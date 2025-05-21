Yvette Benarroch, Tal Coley: People behind the plants — how Florida’s horticulture industry supports record-breaking tourism

This month, Universal’s Epic Universe opens its gates in Orlando, ushering in not just a new era of theme park thrills but a new benchmark in immersive, horticulture-driven design. At the heart of the theme park is Celestial Park, a landscape filled with tree-lined walkways, fountains and lush greenery. These thoughtfully curated plantings provide shade and comfort for guests while elevating the overall atmosphere of the park.

Epic Universe is a powerful example of how Florida’s nursery and landscape industry shapes the state’s world-class visitor experiences. Before the rides, the characters, and the first ticket is scanned — landscaping sets the stage.

Each year, millions of travelers flock to Florida expecting sunny skies, warm weather and iconic scenery. Often, their first impression of the state begins not at the beach or a theme park, but at the gateways—major roadways and airport exits—where palm trees and foliage signal arrival in the Sunshine State.

These landscapes are more than ornamental. They are thoughtfully designed and carefully maintained by Florida’s nursery and landscape professionals to reflect the state’s identity and character. Whether along highways or at the entrance of a theme park, lush greenery reinforces Florida’s reputation as a vacation destination.

Palms, the state tree, are a signature feature of this visual landscape. Their presence, alongside flowering corridors and foliage, helps shape what visitors and residents alike expect to see in Florida.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida welcomed a record-breaking 142.9 million visitors in 2024 — a 1.6% increase from the previous year. The final quarter alone brought in 33.1 million travelers, the highest fourth-quarter visitation ever recorded.

Florida’s nursery and landscape industry, which generates more than $31 billion in total economic output and supports more than 266,000 jobs for Floridians, plays a direct role in the state’s tourism success. From resort entrances and entertainment complexes to thoroughfares and transit hubs, the visual charm that defines Florida’s public spaces is built by professionals who grow, install, and maintain vibrant landscapes.

Another standout example is Dutch Mill Nursery, a third-generation family business in Sanford. For over 50 years, Dutch Mill has supplied millions of flowering plants — such as violas, geraniums, and caladiums—to Walt Disney World, including plants used to create the bright Mickey floral in front of the iconic train station as you enter Magic Kingdom. What began as a one-acre operation in 1961 has blossomed into a 16-acre nursery with 25 greenhouses.

As the tourism sector continues to grow, so does demand for green, well-designed environments that meet visitor expectations and reflect Florida’s unique appeal. We’re proud to contribute to Florida’s tourism by creating spaces that not only welcome visitors but also leave a lasting impact.

Landscapes may not always be the main attraction, but they shape how people feel about a destination. In Florida, they help define the experience — enhancing enjoyment, supporting communities and contributing to an industry rooted in both environmental beauty and hospitality.

So, next time you’re admiring the lush landscapes of the Sunshine State, remember there’s a professional behind every plant.

Tal Coley is Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA), the state industry association representing Florida’s environmental horticulture industry.

Rep. Yvette Benarroch represents Florida’s 81st District. She is a member of FNGLA and co-owner of Affordable Landscaping Service & Design, LLC.