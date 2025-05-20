May 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis blames ‘private landowner’ for thwarted Guana River land swap idea

A.G. GancarskiMay 20, 20255min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis slams reported criminal investigation into Hope Florida

HeadlinesNE Florida

Florida Economic Development Council honors 2 major new business developments on First Coast

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs legislation allowing digital record-keeping in Florida pawn shops

gov-ron-desantis
The self-styled environmental Governor played defense Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state wasn’t behind a controversial, short-lived proposal to swap conservation land in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area of St. Johns County to a private company.

“It was not initiated by DEP (the Department of Environmental Protection). It was initiated by a private landowner,” he said in Tampa, referring to Upland LLC.

The proposal would have swapped 600 acres of conservation land in exchange for 3,000 acres of land in St. Johns, Lafayette, Osceola and Volusia counties. A measure about the proposal was placed on the state Acquisition and Restoration Council’s (ARC) Wednesday agenda with less than a week’s notice.

But opposition mounted quickly, including from the Governor’s exiled campaign consultant.

“Guana Preserve and its beauty, familiarity and serenity is woven into the fabric of our communities and is, indeed, a treasure in northeast Florida. To allow — even enable — this land grab to occur is outrageous and completely contrary to what our community desires. Elected and appointed leaders should vote against this development wolf in sheep’s clothing and preserve this extraordinary natural bounty,” Susie Wiles said in a statement to The Tributary.

Wiles, of course, is now President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff. And her words left a mark on the process, both on record and off, as word is she talked to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and other leaders on Monday.

As Florida Politics first reported Monday, Upland withdrew its proposal and said there were no intentions to develop the space commercially after obtaining it.

Everyone from Gate Petroleum and Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci to state Rep. Kim Kendall and likely next Governor Byron Donalds opposed the deal.

This follows up on last year’s spiked DEP Great Outdoors Initiative proposal to “increase the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks, including pickleball, disc golf, golf, and paddling.”

“If people don’t want improvements, then don’t do it,” DeSantis said in August. “They’re not doing anything this year. They’re going to go back and basically listen to folks.”

Though the Guana situation was not a DEP initiative, the framing of the reporter’s question in Tampa suggests memories are not short regarding what the state wanted to do with conservation space last year, and that skepticism about the administration’s intentions remains.

Ultimately, the Cabinet would have had the final say about the idea later this Summer.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCasey DeSantis in no hurry to launch run for Governor, says people are 'tired of politics'

nextGov. DeSantis backs James Uthmeier's decision not to defend under-21 long gun ban

One comment

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    May 20, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Just like Trump, he’s a petulant little man-child. Everything is always somebody else’s fault.
    It’s even funnier because Conservatives keep trying to convince us that they’re the party of “personal responsibility” or whatever, but their idols can’t ever accept responsibility.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories