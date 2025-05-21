Stacy Gromatski: Sen. Matt Meadows — a booming voice that opened doors, lifted hearts

Ed. Note — This is a remembrance of former Democratic Sen. Matthew Meadows, who died on May 7.

___

Matt Meadows kept his Florida Network nametag in his car.

He cared so much for children and families that he was ready, anywhere and anytime, to share the message that every child deserves an opportunity to thrive. Meadows served on the Florida Network Board for 17 years, and at every Board meeting, he reminded the members of our mission. He spoke of the need in our communities with passionate urgency. He knew families needed our services and spoke of each child’s dignity and endless potential.

Matt spoke like he knew each child personally.

He was hilarious, with a bawdy sense of humor, which he used to great impact whenever the Board felt discouraged or struggled with the challenges of leading a statewide nonprofit.

Part of being a nonprofit Board member is guiding, supporting, and holding the chief executive accountable. I can state that he did all these things, but his enthusiasm and confidence in me made me work as hard as I could to exceed his expectations.

I think he made everyone feel that way.

That was common for Matt Meadows.

Although he was a legendary figure in Florida politics, with the charisma of a star, to him, the other person was always the VIP. He would visit our member agencies, drop off donations, and talk with the kids and staff. Matt told stories from his remarkable life and encouraged youngsters to challenge negative thoughts and know they were each special and a unique creation of God.

Matt told staff they were heroes in children’s lives and to never lose faith in their power to make a difference.

When I think of Matt, two things will always be in my mind — his love and faith. His faith was deep and abiding — for civil rights, for protecting the promise of our children and youth, for humankind, and for God. His love was endless, and everyone looked forward to his joyful greetings, which came with a huge hug or an iron grip.

Matt’s love for his family was deep and constant, but his love affair with Charley Mae was more moving than any movie or storybook. Charley says that we gave him purpose in the last two decades, and the feeling is mutual.

He was an awe-inspiring figure in the halls of the Capitol.

On “Hill Day,” he would escort Florida Network staff and agency leaders into any office. Where many would feel lucky to get a few minutes with a Congressperson’s staff, elected officials would hear his booming voice in the hall and come to greet him. In his company, you didn’t have to worry about a thing. He was always there, uplifting, guiding, and cheering. He could change a vote with the sound of his voice.

This year, Hill Day felt emptier without him.

We loved him and he loved all of us. He showed us in big and small ways.

Back home in South Florida, Matt met with and mentored Florida Network leaders at Smitty’s, a local wing spot and an iconic location for Broward County politics. He would laugh, pose with photographs of himself on the walls, and graciously entertain interruptions as patrons recognized and spoke to him.

This was his nature. Whether it was a formal meeting, a chat over lunch, or fishing along the Treasure Coast, every interaction was an opportunity to connect, genuinely and sincerely.

From the Treasure Coast to Capitol Hill, he opened doors and built bridges. That’s who Sen. Meadows was: a connector, a visionary, and a constant source of encouragement.

This one hurts — BIG time. He leaves a legacy of service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the public good. I will miss him deeply. We all will.

Our grief is immense, but our gratitude is immeasurable.

Sen. Matt “Papa” Meadows, thank you for everything. ❤️

___

Stacy Gromatski, Ed.S., is president and CEO of the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services.