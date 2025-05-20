Gov. DeSantis slams reported criminal investigation into Hope Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis is slamming an investigation into his wife’s Hope Florida charity as “pure politics’ following a Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald report that Leon County prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into the embattled charity.

“Based on what?” DeSantis responded when a reporter asked him about the investigation during a press conference in Tampa.

“Everything that’s been thrown at it is pure politics. And I don’t think it’s appropriate to be doing politics, whether it’s a congressional or a state committee or any of these other things,” DeSantis added. “I believe in this program deeply, and I stand by it 100%.”

State Attorney Jack Campbell did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon from Florida Politics.

The Hope Florida scandal started when the state quietly diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to the Hope Florida Foundation, the charitable arm for one of Casey DeSantis’ high-profile projects.

The Foundation then transferred millions of dollars to an arm of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and another group, Save Our Society from Drugs. The two dark money groups passed the money to a political committee controlled by then-DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier. The money helped DeSantis defeat last year’s ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

DeSantis appointed Uthmeier as Attorney General earlier this year.

“In the real world, if someone defrauded the state or a charity out of $10 million someone would go to prison. This isn’t Camp Tallahassee — this is real money,” Rep. Alex Andrade told Florida Politics.

On Tuesday, Andrade, one of Hope Florida’s biggest critics, responded to reports of Campbell’s Office launching a probe.

“I’m not in a position to comment on what law enforcement is or isn’t doing,” Andrade said. “I’m convinced that crimes occurred and I believe those engaged in public corruption should face justice. Whether they ever face justice is up to law enforcement.”

Earlier during Session, Andrade’s House subcommittee questioned Hope Florida Foundation leaders, who admitted there were no employees working at Hope Florida and acknowledged the lack of transparency behind the group

Throughout the controversy, the Governor and Casey DeSantis have fought back, making regular appearances to defend the charity at press conferences with a Hope Florida banner on display.

Mark Wilson, the Florida Chamber CEO who has also been caught up in the scandal, stood next to the DeSantises Tuesday.

“I will tell you this, Casey, that you have brought so much hope and so much opportunity to this state,” Wilson said.

Casey DeSantis argued Tuesday that Hope Florida brings in the faith-based community to help people in need. She called it a “rewiring of how government operates.”

Casey DeSantis, who has been rumored to be running for Governor to replace her term-limited husband, said the two are fighting for Hope Florida because they are passionate.

“At the end of the day, that is the God’s honest truth: We really do care,” Casey DeSantis said. “When people ask me, they’re like, ‘Why do you get involved? And why do you do all of this?’ And sometimes I’m asking myself that question.”