Last Call for 5.20.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

___

Ed. Note — Sunburn will take a brief hiatus tomorrow and return to your inboxes Thursday morning. Thanks again for your support!

___

If you are among the panelists for Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, please email your Top 25 list to [email protected] as soon as possible.

___

First Shot

Leon County prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into the Hope Florida Foundation related to reports that the Foundation had diverted $10 million from a Medicaid contractor settlement to organizations that then passed the funds through to a political committee run by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ then-Chief of Staff, which worked to defeat last year’s recreational cannabis ballot initiative.

The Times/Herald reported Tuesday that it learned of the investigation after reporters received a response to a public records request saying the records could not be released because they were “part of an open, ongoing investigation.”

DeSantis blasted reports of an open investigation Tuesday afternoon at a press conference in Tampa, arguing the controversy surrounding Hope Florida, a charity championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, was based on “pure politics.”

“And I don’t think it’s appropriate to be doing politics, whether it’s a congressional or a state committee or any of these other things,” DeSantis said. “I believe in this program deeply, and I stand by it 100%.”

The Hope Florida scandal started when the state quietly diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to the Hope Florida Foundation, the charitable arm for one of Casey DeSantis’ high-profile projects.

The Foundation then transferred millions of dollars to an arm of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and another group, Save Our Society from Drugs. The two dark money groups passed the money to a political committee controlled by now-state Attorney General James Uthmeier. The money helped DeSantis defeat last year’s ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

Rep. Alex Andrade, who had been conducting a legislative investigation and is one of Hope Florida’s most prominent critics, previously told Florida Politics that “in the real world,” someone who “defrauded the state or a charity out of $10 million … would go to prison.”

When asked on Tuesday about the criminal investigation, he doubled down.

“I’m not in a position to comment on what law enforcement is or isn’t doing,” Andrade said. “I’m convinced that crimes occurred, and I believe those engaged in public corruption should face justice. Whether they ever face justice is up to law enforcement.”

Casey DeSantis is already defending Hope Florida’s work, as rumors continue about her plans to run for Governor to succeed her husband.

“At the end of the day, that is the God’s honest truth: We really do care,” Casey DeSantis said. “When people ask me, they’re like, ‘Why do you get involved? And why do you do all of this?’ And sometimes I’m asking myself that question.”

Evening Reads

— “Donald Trump tries to persuade, and threaten, GOP to support his budget bill” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post

— “Trump’s tax cut faces a new snag: America’s debt crisis is back in the spotlight” via Elisabeth Buchwald of CNN

—“Supreme Court ruling on TPS stuns South Florida, leaves Venezuelan families in fear” via Verónica Egui Brito, Sonia Osorio, Grethel Aguila, Nora Gámez Torres and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald

—“Florida pushes Trump administration to allow tougher enforcement of illegal immigration” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat

—“Democrats throw money at a problem: Countering GOP clout online” via Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times

—“Musk to step back from political spending: ‘I think I’ve done enough’” via Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing of POLITICO

—“Ron DeSantis in hot seat with Hope Florida probe and ‘Free Kill’ veto” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Casey DeSantis in no hurry to launch run for Governor, says people are ‘tired of politics’” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Orange schools to delay new campus construction amid declining enrollment” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Just a couple years in, Ballard Partners’ 13th & Park podcast passes 2 million subscribers” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“I have to monitor tailpipe emissions for Florida drivers. I am not doing that. I’m not doing the woke roads.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis explains why the state won’t cooperate with benchmarks to qualify for federal dollars.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe can order a Skydiver as he prepares to jump alongside the Golden Knights during the Air and Sea Show for Memorial Day weekend.

As Byron Donalds continues to make his case as the Republican front-runner in the 2026 race for Governor, First Lady Casey DeSantis still says there’s no urgency to her entering the contest. With continued delays and the newest Hope Florida news, she may have Missed the Boat.

Those who enjoy cucumbers in their cocktails may want a fresh batch of Green Beasts, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns of another salmonella outbreak from Florida-based Bedner Growers.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Panthers set for conference finals

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers open the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

The Panthers annihilated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their second-round series Sunday, 6-1. Six different players scored goals for Florida while Aleksander Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand each had a pair of assists.

During the regular season, the Panthers and Hurricanes met three times, with Florida winning back-to-back games on Nov. 29 and 30 by a combined 12-3 score. Carolina bounced back to beat the Panthers 3-1 on Jan. 2. The two teams have not faced one another since.

Carolina finished second in the Metropolitan Division with 99 points in the regular season, 12 points behind the Washington Capitals. But when it came time to face Washington in the playoffs, Carolina dominated, knocking the Caps out in five games.

The Panthers are trying to join the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins as the only repeat champions since 1998. Pittsburgh successfully defended the championship in 2017 while Tampa Bay won consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021.

The series winner will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars, who open the Western Conference finals Wednesday.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.