May 20, 2025
Casey DeSantis in no hurry to launch run for Governor, says people are ‘tired of politics’

A.G. GancarskiMay 20, 20253min1

Casey DeSantis Rumble Tampa
'We literally just went through an election cycle.'

First Lady Casey DeSantis says she has plenty of time to decide on a run for Governor as questions mount about her hesitating while U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds dominates news cycles.

And DeSantis’ latest comments in Tampa don’t suggest she’s in a hurry to launch.

“I’ve got to save the free state, but,” DeSantis said, “we literally just went through an election cycle, right? We’re 100 days into the presidency. And you talk to a lot of people around the state, and they are so tired of politics.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running for office consistently for more than a decade, including three successful runs for Congress, two successful campaigns for Governor, and less successful runs for the Senate in 2015-16 and the presidency in 2023-24.

Yet Casey DeSantis doesn’t see him as a career politician, seemingly excluding the Governor from her withering description of perpetual candidates who, “when they actually get into a position, they decide, ‘Well, actually, I’m going to use it to subsidize myself to run for another office,’ because it’s not about doing the job that you told the people that you would do.”

After the Governor won a laugher re-election battle in 2022, he immediately engineered the transfer of more than $81 million to a federal political action committee for a failed campaign against Donald Trump. That effort ended after one contest in Iowa, where the Governor didn’t win a single county despite doing the “Full Grassley” and visiting all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State over the course of 2023.

Regarding the 2026 Governor’s race, the First Lady has previously noted that it’s “more than a year from qualifying,” suggesting there’s no rush to decide.

Meanwhile, Donalds is undaunted, saying he’s “not waiting for anybody” and is running his race, even as Casey DeSantis remains at the starting line.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Linwood Wright

    May 20, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    She belongs in prison.

    What happened to that $10 million dollars you stole from the taxpayers, Jill?

