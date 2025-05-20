May 20, 2025
New salmonella outbreak tied to same Florida grower with tainted cucumbers last year
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cucumbers recalled for salmonella. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP)

Associated PressMay 20, 2025

Cucumbers
Bedner Growers and Thomas Produce Company are believed linked to the tainted cucumbers connected to sickness.

U.S. health officials are investigating a new outbreak of salmonella illnesses tied to a Florida grower whose tainted cucumbers were linked to more than 550 illnesses last year.

Cucumbers grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales have been linked to illnesses in at least 26 people in 15 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported late Monday. At least nine people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The cucumbers were sold to restaurants, stores and food service distributors between April 29 and May 19 and may still be within their shelf life this week. Illnesses were reported between April 2 and April 28, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was detected as part of a follow-up inspection in April to a 2024 outbreak that sickened 551 people and led to 155 hospitalizations in 34 states and Washington, D.C. In that outbreak, investigators found salmonella bacteria linked to many of the illnesses in untreated canal water used at farms operated by Bedner Growers and Thomas Produce Company.

Associated Press

