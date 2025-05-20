May 20, 2025
Gov. DeSantis signs legislation allowing digital record-keeping in Florida pawn shops
Tack on an ethernet port and we're good. Stock image via Adobe.

Jacob Ogles

Pawn shop sign glowing from a dark window
Florida law previously required paper forms for pawn shop transactions.

Pawn shops may soon be able to put away their binders of paper forms for good.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure (SB 678) that will allow second-hand retailers to transition to digital record-keeping.

State law previously required the use of letter-sized paper for any pawn transaction forms. But with the new law, pawn shop owners beginning in July will have the option of using paper forms or switching to digital ones.

Two Central Florida lawmakers carried the bipartisan legislation. Sen. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican, sponsored the bill in the Senate. Rep. Johanna López, an Orlando Democrat, ran the House companion (HB 139).

The bills maintain an existing statutory structure while explicitly authorizing digital and printed forms. The legislation aims to reduce unnecessary paperwork, improve operational efficiency and provide greater convenience for pawn shops and consumers, aligning the industry with modern financial practices.

Lopez after filing the bill characterized it as an important step in bringing the retail space into line with other modernized financial sectors.

“Florida’s pawn industry plays a vital role in providing financial services to individuals who may not have access to traditional banking,” Lopez said in February. “By allowing digital transaction forms, we are bringing this essential industry in line with modern practices, improving efficiency for businesses and convenience for consumers.”

Truenow, meanwhile, saw the bill as a move toward efficiency and eliminating bureaucracy.

“It’s time to pawn off outdated rules and unnecessary red tape. Government should encourage innovation and help businesses better serve their customers,” Truenow said when he filed the bill.

The proposal, which slightly evolved through amendments in committee stops, earned broad support in the Legislature. No vote was ever cast against it in House or Senate committee hearings, and the measure was ultimately passed 37-0 in the Senate and 115-0 in the House.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

