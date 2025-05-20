FloridaCommerce: Small Business Development Center network had fruitful 2024

FloridaCommerce says the state’s support network for small-business owners and entrepreneurs had a prolific year in 2024.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network had “another banner year of empowering entrepreneurs and driving statewide economic growth,” a FloridaCommerce news release said. According to the review, SBDC advisors provided 107,000 hours in consulting to small-business professionals last year. That amounts to servicing about 15,000 small-business clients across the state.

That consulting paid off for those clients, as the analysis concluded that small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Sunshine State secured about $304 million in capital in 2024. The guidance provided by SBDC counselors also translated to another $732 million in government contracts awarded to small businesses.

In total, FloridaCommerce analysts suggest that all that success has amounted to about 19,800 jobs impacted in the state. Sales for entrepreneurs increased by about $3.8 billion, and 1,019 new businesses were started in the Sunshine State last year thanks to SBDC involvement.

The SBDC has supported hundreds of thousands of small-business owners and entrepreneurs for about 45 years. There are more than 40 SBDC outlet offices across Florida, each providing economic and financial assistance, market research, and advice to small businesses.

“These numbers represent more than just data — they tell the story of our team and the determination of Florida’s small businesses,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “They reflect dreams realized, jobs created, and communities strengthened.”

Many of the SBDC branches are either associated with, or located on, public college campuses across the state. The network’s headquarters is located at the University of West Florida. The network is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Defense, state of Florida and other private and public partners.