Delegation for 5.20.25: Haiti — TPS — tax relief — green light — falls

Haiti help?

Despite international intervention, gang violence continues to overwhelm Haiti. Florida’s congressional delegation members are coming together to urge Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the state‘s former senior Senator, to intervene more forcefully.

Five Florida lawmakers signed a letter expressing concern about the escalating security crisis. Republican Reps. Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar joined Democratic Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz to sign onto the message, led by Rep. Rick McCormick, a Georgia Republican.

“As the leading voice of the Western Hemisphere, the United States has an important responsibility to act decisively to ameliorate this humanitarian and security crisis,” the letter reads.

It cites reports that the Viv Ansamn coalition now controls 85% of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital city. Notably, the Rubio-led State Department earlier this month designated Viv Ansamn and Graf Grif, which have taken control of rice fields in the Artibonite, as foreign terrorist organizations.

But lawmakers want to see action on the island.

“Haiti is on the verge of collapse with violent gangs controlling the center of Port-au-Prince just blocks away from the National Palace,” said Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican. “It is time for the United States to take a real leadership role in addressing the crisis with hard security solutions capable of stopping the gangs’ advance and restoring peace to Haiti.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American in Congress, said criminal activity in and around the island poses a national security threat.

“Haiti continues to confront a dire political, security, and humanitarian crisis that has caused unimaginable amounts of human suffering,” the Miramar Democrat said. “To prevent the situation from deteriorating any further, I am joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in calling on the U.S. Department of State to respond immediately. A long-term solution to this crisis means that we must crack down on violent gangs and the elites who fund them, while simultaneously curtailing the flow of illicit firearms.”

Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, flew private rescue trips from the island last year. He said the deteriorating security situation there “is more urgent than ever.”

“I went on two rescue missions to Haiti, bringing home 23 Americans and helping relocate 59 disabled Haitian children to safety,” he said. “While there, I witnessed firsthand the threats faced by Americans, locals, and humanitarian workers, as criminal gangs endanger lives and disrupt vital aid efforts. I stand with my colleagues to urge Secretary Rubio to take a leading role in restoring stability in Haiti.”

Some 49% of Haitians in the U.S. live in Florida, according to the Migration Policy Institute. That further makes it a state issue.

“The heartbreaking reports out of Haiti are a call to action. Families are being driven from their homes, clinics and churches looted, and communities held hostage by violent gangs,” said Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat.

“With nearly half a million Haitian Americans living in Florida, many with deep ties to loved ones still on the island, the United States should act urgently to protect American citizens and humanitarian workers and support the Haitian people in their fight to reclaim their country from lawlessness and despair.”

The stories have appalled lawmakers across the political spectrum.

“The Haitian people are enduring a vicious cycle of horrific violence at the hands of brutal gangs. The U.S. must urgently support efforts to restore stability, protect women and girls from harm, and uphold human rights,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat.

Tough for TPS

The Supreme Court late Monday ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration can strip Venezuelans of temporary protected status (TPS). The decision generated bipartisan concern within Florida’s congressional delegation.

“TPS is a lifeline for 350,000 Venezuelans here in the U.S.,” Cherfilus-McCormick posted. “Today, that lifeline was cruelly ripped from them. These are our neighbors, who contribute to our communities in countless ways and are essential to our state’s workforce.”

Republicans from South Florida joined in with concerns. The Migration Policy Institute reports that about 49% of Venezuelans in the U.S. reside in Florida, and that the top three counties nationwide for concentrations of Venezuelans — Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties — are all in the state.

“I’m deeply disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision to abruptly end TPS for over 350,000 Venezuelans,” Salazar posted. “Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro also leads Tren de Aragua — a transnational criminal enterprise. We must not send innocent people back into the grip of a narco-terrorist.”

Salazar said she would appeal to the administration to change its position.

“That’s why I’m asking the Trump Administration to grant Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Venezuelans and CHNV (Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela) beneficiaries,” Salazar continued. “We should protect those fleeing tyranny, not return them to it.”

Tax relief

Victims of crime and disasters can’t always recover losses directly, but some Florida lawmakers hope a tax break will help them offset some of the impact.

Sen. Ashley Moody, a Plant City Republican, and Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, filed Senate and House versions of the Tax Relief for Victims of Crimes, Scams, and Disasters Act. If it becomes law, the legislation will restore casualty and theft loss tax deductions for those who suffer devastating losses from fraud, cybercrime, structural home failures or natural disasters.

“As hurricane season is around the corner, I will continue supporting policies that protect Floridians from scammers and fraudsters,” Moody said.

“My Tax Relief for Victims of Crimes, Scams and Disasters Act will provide common sense tax relief for victims, often seniors, who have been financially devastated by scams, crimes, or destruction from disasters. This legislation will help folks get back on their feet when they experience hardship. When I was Attorney General of Florida, I made sure to fight for Floridians who fell victim to scams, and I will continue bringing this fight to D.C. so that folks have the protections they need.”

Steube, who successfully ran a bill last year on disaster tax relief, said victims of crimes also deserve tax breaks for circumstances outside their control.

“Hardworking Americans, especially seniors, who fall victim to scams, cybercrime, or disasters should not be forced to pay taxes on income they no longer have,” Steube said. “Victims of crime, calamity, and fraud deserve peace of mind as they work to regain their footing. This bill protects Americans who have lost everything by restoring fairness and common sense to the tax code.”

Confucius Institutes

Florida has taken steps to stop the operation of China-connected Confucius Institutes in the state. Now, Sen. Rick Scott wants to implement a crackdown at universities nationwide.

The Naples Republican reintroduced the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act, which would prevent the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from awarding any grants to U.S. universities affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

“For too long, Communist China has used every tool and resource at its disposal to spy on American citizens, undermine our economy, and steal American research, technology, and intellectual property. We’ve seen the CCP use Confucius Institutes and other programs to infiltrate universities and colleges, collect valuable and sensitive information, spread propaganda, and recruit for its Military-Civil Fusion,” Scott said.

He filed the legislation with Republican Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas.

“The United States and our higher education institutions cannot turn a blind eye while our adversaries use American research against us,” Scott said. “Our bill, the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act, stops American taxpayer grant dollars from funding any program that allows the CCP to spy on American citizens, steal our intellectual property, and risk our national security. I look forward to its passage by the Senate and becoming law under President Trump.”

Green-lighting growth

Rep. Mike Haridopolos wants to remove financial reporting roadblocks for growing businesses.

The Indian Harbour Beach Republican filed his first individual bill last week. The Greenlighting Growth Act (HR 3343) would change federal securities law by putting streamlined disclosure rules for Emerging Growth Companies into federal statute.

“Emerging Growth Companies are an engine of innovation and job creation across this country,” Haridopolos said.

“This targeted legislation removes a needless roadblock and sends a clear message that we’re committed to smart reforms that reward innovation, fuel growth, and keep America the best place in the world to start and scale a business.”

The legislation could expand on rules created administratively after the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act became law in 2012. This would allow smaller startups to access public markets more quickly.

Current federal law defines Emerging Growth Companies as those with less than $1.235 billion in annual revenue. The rule allows such companies to go public under a simplified process, including a reduced two-year window for audited financial statements. Haridopolos’ bill would preserve the process for companies in acquisition scenarios. He said the move should reduce compliance costs and allow U.S. businesses to grow more easily in various ways.

“This bill keeps the rules clear and consistent so that these firms can raise capital and expand without being held back by red tape that the JOBS Act was never meant to impose,” he said.

Officer training

Police officers often deal with people who aren’t mentally fit. Are they trained well enough to interact with individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease?

Last week, Rep. Vern Buchanan filed the Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act (HR 3389) to create a federal training program for such scenarios. He introduced the bipartisan bill with Rep. Nanette Barragán, a California Democrat.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation with Congresswoman Barragán during National Police Week to ensure that our nation’s law enforcement officers are well-equipped and prepared to handle delicate situations and the unique challenges of interacting with Alzheimer’s patients,” the Longboat Key Republican said.

“With over 200,000 seniors in my district, many of whom may be vulnerable to Alzheimer’s, I am committed to ensuring that individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia are treated with compassion, dignity and care, especially during emergencies.”

The Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, Fraternal Order of Police, and Bradenton Police Department have all endorsed the bill.

“The Bradenton Police Department is dedicated to protecting our elderly citizens. In mid-2024, we established an Elder Fraud Unit to investigate scams targeting seniors and to lead community outreach programs aimed at preventing fraud victimization among older adults,” said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

“In under a year, the Elder Fraud Unit has investigated losses exceeding $6.7 million. The Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act would further strengthen our commitment to safeguarding the financial and physical well-being of vulnerable citizens, and we are proud to support Congressman Buchanan’s efforts in this regard.”

Personnel changes

Changes are happening in Rep. Scott Franklin’s offices.

Lindsey Mosley, who previously served as senior adviser to the Lakeland Republican, was promoted to legislative director.

She replaces Will Sitton, who has worked for Franklin since his election to Congress in 2021 and served as legislative director since 2023. According to Franklin’s Office, Sitton will pursue new professional opportunities.

“Will has been a valued member of our team and a trusted adviser throughout his time on the Hill,” Franklin said. “His leadership on legislative strategy, especially on agriculture issues and our work on appropriations, has been instrumental in advancing priorities for Florida’s 18th District. We thank him for his service and wish him continued success.”

Mosley had helped manage Franklin’s legislative portfolio and boasts a policy background, particularly in national security, appropriations and veterans’ issues.

Corey Noble, previously Franklin’s Communications Director, will take over as Senior Policy Adviser for Agriculture, a key role in the Florida Heartland-dominated Florida’s 18th Congressional District. Noble will support Franklin’s work as Vice Chair of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and manage critical water priorities under the House Energy and Water Subcommittee. He will also handle key policy initiatives vital to Florida’s farming communities.

Melissa Wolfe will move from her Digital Media Director role to the Press Secretary position, overseeing media relations. Communications Adviser Brooke Aghakhan will have expanded duties and serve as the Congressman’s speechwriter.

“These team members have each demonstrated outstanding commitment, talent, and adaptability,” Franklin said. “I’m confident these transitions will strengthen our office and help us better serve the constituents of Florida’s 18th District.”

Preventing falls

Frankel is backing another bill to keep Florida’s fragile senior population safe. The West Palm Beach Democrat filed the SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act to help older veterans avoid dangerous and costly falls.

The Congresswoman said those falls impact individuals suffering injuries and put a strain on the entire health care system.

“Falls are the No. 1 cause of injury for Americans over 65, and for our aging Veterans — many of whom face additional health challenges — they can be especially dangerous and costly,” Frankel said

“This bipartisan bill will help the VA take smart, proactive steps to prevent falls before they happen. For the thousands of senior Veterans in South Florida and across the country, it means a better chance to live safely, independently, and with dignity. We owe our Veterans nothing less.”

Frankel’s office said about 1 million Americans are hospitalized each year from falls, costing the U.S. health care system $80 billion annually. That number has skyrocketed in recent years. The bill boasts endorsements from Disabled American Veterans, the American Physical Therapy Association, and AARP.

Take it down

Salazar stood alongside Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at a Rose Garden ceremony to sign the TAKE IT DOWN Act (S 146).

The bill makes it a federal crime to share intimate images, like sex tapes, on social media, including deepfakes created with artificial intelligence. It also requires platforms to remove content within 48 hours of notification by a victim.

The Coral Gables Republican served as lead sponsor for the House companion legislation.

“Today, every parent in America has a reason to celebrate,” Salazar said. “The TAKE IT DOWN Act gives victims of deepfakes and explicit fake images the power to say one thing: ENOUGH. Take it down.”

On this day

May 20, 1862 — “Abraham Lincoln signs the Homestead Act” via History.com — The Act opened government-owned land to small family farmers (“homesteaders”). It gave “any person” who was the head of a family 160 acres to try his hand at farming for five years. The individual had to be at least 21 years old and was required to build a house on the property. Farmers were also offered an alternative to the five-year homesteading plan. They could buy 160 acres after only six months at a reasonable rate of $1.25 an acre. If a homesteader quit or failed to make a go of farming, their land reverted to the government, to be offered again.

May 20, 2017 — “Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip” via Al Jazeera — Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his first foreign trip since taking office, in a crucial test abroad as political scandals mount at home. In a red-carpet airport welcome, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud greeted Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and his entourage shortly after landing in Riyadh’s capital. During the two-day visit to the kingdom, Trump was expected to sign a major weapons deal, give a speech on Islam and discuss the battle against “terrorism” with more than 50 leaders.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.