‘Redefining the future’: Brad Herold makes American Association of Political Consultants’ 40 under 40 list

Brad Herold, a seasoned political consultant who has worked on high-profile campaigns in Florida and beyond, has been named to the American Association of Political Consultants’ (AAPC) 2025 class of 40 under 40.

Herold, a partner at the firm Something Else Strategies since 2017, was honored at a special awards ceremony and reception at the 2025 Pollie Awards & Conference in Colorado Springs. The conference attracts top talent among political consultants, strategists, technologists, pollsters and media experts.

Herold is behind various creatives, including compelling TV ads for candidates, committees and ballot initiatives throughout the U.S. In Florida, he’s worked with former U.S. Senator and now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and Maria Elvira Salazar.

Herold is also currently working on U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ 2026 campaign for Governor, for which he has earned the coveted endorsement of President Donald Trump. Elsewhere, Herold has worked for political stars such as U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, and others.

“Being named to the 40 Under 40 list is more than a milestone — it’s a recognition of outstanding innovation, leadership, and vision,” said AAPC President Larry Huynh. “These individuals are not only shaping the political landscape today; they are redefining the future of our profession.”

AAPC Vice President Kyle Roberts said the honorees were chosen for their demonstration of “exceptional drive, creativity, and influence.”

“We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and spotlight the talent fueling the evolution of political consulting,” he added.

Honorees were selected through a competitive process that evaluated strategic leadership, professional accomplishments and contributions to advancing the field of political consulting.

Herold worked with DeSantis on his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018 including on what was then considered a long-shot Primary run against the institutionally backed former Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam. Herold has been a longtime DeSantis ally, also working as a Campaign Manager and General Consultant for DeSantis’ successful bid for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Herold also served as Executive Director for the Republican Party of Florida in the 2016 election cycle, overseeing one of the largest budgets in GOP politics and helping to lay the groundwork for Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

His consulting work has also included U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, when he was running for Governor, former House Speaker Will Weatherford, and former House Majority Leader Adam Hasner.

The AAPC’s 40 under 40 list recognizes 20 consultants each on the Democratic and Republican sides, ensuring bipartisan recognition.