understanding of the shifting U.S. political landscape is critical to crafting informed, long-term policy guidance for Brazil. This strategic alliance provides Esfera with unique access to Ballard Partners’ expertise.”

Laura Streed is being named director of Outreach and Engagement at AARP Florida, effective June 8.

Streed is stepping in as longtime Outreach and Engagement Director Dionne Polite exits the role following a “distinguished tenure” at the organization.

Streed is AARP Florida’s senior associate state director for Advocacy and Livable Communities, where she has led housing, transportation and local advocacy efforts.

She brings nearly two decades of experience with AARP, including eight years in Tallahassee, where she represented AARP on a range of legislative issues, from health care to consumer protection to transportation and housing.

Streed represents AARP Florida on the Florida Department of Health’s State Health Improvement Priority Area Workgroup for Alzheimer’s disease and Related Dementia. She has also previously served on the Florida Transportation Plan and Strategic Intermodal System Plan Steering Committee and the Board of the Florida Council on Aging. Since 2013, she has worked from the AARP Florida headquarters in St. Petersburg.

“Laura has been a steady and passionate leader for AARP Florida and brings a wealth of knowledge, strategic vision, and deep commitment to serving the 50-plus community,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida State Director.

“Her expertise in state and local advocacy, livable communities and public policy, as well as her ability to foster strong partnerships between AARP volunteers, local government leaders and grassroots community groups, makes her the ideal person to lead our outreach efforts into the future.”

Here are a few other items I'm tracking:

🐘 — Have you been injured by the two-party system? As attorney John Morgan mulls a bid for Governor, perhaps under a new party banner, this think piece from Karen Cyphers is worth a close read. The whole thing is gold, but this paragraph in particular highlights why it’s worth your time. “Perhaps because of a growing dearth of Democratic leadership, the weight of Florida’s Republican Party may be getting too heavy to sustain its sizable majorities. In the absence of formidable outside opponents, GOP leaders have started eating their own.”

🏆 Byron Donalds strategist Brad Herold named to 40 under 40: The American Association of Political Consultants recognized Herold this week at the 2025 Pollie Awards in Colorado Springs. Herold has worked on a number of high-profile campaigns, including for then-U.S. Sen. Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Gov. Scott, and U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar. More here.

🎙 — 13th & Park knocks it out of the park: After only a couple of years, Ballard Partners’ 13th & Park podcast has gone gangbusters, amassing nearly 2.3 million subscribers. In June 2023, it had just 37. Led by Ballard Media Group Chair and digital media savant Adam Goodman, the podcast has found success through compelling visuals, quality guests and a personalized touch. Now, it’s a sought-after gig for people at the highest rungs of power and influence. Read more here.

Two former top officials at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are joining global law firm Holland & Knight to share their expertise.

Immediate past FERC Chair Willie Phillips and former FERC Chief of Staff and Senior Legal Adviser Ronan Gulstone are joining HK Law’s Public Policy & Regulation Practice Group in Washington as Partners. Both will also serve on the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group and Federal & State Energy Regulation Team.

Phillips is a nationally recognized utility regulator and attorney with more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. As FERC Chair, he oversaw 2,000 professional, administrative and contractual staff, developed strategic plans and budgets and represented the U.S. in international policy discussions. Previously, Phillips served as Chair of the D.C. Public Service Commission and as assistant general counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

During Gulstone’s tenure at FERC, he advised the Commissioner about reliability, transmission and infrastructure permitting, including for specific Commission orders, litigation, policy initiatives, and communication with Congress and media. Before FERC, Gulstone was director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Gulstone previously served as government affairs and public policy manager for Maryland and Washington, D.C., at Washington Gas.

Holland & Knight said the Phillips and Gulstone hires will bolster existing FERC capabilities, allowing them to offer comprehensive federal energy regulatory support for various stakeholders.

“We are fortunate to have such highly regarded and experienced energy regulators join our team,” said Rich Gold, who leads Holland & Knight’s Public Policy & Regulation Group. “Their knowledge and skillsets will allow us to provide a broader spectrum of legal and regulatory services, making Holland & Knight a one-stop shop for our clients’ needs.”

HK Law’s Energy and Natural Resources Industry Sector Group Chair Beth Viola added, “Willie and Ronan have been involved in some of the most crucial conversations about solving modern-day power generation problems and will bring valuable insight to our clients.”

— TOP STORY —

“Florida pushes Donald Trump administration to allow tougher enforcement of illegal immigration” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida’s State Immigration Enforcement Council is urgently calling for federal action to expand state law enforcement’s authority to detain all undocumented immigrants, not just those with criminal records or removal orders. In a resolution passed May 20, the Council implored DeSantis to engage with the Trump administration, specifically Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, to secure an executive order granting more resources and streamlined processes.

“The big stumbling block is not the state, it’s not the Board, it’s not the Council, it’s ICE’s inability to deal with the monumental issue,” declared Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the Council Chair. He emphasized that current ICE limitations hinder Florida’s ability to address illegal immigration fully. The resolution highlights instances where immigrants taken into custody for “violations of Florida law” are not always subject to ICE detainers, and even when taken by ICE, some are released. Florida now seeks the ability to detain immigrants and transfer them to ICE without existing removal warrants or state charges, a move they argue would “allow law enforcement to take action and better protect communities.”

Sheriffs across the state voiced strong frustrations with federal bureaucratic hurdles. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri criticized ICE for an “infrastructure” problem, stating, “It’s going nowhere because they don’t have the resources to pick the people up, don’t have the resources to house the people … Until somebody fixes the infrastructure problem, this is not going to move in the direction that we all want to see it go.” Concerns were also raised about jail overcrowding and insufficient federal reimbursement for housing detainees. Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks warned, “I’m fearful it’s going to lead us to maxing out our jail space such that we won’t have any more room.”

The Council is also pushing to expedite the “287(g) designation” process, which deputizes local officers with federal immigration authority. It requests that officers be allowed to begin enforcement immediately after training, with background checks fast-tracked. Judd asserted that current ICE protocols are “not going to accomplish President Trump’s mission, and I certainly know it’s not going to accomplish the mission of Gov. DeSantis.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Not ‘one red cent’: Ron DeSantis says Casey DeSantis didn’t profit from Hope Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is vehemently defending the Hope Florida Foundation amid a criminal probe into $10 million routed for political advertising. DeSantis claims First Lady Casey DeSantis received no money, blaming Republican Rep. Alex Andrade for a politically motivated “smear” campaign. The funds, a “cherry on top” from a Medicaid settlement, went through the Foundation and political committees, with a significant portion reaching a committee controlled by then-Chief of Staff, now Attorney General, James Uthmeier. DeSantis called Andrade a “jackass” engaging in “lawfare” to advance a “political agenda.” He insists the Foundation “acted totally appropriately,” while Uthmeier claims the media misunderstands committee distinctions under the IRS code

“As hurricane season nears, DeSantis allays concern about federal disaster agency: ‘We’ve never relied on FEMA’” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Amid signs of turmoil at the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the Atlantic hurricane season is about to begin, DeSantis said Tuesday he isn’t concerned because FEMA isn’t really that important at all. Affected individuals and government officials have often called for and relied on, help from FEMA before, during and after natural disasters. In DeSantis’ view, Florida state and local governments are muscular enough to handle what comes. And, DeSantis said, the things that people care about most, such as power restoration, have nothing to do with the federal disaster agency. “On the core prep, response and then stabilize and get people back to normal, just know that we’ve never relied on FEMA for any of that here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tampa. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, with Trump’s plans for FEMA still unclear. The President has said states, not the federal government, should handle disaster response.

“DeSantis says ‘no one’s done more for school choice as Governor’ than him” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In Winter Haven, DeSantis declared himself Florida’s top “school choice champion,” stating “no one’s done more.” He advocated for “money following the student” to public, charter or private schools, building on a 2023 law expanding vouchers by over $3 billion. DeSantis insisted he also supports public schools, despite criticism that vouchers primarily subsidize wealthy families and financially harm public districts. During the news conference, he also signed HB 1099, granting law enforcement more discretion for arrests involving individuals with significant medical conditions, and quipped about the Legislature’s delayed budget.

“Governor signs legislation enhancing school guardian programs” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation to enhance school safety measures in Florida public schools. Sen. Danny Burgess sponsored the measure (SB 1470) to expand the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel School Guardian Program. Burgess said in a statement that every Florida student deserves to feel safe at school, noting that parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their children and whether they will make it home. “As a father of three young children, like Gov. DeSantis, we stand with parents across our state who want to make certain our schools are safe,” Burgess said. “The strengthened security measures across Florida schools outlined in this bill will foster a safer environment for students to learn.”

“Fluoride wars continue: DeSantis accuses dentists of backing ‘forced interventions’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fluoride wars continue between the Governor and the American Dental Association (ADA), with DeSantis deriding the trade group. “They don’t trust people to take care of themselves,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” DeSantis was responding to a statement the ADA released condemning Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s opposition to fluoride being added to city water systems. The Governor has made the practice illegal after signing the Florida Farm Bill, a measure lawmakers passed this Session. The ADA said Ladapo’s description of fluoridation as “medical malpractice” was a “dangerous statement.” “They want to make this decision for other people,” DeSantis said, contending the ADA wanted to “force it in their drinking water so you can fluoridate them that way.”

“DeSantis signs anti-swatting bill to help protect ‘conservative media personalities.’ But it does more than that” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation targeting “swatting” via what he called “bogus 911” calls. The bill makes false reports causing great bodily harm a third-degree felony and a second-degree felony if someone dies. It also makes reporters liable for costs. DeSantis stated this combats an “ideological bent” in malicious reports. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said it provides “deterrence” with “enhanced penalties” to “make sure the people who are actually calling are actually paying.” Sen. Tom Wright noted false calls endanger the public, stating, “It’s not the right thing to do.” Sheriff Judd warned such calls divert resources needed to “save someone’s life,” quipping, “We’re not Uber Eats … But we are Jail Eats.”

“DeSantis signs a bill that Democrats hail as lifesaving in breast cancer fight” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed a bill to make it more affordable for state employees to get follow-up breast cancer exams. SB 158 cleared both chambers without a single vote against it during the Legislative Session. The new law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026, waives additional co-pays, deductibles and other cost-sharing requirements for state employees’ diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations. “I want to make sure that all women on the state plan have the same advantages as I did in getting a timely diagnosis. Early detection and treatment save lives,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, the bill sponsor and a cancer survivor, on the Senate floor in March.

“DeSantis signs bill giving cops discretion on arrests of medically vulnerable people” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed HB 1099, which will allow law enforcement officers greater say in whether to immediately arrest individuals with a “significant medical condition.” To be eligible for more leeway, the people in question would have to be living in a hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility. Under the law, effective July 1, officers can weigh a person’s medical status and overall risk to public safety when deciding to make an immediate arrest for a crime, including offenses against elderly people or disabled adults. They may also consider whether the person is a flight risk. Instead of an immediate, on-site arrest, the officer may instead choose other lawful methods, including obtaining an arrest warrant.

“‘This new law will save lives’: Governor signs measure improving anaphylaxis treatment in schools” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida’s public school students at risk of anaphylaxis will now have better access to EpiPens and emergency plans after DeSantis signed a new piece of legislation. Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith backed the legislation (SB 1514), which expands anaphylaxis availability and training in public schools. Rep. Rita Harris sponsored the House companion bill (HB 1197). The new law takes effect July 1. It will require all K-8 public school personnel to be prepared to administer emergency epinephrine to students who are experiencing anaphylaxis while on school grounds, including at school-sponsored activities before and after school hours. Smith said in a press release that it was vital to ensure public schools understand the risks or anaphylaxis and how to promptly respond if a student is exposed to an allergen.

“New law will fast-track completion of hospice death certificates” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation that would take some stress off palliative care physicians who guide patients through their final hours, as well as the grieving families they leave behind. Sponsored by Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy, HB 647 would allow Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) to complete and file death certificates for hospice care patients. Valid death certificates must record both time of death and cause of death before the deceased’s remains can be turned over to a funeral director. Under current law, a doctor must determine the cause of death and sign the certificate. That will remain the case after Trabulsy’s bill goes into effect July 1 for non-hospice deaths.

“DeSantis signs measure giving counties more power over boat anchoring” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis just signed legislation that gives four of the state’s most populous counties more authority to regulate overnight boat anchoring, a move supporters say will protect marine ecosystems and address growing congestion in state waterways. The new law (HB 481), which went into effect immediately, authorizes Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties — each with populations over 1.5 million — to impose stricter limits on long-term anchoring near their shores. It applies to vessels anchored for an hour or more between sunset and sunrise for more than 30 days within a six-month period — a reduction from the previous 45-day threshold.

“DeSantis signs legislation allowing digital record-keeping in Florida pawn shops” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Pawn shops may soon be able to put away their binders of paper forms for good. DeSantis has signed a measure (SB 678) that will allow secondhand retailers to transition to digital record-keeping. State law previously required the use of letter-sized paper for any pawn transaction forms. But with the new law, pawn shop owners beginning in July will have the option of using paper forms or switching to digital ones. Two Central Florida lawmakers carried the bipartisan legislation. Sen. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican, sponsored the bill in the Senate. Rep. Johanna López, an Orlando Democrat, ran the House companion (HB 139). The bills maintain an existing statutory structure while explicitly authorizing digital and printed forms.

“Equal Ground to kick off statewide tour highlighting Legislature’s ‘failures,’ efforts to ‘silence’ voters” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Equal Ground, a Black-led voting rights organization, is launching a 15-county statewide tour to spotlight what it calls the Legislature’s “egregious failures” this year and actions lawmakers took to reduce voter power. The “Legislative Debrief” kicks off June 7 in Hillsborough County and will run through mid-August, with stops in major counties like Orange, Duval, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade. It follows what Equal Ground described as “one of the least productive and most chaotic” Sessions in recent memory. During this year’s Regular Session, the Senate and House failed to agree on a constitutionally required balanced budget. That forced lawmakers into an overtime extension through at least June 6 to resolve major spending disagreements between the chambers and DeSantis’ Office.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Christopher Dudley, Kira Smith, The Southern Group: International Ship Repair & Marine Services, DSR Public Health Foundation

Jon Johnson, Johnson & Blanton: Tynda Holdings

Michael Kesti, Government Relations Group: Extrum S.A. DE C.V.

Matt Spritz, The Spritz Group: Celerafi, Florida Swimming Pool Association

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“State Board endorses first Florida bear hunt since 2015” via Stephen Hudak of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The state Wildlife Commission endorsed Florida’s first black bear hunt in a decade, turning aside fears of animal advocates who worry the plan for a December hunt will lead to a needless slaughter of the state’s largest land mammal. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission ended four hours of public debate and discussion by voting 4-1 for preliminary rules to guide what would become an annual bear “harvest,” the agency’s term for a hunt. The statewide kill quota is 187, including 18 in Central Florida. Opponents were disappointed that the agency is charging ahead with a hunt. The FWC said 75% of the comments it has received in the run-up to the Wednesday meeting oppose a hunt. “It’s terrible, absolutely cruel and inhumane,” said Kate MacFall, state director of Humane World for Animals, a group formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States. “They’re allowing hounding and baiting, the worst option.” She said she hoped the Commission would make “some tweaks” in August to the option when the Board finalizes the plan.

“Housing market hitting the brakes? New analysis finds Florida dominates areas slashing home prices” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — While Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of Summer, it’s also the gateway to the traditional robust part of the year for home sales. But this year, sellers are facing challenges in the Sun Belt, especially in Florida. Researchers concluded that homeowners wanting to sell their properties are “slashing prices to entice buyers.” Many property owners have dollar signs in their eyes when they first put homes on the market, but researchers concluded that new sellers might get a brutal reality check. “As inventory builds up, homes sit on the market for longer, pushing sellers to reduce their asking price to drum up some buyer attention,” said Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“The decline and fall of Elon Musk” via Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker of The Atlantic — Musk’s tumultuous four-month tenure leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration is winding down. Arriving with bold promises to slash $2 trillion and radically overhaul bureaucracy, Musk instead alienated officials, highlighted by a shouting match with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. His disruptive, “move fast and break things” approach failed to build necessary alliances, irritating Cabinet secretaries and falling far short of savings goals. Musk is now reducing his government involvement to focus on his companies, admitting his efforts were “really, really difficult” and made enemies. While DOGE claimed some savings and workforce cuts, many initiatives were blocked or reversed, leaving a legacy of disruption rather than the sweeping efficiencies Musk envisioned.

“U.S. formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar for Trump” via Eric Lipton and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times — The U.S. has accepted a 747 jetliner from Qatar as a gift, the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday, for potential use as a new Air Force One for President Trump. The Air Force is tasked with rapidly upgrading the estimated $200M plane, a retrofit that could exceed $1B. President Trump reportedly wants it quickly, sparking bipartisan Congressional alarm over potential security shortcuts, costs and Qatar’s motives – with some calling it a “bribe,” which Qatar denies. This controversial move comes as Boeing is already building two new Air Force Ones. Funding and full Congressional approval for the Qatari jet remain significant hurdles.

“U.S. secretly negotiating deal to let Venezuela sell more oil if it takes more deportees” via Antonio María Delgado, Jay Weaver and Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration is quietly negotiating a high-stakes deal with the Nicolás Maduro regime to allow Chevron to continue exporting Venezuelan oil to the U.S. in exchange for Caracas accepting the return of thousands of Venezuelan migrants likely to lose their legal status in the coming weeks. While much of the conversation has focused on the potential extension of a U.S. license to allow Chevron to continue operating in Venezuela, Maduro is seeking significant political and economic concessions. And while accounts differ on how close the parties are to finalizing an agreement, there is consensus that Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, has been leading behind-the-scenes discussions with key figures in the Maduro government.

“U.S. will not punish humanitarian-aid groups in Haiti forced to pay gang tolls” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration has no intention of punishing humanitarian-aid groups that are forced to pay gang-enforced tolls in order to provide aid to Haitians who the ongoing violence has victimized, Secretary of State Rubio told Congress. Earlier this month, the Trump administration designated Haiti’s major gangs as foreign and global terrorists and warned that anyone providing “material support” risks being penalized and criminally charged. The warning has created and fear in Haiti, where little gets through without going through armed gangs, now in control of up to 90% of metropolitan Port-au-Prince and parts of the Artibonite region and Central Plateau.

“Judge finds U.S. violated court order with sudden deportation flight to Africa” via Alan Feuer, Tyler Pager, Hamed Aleaziz and Mattathias Schwartz of The New York Times — A Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday the Trump administration violated his order by deporting immigrants to third countries without adequate time to object. Judge Brian E. Murphy found officials gave “plainly insufficient” 24-hour notice before flying eight men (citizens of various countries, including South Sudan) to Djibouti. He is seeking names of those involved for potential criminal contempt penalties and exploring ways to provide the men due process, possibly requiring their return to the U.S. This is the latest judicial rebuke over the administration’s contentious deportation practices, with lawyers calling the situation a “legal and logistical nightmare.”

“Rick Scott backs bipartisan bill cutting off funding for animal testing overseas” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott says it’s time to stop funding animal testing overseas. The Naples Republican introduced a bipartisan bill with U.S. Sen Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, which would cut off grants to such research. The Cease Animal Research Grants Overseas (CARGO) Act would prohibit the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from awarding federal dollars to experiments on animal subjects in foreign labs. “It is deeply concerning that Americans’ taxpayer dollars have been used to fund harmful and abusive animal experiments overseas that lack the same oversight and accountability as labs here in the United States,” Scott said. “The CARGO Act will put an end to this misuse of funds and ensure taxpayer-funded research isn’t contributing to the abuse of animals in labs abroad.”

“Political rival of Anna Paulina Luna gets three years in prison for threats” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — A onetime Congressional opponent of Republican U.S. Rep. Luna was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for threatening to have her killed. William Braddock, 41, was secretly recorded in 2021 saying he had access to a “hit squad” and that he could make Luna “disappear,” according to the U.S. Braddock briefly ran against Luna in the Republican Primary for Congressional District 13 before she was first elected. According to court evidence, Braddock said he would be the next representative for the district and said Luna was “ignorant, so I don’t have a problem taking her out, but I’m not going to do that dirty work myself, obviously.”

“House Dems slam María Elvira Salazar for blaming SCOTUS, not Trump, for Venezuelans losing TPS” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House Democrats are slamming U.S. Rep. Salazar for criticizing a Supreme Court decision on immigration, but not the administration that prompted it. “Either María Elvira Salazar is grossly ineffective at advocating for her communities or she’s simply lying about her support for them,” said Madison Andrus, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-1 Monday that Trump’s administration had the right to revoke legal temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the U.S. Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, took to social media to disagree with the verdict. “I’m deeply disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision to abruptly end TPS for over 350,000 Venezuelans,” Salazar posted on X.

“‘Big, beautiful bill’ could mean ACA premiums rise if subsidies go away.” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — An estimated 4 million Floridians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act could see their health care premiums rise dramatically by the end of 2025. House Republicans’ budget megabill, which has advanced through two Congressional Committees, would let enhanced ACA subsidies that most of the enrollees qualify for expire at the end of 2025. That would hit Florida harder than anywhere else. No other state has a higher proportion of residents getting their health care through the ACA Marketplace — 20 out of every 100 Floridians are enrolled. And the vast majority of them are getting subsidies for their premiums.

— ELECTIONS —

“DeSantis says anyone running for Florida Governor as a Democrat is ‘dead meat’” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis says prominent ex-Democrats may run for Governor next year as no-party independent or third-party candidates because the Democratic Party label has become toxic in Florida. “You’re seeing this stuff about a three-way race because people know if you have a ‘D’ next to your name in this state, you are dead meat because this party is a disaster,” the Republican Governor said. DeSantis, who narrowly won the 2018 Election and won a blowout victory in 2022, delivered his political analysis in response to a question at a news conference in Tampa. He ran through a long list of issues on which he said Democratic Party views diverge from what most voters want. “If you look at all the things that we’ve done, the Democrat Party in this state fought us tooth and nail,” he said, citing his policies on reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, and government money for people sending their children to private schools.

“DeSantis lauds GOP gains in Miami-Dade, errantly touts ‘plurality’ of voters there” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis is celebrating a sizable red shift in Miami-Dade’s voter base, while making the same incorrect assertion as other Florida Republicans that registered GOP voters now outnumber Democrats in the county. In a video posted to X, DeSantis said he is “so excited” that Miami-Dade now has a “plurality of registered Republicans.” He then gave a brief history of GOP gains in Florida’s most populous county, a longtime Democratic stronghold that flipped for him in 2022 and delivered Trump and Miami-Dade Republicans historic victories in November. In 2018, he said, there were “almost 250,000 more registered Democrats in Miami-Dade County than Republicans.”

“GOP-tied ads attacking LaVon Bracy Davis, Randolph Bracy lead to cease-and-desist letters” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A conservative group purchased airtime in Orlando to attack two Democratic candidates for Senate. Now, one candidate has sent a cease-and-desist letter questioning the ad’s accuracy. An attorney for Senate candidate Bracy Davis’ campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to Orlando television stations to stop airing the Committee to Protect Florida ad. That group, chaired by Republican political consultant Mark Zubaly, created a 30-second ad criticizing Bracy Davis and her brother, former state Sen. Bracy, as both run in a Special Election in Senate District 15. Natalie Kato, a Tallahassee lawyer who serves as Treasurer to Bracy Davis’ Liberated by Democracy committee, said in a letter to TV stations that the ad contains inaccuracies. She said an accusation that the candidate took “thousands of dollars from the heartless insurance industry” is “categorically false.”

“Florida doctors endorse LaVon Bracy Davis in the race to succeed Geraldine Thompson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida doctors want to see Rep. Bracy Davis elected to the Senate. The Florida Medical Association (FMA) PAC is endorsing the Ocoee Democrat in the Special Election in Senate District 15. Dr. Andrew Borom, FMA PAC president, said his organization recognized Bracy Davis’ “tireless efforts in working on behalf of the safety, health and welfare of Florida’s children and families.” “We look forward to working with Rep. Bracy Davis in the Senate, and as a friend of medicine,” Borom said. Bracy Davis is one of four Democrats currently running in the Special Election to succeed the late Democratic Sen. Thompson, who died in February. Bracy Davis embraced the support from the medical professional organization.

“Monique Pardo Pope enters crowded race for Group 1 seat on Miami Beach Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Pardo Pope just made the race to succeed Kristen Rosen Gonzalez on the Miami Beach Commission a six-person contest. Pardo Pope, a Hialeah-born lawyer specializing in family law and guardian ad litem matters, became the sixth candidate actively vying for the City Commission’s Group 1 seat. She’s running on a platform to fight for working families and restore “the promise of a safe, affordable and accountable community.” “I grew up believing that if you worked incredibly hard, played by the rules, and gave back to your community, you could build a beautiful life,” she said in a statement. “But for too many families in Miami Beach today, that promise is slipping away.”

“Miami Beach firefighters union backs ‘unwavering advocate’ Laura Dominguez for re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Commissioner Dominguez just notched another notable endorsement for her bid to continue serving at City Hall. Her campaign announced the support of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1510, which represents members of the Miami Beach Fire Department. In a statement, IAFF Local 1510 President Adonis Garcia said Dominguez has been an “unwavering advocate for the safety of our Miami Beach community and for those who serve on the front lines.” “She fights to ensure our first responders have the necessary resources, training, and support to protect residents effectively,” he said. “Our members proudly endorse Commissioner Laura Dominguez for re-election because we know she prioritizes the safety and well-being of both our firefighters and the residents we serve.”

“Florida’s Voice defeats Chinese-backed GOP Senate candidate’s $1M defamation lawsuit” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s Voice has successfully fended off a $1 million defamation lawsuit filed by Chinese-backed 2024 Republican state senatorial candidate Bowen Kou. “Today is a win for free speech, for democracy and for anyone who cares about preventing foreign influence in not just our elections, but our government at every level,” said Florida’s Voice Founder Brendon Leslie. “I am incredibly proud of our team of journalists who never wavered in standing up for the truth and taking on powerfully deep pockets.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“ICE agents in Miami find new spot to carry out arrests: Immigration court” via Milena Malaver, Grethel Aguila and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Federal agents in plain clothes staked out the hallways of Miami’s downtown immigration courthouse for hours and arrested at least four unsuspecting men as they walked out of courtrooms on Wednesday. Miami Herald reporters witnessed how Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers sat in on run-of-the-mill immigration proceedings and followed the men outside the courtrooms after their hearings wrapped up. Then, a group of about 10 other ICE agents, also in plain clothes, caught them off guard in the hallway. The agents identified themselves in Spanish before handcuffing each of the men and escorting them to a van outside.

“Head of fundraising arm for Jackson Health is arrested by feds in financial scheme” via Charles Rabin and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — The former chief operating officer of the fundraising arm of Jackson Health System was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation into “misappropriated” funds. Details of the federal indictment into the arrest of Charmaine Gatlin were initially scarce, though the sources said it stemmed from findings in an audit of the Jackson Health Foundation late last year. The Foundation, a nonprofit, raises funds to bolster Jackson’s health care. Gatlin, 52, who was brought into custody by federal agents, is expected to have her first appearance in the U.S. District Court in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. Gatlin, a University of Florida graduate who spent the past decade as the chief operating officer of the Jackson Health Foundation, was at one point co-president of the fundraising arm with Flavia Llizo, who is now the Foundation’s CEO.

“Christina White to leave Miami-Dade Elections post to lead Parks Department” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — White, a longtime fixture in Miami-Dade County’s elections operations, is departing after nearly two decades to take on a new role as Director of the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced White’s appointment in a memo this week, marking the end of White’s 19-year tenure in the Elections Department, including almost a decade as the county’s appointed Supervisor of Elections (SOE). After the November election, when Republican Alina Garcia won the SOE position in accordance with a 2018 referendum making the job a voter-chosen post, White transitioned into a newly created CEO role within the Elections Department. White, a Democrat, initially planned to run to keep her SOE job, but ultimately decided against doing so.

“BSO lieutenant who searched Wreck Bar mermaids in cop database won’t be charged” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A veteran Broward Sheriff’s Office lieutenant will not face any criminal charges for using his access to law enforcement databases to search for information about three women who perform as mermaids under a “criminal investigation” code when they weren’t under any criminal investigation. The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a closeout memo Wednesday, authored by Assistant State Attorney Kayla Bramnick, concluding that Lt. Jeffrey Mellies’ searches of The Wreck Bar performers Whitney Fair, Marina Anderson and Janelle Smiley in the Driver and Vehicle Identification Database, known as DAVID, did not rise to a criminal level. For years, Smiley, Fair, and Anderson have performed in the underwater shows at The Wreck Bar inside the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale. Internal Affairs records and federal court records show Mellies, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for over two decades, made searches in DAVID for information about them in 2018.

“New interim Fort Pierce Police Chief kept low profile with agency” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Fort Pierce Police Deputy Chief Robert Ridle, appointed to serve as acting Chief following the resignation of Chief Diane Hobley-Burney, is a veteran Fort Pierce officer who has held a variety of roles over the years. City Commissioners agreed in a 3-2 vote to accept Hobley-Burney’s resignation, which will take effect in 90 days. Hobley-Burney, who has not been without controversy during her tenure leading the agency, was placed on administrative leave with pay for those 90 days. Ridle started with the agency in 1996 as a patrol officer, according to police. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and served in the criminal investigations division and the community policing bureau. He became a lieutenant in 2006, according to police.

“Task Force names six candidates for consideration as next Palm Beach County Administrator” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Four county employees, a City Manager in Georgia and the chief development officer for Birmingham, Alabama, are under consideration to become Palm Beach County’s next Administrator, a position that could pay more than $450,000 a year. A seven-person task force narrowed the field of candidates for County Commissioners, who will spend much of the day on June 12 individually conducting interviews. Then, the candidates will appear at a community forum on June 16. The new Administrator, who will replace the retiring Verdenia Baker, is expected to be hired at the Commission’s public meeting on June 17. Each Commissioner appointed a member to the task force. They were not compensated for their time.

“Related Ross taps former FPL chief for new economic development role” via Alexandra Clough of The Palm Beach Post — Related Ross has tapped former FPL Chief Executive Eric Silagy to serve as the company’s Vice Chair, a role the real estate company said will help Related turn West Palm Beach and South Florida, into a major business hub. In an exclusive interview on May 20, Silagy said he will work to promote the benefits of living and doing business in South Florida, as well as boost partnerships between public government entities and private companies. This includes working with the city of West Palm Beach. Silagy will serve as a “strategic partner” to the city to help build the city’s own economic development arm.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange schools to delay new campus construction amid declining enrollment” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will pause new school construction for four years in the face of declining enrollment, a “very rare” move for a School District that has been in a two-decade building boom. The district that opened 28 new campuses in the last 10 years alone will open one new school in August, two in 2026, but then plans no other new schools until 2031. “We don’t want to open up empty schools,” said Rory Salimbene, OCPS’ chief facilities officer. Central Florida’s largest School District now expects enrollment for the next school year to drop by about 3,100, then plateau by 2027 and start picking up again in 2031.

“Orange Commissioners reject building thousands of hotel rooms, homes in Shingle Creek Basin” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners sided with the environment Tuesday by unanimously rejecting the proposed Tuscana development and the thousands of hotel rooms and housing units it would bring to Shingle Creek Basin. “We got to learn from our mistakes, because the reason property insurance is going up is not a mystery,” Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad said during the meeting. “We have developed in places that it didn’t belong and the water doesn’t know boundaries — it goes where it needs to go. “The issue is not just about environmentally sensitive lands, this issue is about public safety.” The project involves building over 1,200 hotel rooms and 4,800 multifamily dwelling units on an area of agricultural-zoned land near Central Florida’s theme parks and close to parts of a 20-mile-long Shingle Creek, extending into sensitive wetlands that serve as headwaters to the Everglades and run through Osceola County.

“Brevard County will increase fees by 37% to help pay and retain firefighters” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Fire fees for homeowners in unincorporated parts of Brevard County will go up by 37% after the Brevard County Commission unanimously approved the increase to help meet firefighter and paramedic wage demands at their May 20 meeting. Those fee changes could amount to an average $103.44 annual increase for homeowners to a new average annual rate of $383.01 for Brevard County homeowners. County financial reports estimate the 37% increase will raise $14.3 million annually from an estimated average monthly increase of $8.62 per homeowner. Along with the onetime increase, fire fees for homeowners will also go up for the next three years, either by 3% or the consumer price index increase, based on whichever is less.

“Three more Brevard cultural grants approved, after Pridefest is removed from proposal” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County Commissioners unanimously approved cultural grants for three more organizations, as proposed by Commission Vice Chair Tom Goodson — after he removed Pridefest, an LGBTQ+ focused event, from his previous list. Commissioners, without debate, backed Goodson’s proposal to split $20,000 equally among the National Kidney Foundation Richard Salick Pro-Am Surf Festival in Cocoa Beach, the Space Coast Art Festival at The Avenue Viera, and Surfside Playhouse in Cocoa Beach. Each group will get a grant of about $6,667. On April 22, the other four County Commissioners refused to even bring Goodson’s proposal to a vote when the proposal included a grant for Space Coast Pride for its Pridefest in downtown Melbourne.

“Deported Holly Hill man, now in Venezuela, claims he was beaten by authorities” via Patricio G. Balona of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — On the morning of April 22, Ciro Ramon Castaneda Perez says he was brushing his teeth in his second-floor Holly Hill apartment when he heard a knock at the door. It turned out he was being swept up in Operation Tidal Wave, a joint federal-state operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE says that Castaneda Perez, 47, was “a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, and a known member of the violent gang Tren de Aragua.” In a videotaped interview with the News-Journal, he said none of that was true and that in the days that followed, he was interrogated, beaten, and even gassed by his captors before eventually being flown to Venezuela, his home country.

“Disney suspends Venezuelan workers on Supreme Court ruling” via Fabiola Zerpa of Bloomberg — The Walt Disney Co. notified Florida-based employees who are losing temporary legal residency in the U.S. that their jobs would be terminated next month after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration could revoke protections for 350,000 Venezuelans. The company emailed employees under TPS on Tuesday, stating they had been placed on a 30-day unpaid leave effective May 20. Those unable to provide a new valid work authorization at the end of the leave will be fired. A Venezuelan employee under TPS status who worked for a Disney resort was turned away from the premises when he reported to work on Tuesday, the worker said, asking not to be identified to discuss private information.

“‘Ignorant, prejudiced’: Arab group sues after Orlando hotel canceled cultural event following Oct. 7” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Arab American Foundation (AAF) is suing DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld and its Hilton owners in federal court for canceling the event celebrating Palestinian heritage — and that of other Arab countries. The group’s annual event was scheduled amid heightened tensions in the Israel-Hamas war. “In a world where Palestinians — like many marginalized groups — are often made to feel invisible or even hated, moments like the Summit offer a sense of refuge and unity,” said plaintiff Omar Kurdi, an Ohio resident whose Orlando event got derailed, in a court filing. The canceled event made headlines earlier this year after the federal government sued in January and quickly settled with the DoubleTree.

“Newly-opened D Ranch Preserve protects nearly 500 acres of wild Florida” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Bald eagles, gopher tortoises, wading birds and native amphibians at risk of having their homes taken away have Conservation Florida to thank for a new piece of protected habitat in Central Florida. D Ranch Preserve in western Volusia County recently transformed from privately held ranch land — at risk of turning into shopping centers and homes — into a protected piece of public land. The property comprises 476 acres of wetland, flatwoods, scrub and open pasture habitat east of Lake Monroe with 3.5 miles of scenic trails for visitors to explore.

— LOCAL: TB —

“More books pulled from Hillsborough classrooms after state pressure” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — A fresh round of books — more than 600, by one estimate — have been taken out of circulation from Hillsborough County classrooms after a letter from state officials ramped up pressure on School District officials. Those books include Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid‘s Tale,” Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” and Ari Folman’s “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.” In a letter last week, Attorney General Uthmeier asked the Hillsborough County School Board for the “immediate removal” of materials he called “patently pornographic.” His letter echoed one from Florida Board of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz on May 9.

“Leo Govoni given ‘final, final’ chance to avoid criminal contempt of court charge” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s been more than a year since Rebekah Bowman learned that $850,000 was missing from the medical trust fund set up for her developmentally delayed son, Kienan Freeman. On Wednesday, she and her son made the 135-mile trip from their Cape Coral home to the federal courthouse in Tampa, hoping to see Govoni, the Clearwater business owner accused in court of taking $100 million from trust funds, including Kienan’s, and sent to jail for contempt of court. But Govoni remained a free man on Wednesday and approached Bowman and her son after the hearing. Before she could react, he leaned in, hugged her, and told her the missing money is “not what she thinks it is,” she said. She replied that he had broken his promise to care for her son’s money.

“FWC plans new lab in St. Pete to increase manatee autopsy capacity” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A new marine mammal pathobiology lab is coming to Eckerd College, increasing state officials’ capacity to investigate dolphin and manatee deaths and injuries. St. Petersburg received a permit application for an $11.7 million project on the Eckerd College campus at 4200 54th Ave. S. The permit calls for the construction of a new, marine mammal pathobiology lab for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a project that’s been in the works for four years. The FWC’s existing lab is on land owned by Eckerd College, just outside the campus gate, and has been open to faculty and students for years. The college entered into a long-term lease with the agency a few years ago so it could build a new facility on land near the current lab, an Eckerd College spokesperson said.

“Tampa Bay’s waterfront neighborhoods face hard choices after Helene, Milton” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Homeowners across the region are grappling with whether to renovate, rebuild or sell their property for lot values — particularly in waterfront neighborhoods like Shore Acres, where older homes were some of the most heavily damaged by the storms. But each homeowner’s financial conundrum is a potential opportunity for builders and investors, say real estate observers, some of whom watched the same dynamic unfold after Hurricane Ian decimated Southwest Florida in 2022. Those who can afford to rebuild in Tampa Bay’s most flood-prone areas will build concrete homes that can withstand catastrophic weather events like Helene and Milton. Living areas will be elevated more than 10 feet off the ground with flood vents that allow water to pass through, relieving pressure on the foundation.

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“Personnel note: David Bryant named new Chief Audit Executive at UWF” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The University of West Florida has a new Chief Audit Executive: Bryant, who comes to the job after more than two decades working in a similar capacity with Escambia County Public Schools. Bryant takes over for Cindy Talbert in the key leadership position, which oversees audits, investigations, and internal compliance across the institution. He officially began on May 12. Talbert is retiring after a 15-year tenure marked by high regard from colleagues and state officials. UWF President Martha Saunders praised Talbert’s legacy and expressed confidence in Bryant’s ability to continue and build on her work. “We rely heavily on the expertise of our Chief Audit Executive and will greatly miss Cindy Talbert,” Saunders said.

“Soldiers firing blank rounds at Florida boaters prompts investigation, Army says” via Mark Price of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Army launched an investigation into reports Army Rangers were firing blank rounds from their weapons while surrounded by boaters and swimmers off Crab Island in the Florida Panhandle, officials say. Fort Walton Beach officials report the incident happened Friday, May 16, after the 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp Rudder participated in the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival. Videos shared on social media show at least two groups of soldiers were in boats when some among them began firing automatic weapons in the crowded waters. Social media outrage over the incident prompted Fort Walton Beach officials to issue a statement declaring city officials were not involved in “military personnel firing their weapons at Crab Island.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County School Board abruptly ousts Superintendent Jason Wysong” via Samantha Gholar of the USA Today Network-Florida — The Manatee County School Board ousted recently appointed Superintendent Wysong after a lengthy special meeting where half the Board cited their distaste for his leadership style and an apparent lack of communication between the Board and the Superintendent. In a 3-2 vote, with Richard Tatem and Heather Felton dissenting, Wysong was terminated without cause from his district leadership position after two years, a month ahead of his annual evaluation and with one year remaining on his original contract. Manatee County School Board members spoke for nearly four hours, hashing out their personal interactions and relationships with Wysong, who was appointed to the Superintendent position in Spring 2023.

“Lee Schools seek $17M in federal funds for security upgrades, safer entrances” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Fort Myers News-Press — As the School District of Lee County works to finalize its upcoming budget, officials are eyeing more than $17 million in federal funding to support safety upgrades at dozens of campuses, part of a broader $50 million infrastructure push, while the state’s final education budget remains unsettled. At a School Board workshop and meeting May 6, District officials outlined two major Community Project Funding requests aimed at replacing outdated intercom systems and building secure vestibules at schools lacking proper entry security. “Safety is our district’s No. 1 priority,” said Krissy Houlihan, the District’s Government Relations Director. “With increasing threats in incidents nationwide, we must be proactive rather than reactive in protecting our schools.”

“Fear, uncertainty in Fort Myers, Naples Haitian communities as protections set to end” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Facing the loss of driver’s licenses and work permits, many area Haitians are laying low as Aug. 3 approaches. That’s the Trump administration’s accelerated deadline for Haitians with TPS to either find another pathway to immigration, leave the U.S. or be deported to their violently chaotic home country. The administration has said the changes reflect its broader immigration enforcement policies aimed at reducing system fraud and strengthening national security. Originally set to expire in February 2026, the six-month early slice-off has people scrambling for solutions. “There’s a lot of fear on the ground,” said Beatrice Jacquet-Castor, a Fort Myers business owner and Haitian community leader.

“Former Sarasota County, Longboat Key Administrator tapped as Interim Sarasota City Manager” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As Sarasota gears up to find a new City Manager, it has tapped a longtime public administrator to temporarily fill the role until City Commissioners hire a permanent replacement. The City Commission unanimously appointed Dave Bullock, a former Sarasota County deputy administrator and Longboat Key Town Manager, as its next Interim City Manager at a special meeting. Bullock will replace former city public works director Doug Jeffcoat, who has held the role since former City Manager Marlon Brown’s retirement last October, starting May 27. Currently retired, Bullock’s last official role was the CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County from 2019-21.

“Responsible Government Naples wants common sense dictating future of airport, city” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Branimir Brankov felt surprised when Naples leaders started making noise about relocating the Naples Executive Airport. As an amateur pilot, he was part of a community that loved the facility. A poll later showed broad support for the airport continuing normal operations, even as a vocal minority complained about the noise. Now, Brankov has helped found Responsible Government Naples, a civic group that will advocate for smart stewardship of public resources in a way that’s responsive to the wider Naples community. “This is a nonpartisan group of residents who are concerned business and community leaders in Naples, and we came together because we all care,” Brankov told Florida Politics. “We care about how our city is run.”

“Citrus, land firm dishes on the transition to becoming a developer” via Louis Llovo of Florida Business Observer — Two and half years before Alico Inc. announced it was getting out of the citrus business, the company knew it had to make a change. Production was dropping fast, and the citrus industry was no longer viable. The Fort Myers company, a statewide leader in citrus production for 120 years, needed to do something different. So Alico officials began working on a plan that would allow the company to focus on the new reality by transforming itself from a business that largely relied on fruit grown in groves to a diversified land company. “We’re an agribusiness,” Alico President and CEO John Kiernan says, “but with an emphasis on the business.” While Alico has publicly discussed its decision to exit citrus production and its shift to focus on its land holdings, Kiernan and Executive Vice President of Real Estate Mitch Hutchcraft spoke in-depth about the company’s thinking and future at a May 13 Real Estate Investment Society luncheon in Fort Myers.

— TOP OPINION —

“Marco Rubio used Venezuelans in his hometown for political gain. Now, he’s betrayed them” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Secretary of State Rubio faced scathing criticism from former Senate colleagues, with Democrat Chris Van Hollen accusing him of abandoning shared principles like defending democracy, human rights and the Constitution, saying, “You’ve done the opposite.”

This sentiment is deeply felt by Venezuelans in Miami.

For years, Rubio was a leading U.S. voice against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and a consistent champion for granting Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status (TPS). He co-sponsored the Venezuela TPS Act in 2019, welcomed Joe Biden’s 2021 TPS designation and in 2022, co-authored a letter with then-Sen. Bob Menendez, warning that returning Venezuelans to their crisis-ridden country could amount to “a very real death sentence.”

His past support for human rights and immigrants was key to his bipartisan Senate confirmation.

However, Rubio now supports Trump’s decision to end TPS deportation protections, contributing to the imminent deportation of approximately 350,000 Venezuelans following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. This is a significant “change” and a “betrayal.” In a January letter to DHS Secretary Noem, Rubio justified this shift, claiming TPS for Venezuela “does not champion core American interests” and “facilitates and encourages mass migration” — concerns he hadn’t previously raised despite years of advocating for Venezuelan TPS.

Rubio abandoned his principles and Miami’s Venezuelan exile community to curry favor with Trump and his allies. Rubio should use his influential position within the Trump administration to advocate for Venezuelans, at least for a second look at some cases. Even Miami’s Cuban American Republican House members have requested a meeting with Noem to discuss a case-by-case review for individuals with legitimate persecution claims. While Senate Democrats feel bitter, it’s Venezuelans on TPS who have the most profound reason to feel betrayed by Rubio’s dramatic policy reversal.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“The Trump administration has ‘no idea’ what it’s doing” via David Graham of The Atlantic — Trump administration officials are drawing comparisons to the 19th-century “Know Nothing” party by frequently professing ignorance on critical government matters. Recent incidents include HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being unaware of ALS research cuts, an IRS nominee being unable to answer on presidential powers, and DOJ lawyers being uninformed about a deportation flight’s classified status. President Trump himself has repeatedly stated, “I don’t know” on various policies. This pattern of professed unawareness, whether strategic or genuine, raises significant questions about accountability, competence, and who is actually in charge of the administration, contrasting sharply with Trump’s previous “I alone can fix it” mantra.

“Even as he fights cancer, Joe Biden owes Americans an explanation” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Biden‘s announcement that he is suffering from advanced metastatic prostate cancer landed awkwardly amid a debate about Biden’s physical and mental infirmity during his years as President. The news created a new question. Did Biden tell the truth about his health when he was President? Prostate cancer is usually slow-growing. But there can be, in very rare circumstances, fast-growing and very aggressive prostate cancers. Nevertheless, even if Biden’s cancer is a fast-moving one, many were skeptical that, had Biden had a regular prostate-specific antigen screening test and an examination at his last physical as President, in February 2024, the disease would not have shown up then. It’s hard to accept the idea that Biden could have had a normal examination result in February 2024 and then be diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bones by May 2025.

“Lawmakers should reject anti-family changes to the state’s student scholarship programs” via Nathan Hoffman for Florida Politics — Florida’s robust parental choice movement faces an imminent threat from proposed legislative changes to school choice scholarship programs. These “overly bureaucratic and unnecessary” proposals from both the Senate and House could negatively impact families. The Senate wants to require new paperwork from 500,000 approved families and fund scholarships as a line-item, potentially creating waitlists and capping growth. The House proposes a cap based on county funding, denying scholarships to new families in capped counties. Both chambers suggest restrictive deadlines, forcing parents to repeatedly verify enrollment. These changes could frustrate parents, create barriers, and undermine Florida’s commitment to prioritizing parents over bureaucrats, potentially locking families out of educational opportunities.

“People behind the plants — how Florida’s horticulture industry supports record-breaking tourism” via Yvette Benarroch and Tal Coley for Florida Politics — This month, Universal’s Epic Universe opens its gates in Orlando, ushering in not just a new era of theme park thrills but a new benchmark in immersive, horticulture-driven design. At the heart of the theme park is Celestial Park, a landscape filled with tree-lined walkways, fountains and lush greenery. These thoughtfully curated plantings provide shade and comfort for guests while elevating the overall atmosphere of the park. Epic Universe is a powerful example of how Florida’s nursery and landscape industry shapes the state’s world-class visitor experiences. Before the rides, the characters, and the first ticket is scanned — landscaping sets the stage.

“Dear Graduates of 2025: I’m so (happy/worried) about you” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post — Dear Graduates of the Class of 2025: I am (thrilled/perplexed) that you have asked me here to speak at your high school graduation. It’s a real (honor/indication) that your first choice was (me / detained by ICE). So, let’s start with a (round of applause/moment of silence) for all of you who (worked so hard / were brought here as children) and have now reached this time of (recognition/reckoning) and (honor/fear). We’re all pulling for you and hoping you have an (amazing future/escape route) when (opportunities / masked guys with guns) knock on your door.

“Sen. Matt Meadows — a booming voice that opened doors, lifted hearts” via Stacy Gromatski for Florida Politics — Meadows, a legendary Florida political figure and passionate advocate for children, has died, leaving a profound void. Serving 17 years on the Florida Network Board, Meadows was celebrated for his passionate urgency in supporting families and his awe-inspiring presence in the Capitol. Known for his deep faith, charisma and ability to connect, he mentored many and was a constant source of encouragement. His passing is deeply mourned, leaving a legacy of service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the public good. Colleagues describe the loss as immense, reflecting his significant impact on countless lives and Florida politics.

— ALOE —

“Play ball: Fallen Governor’s Mansion tree turned into baseball bats” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Following Hurricane Idalia felling an oak tree at the Governor’s Mansion, DeSantis revealed a positive spin: repurposing the wood. “When the tree gets struck by lightning, he makes the bat Wonderboy. And I was like, ‘Well, there’s a lot of wood, so why don’t we do (it)?’ So, we’ve actually got bats,” DeSantis explained. These commemorative “Hurricane Idalia” bats, though not for play, are “in the process.” The fallen tree also created “more room” for recreation. “That created this big playing field for us now in the front yard,” DeSantis noted, allowing for family games like “parents versus kids baseball” and football.

