Miami Beach firefighters union backs ‘unwavering advocate’ Laura Dominguez for re-election

Jesse SchecknerMay 20, 2025

Laura Dominguez
They’re the second first responder union in the city to throw its support behind her.

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez just notched another notable endorsement for her bid to continue serving at City Hall.

Her campaign announced the support of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1510, which represents members of the Miami Beach Fire Department.

In a statement, IAFF Local 1510 President Adonis Garcia said Dominguez has been an “unwavering advocate for the safety of our Miami Beach community and for those who serve on the frontlines.”

“She fights to ensure our first responders have the necessary resources, training, and support to protect residents effectively,” he said.

“Our members proudly endorse Commissioner Laura Dominguez for re-election because we know she prioritizes the safety and well-being of both our firefighters and the residents we serve.”

Dominguez has been a member of the seven-seat City Commission since 2022. Today, she chairs the city’s Public Safety and Neighborhoods Quality of Life Committee, where she has advocated for efforts to strengthen emergency response services and secure investments for fire and police services.

The nod Tuesday from IAFF Local 1510 comes one week after the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police confirmed it is backing her bid to remain in the City Commission’s Group 2 seat.

She said in a statement that it is “an honor to have the support of the brave men and women of IAFF Local 1510.”

“Our firefighters are heroes who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” she said. “I will always fight to ensure they have what they need to do their jobs effectively — from training and equipment to fair wages, and a seat at the table.”

Dominguez’s campaign centers on delivering “real results” for residents, with priorities that include cutting red tape at City Hall, improving public safety, expanding flood protections, and preserving the city’s distinct character.

She launched her re-election campaign in late February. So far, she’s unopposed.

Miami Beach’s General Election is on Nov. 4, 2025.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

