Florida doctors endorse LaVon Bracy Davis in the race to succeed Geraldine Thompson

Florida doctors want to see Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis elected to the Senate.

The Florida Medical Association (FMA) PAC is endorsing the Ocoee Democrat in the Special Election in Senate District 15.

Dr. Andrew Borom, FMA PAC President, said his organization recognized Bracy Davis’ “tireless efforts in working on behalf of the safety, health and welfare of Florida’s children and families.”

“We look forward to working with Rep. Bracy Davis in the Senate, and as a friend of medicine,” Borom said.

Bracy Davis is one of four Democrats currently running in the Special Election to succeed the late Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson, who died in February. Bracy Davis embraced the support from the medical professional organization.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Florida Medical Association PAC. Our physicians and medical professionals are the backbone of Florida’s healthcare system, working tirelessly every day to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bracy Davis said in a statement.

“Their support means so much because it affirms my commitment to ensuring every Floridian — no matter their ZIP code — has access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. As State Senator, I will continue to fight for the resources, policies, and protections our healthcare workers and families need. Together, we will lift up public health, build stronger systems of care, and deliver lasting results for our state.”

Bracy Davis currently faces former Sen. Randolph Bracy, her brother, lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson in a June 24 Democratic Primary. The winner advances to a September General Election. But in a deep blue district, the Democratic nominee will have a significant advantage.

Of note, Bracy Davis entered the race with the advantage of being the only sitting lawmaker in the race. But an extended Legislative Session has limited her ability to raise money in the contest. That could make the support of outside groups like FMA Pac especially important.