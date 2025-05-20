May 20, 2025
Gov. DeSantis signs measure giving counties more power over boat anchoring

Jesse SchecknerMay 20, 2025

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (2)
Supporters say the new law will help decongest Florida’s waterways. Opponents argue it’ll create an inconsistent patchwork of rules.

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed legislation that gives four of the state’s most populous counties more authority to regulate overnight boat anchoring, a move supporters say will protect marine ecosystems and address growing congestion in state waterways.

The new law (HB 481), which went into effect immediately, authorizes Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties — each with populations over 1.5 million — to impose stricter limits on long-term anchoring near their shores.

It applies to vessels anchored for an hour or more between sunset and sunrise for more than 30 days within a six-month period — a reduction from the previous 45-day threshold.

Local governments will now be able to set anchoring restrictions outside of designated mooring fields, giving them more tools to manage crowded or environmentally sensitive areas.

The Governor signed the measure Monday.

“Current regulation leaves gaps that threaten the well-being of boaters and the health of our marine ecosystem,” the bill’s sponsor, Miami Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, said during one of its committee stops last month.

“This important piece of legislation is essential to preserving Florida’s waterways for generations to come (and) reflects our commitment to sustainable marine practices, community safety and responsible waterway stewardship.”

The law also designates several high-traffic areas of Biscayne Bay in Miami-Dade as “anchoring limitation areas.” They include the waters surrounding Palm Island, Hibiscus Island, Star Island, and the Venetian Island and Sunset Islands.

In those zones, anchoring overnight is prohibited altogether, with certain exceptions for permitted construction or mooring field use. Further, HB 481 increases the buffer zone around public mooring fields from 100 to 300 feet, a change meant to improve safety and navigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission retains the authority to approve shorter distances if requested by a local government.

HB 481 passed last month with unanimous support in the House and on a 29-8 vote in the Senate, where Republican Sens. Ileana Garcia of Miami and Erin Grall of Fort Pierce joined several Democrats in opposing the measure. Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin carried the upper-chamber analog (SB 866).

Supporters of the bill, including several city and county officials, say the changes will help clean up waterways, reduce the presence of derelict vessels and hold irresponsible boaters accountable.

Critics of the bill argue it would create a patchwork of local rules that could penalize responsible boaters simply for staying too long in one area. They also contend it may not do enough to address the root causes of derelict and abandoned vessels, a persistent issue in Florida’s coastal communities.

HB 481 is part of a broader legislative effort to tackle vessel-related concerns. Another measure DeSantis signed Monday called the “Boater Freedom Act,” sponsored by Panama City Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull, limits how maritime officers can stop or board boats and prohibit localities from banning watercraft usage or sales based on the fuel it uses.

There’s also SB 164 by Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, which increases penalties for owners of derelict boats and requires registration for long-term anchoring. Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure last month, and it now awaits the Governor’s signature.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times.

