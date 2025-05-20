Casey DeSantis in no hurry to launch run for Governor, says people are ‘tired of politics’

First Lady Casey DeSantis says she has plenty of time to decide on a run for Governor as questions mount about her hesitating while U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds dominates news cycles.

And DeSantis’ latest comments in Tampa don’t suggest she’s in a hurry to launch.

“I’ve got to save the free state, but,” DeSantis said, “we literally just went through an election cycle, right? We’re 100 days into the presidency. And you talk to a lot of people around the state, and they are so tired of politics.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running for office consistently for more than a decade, including three successful runs for Congress, two successful campaigns for Governor, and less successful runs for the Senate in 2015-16 and the presidency in 2023-24.

Yet Casey DeSantis doesn’t see him as a career politician, seemingly excluding the Governor from her withering description of perpetual candidates who, “when they actually get into a position, they decide, ‘Well, actually, I’m going to use it to subsidize myself to run for another office,’ because it’s not about doing the job that you told the people that you would do.”

After the Governor won a laugher re-election battle in 2022, he immediately engineered the transfer of more than $81 million to a federal political action committee for a failed campaign against Donald Trump. That effort ended after one contest in Iowa, where the Governor didn’t win a single county despite doing the “Full Grassley” and visiting all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State over the course of 2023.

Regarding the 2026 Governor’s race, the First Lady has previously noted that it’s “more than a year from qualifying,” suggesting there’s no rush to decide.

Meanwhile, Donalds is undaunted, saying he’s “not waiting for anybody” and is running his race, even as Casey DeSantis remains at the starting line.