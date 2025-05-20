Gov. DeSantis signs a bill that Democrats hail as life-saving in breast cancer fight

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday to make it more affordable for state employees to get follow-up breast cancer exams.

SB 158 cleared both chambers without a single vote against it during the Legislative Session

The new law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026, waives additional copays, deductibles and other cost-sharing requirements for state employees’ diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations.

“I want to make sure that all women on the state plan have the same advantages as I did in getting a timely diagnosis. Early detection and treatment save lives,” said bill sponsor Sen. Lori Berman, a cancer survivor and the Senate’s new Democratic leader, on the Senate floor in March.

The measure is intended to remove financial barriers preventing a woman from pursuing additional testing. Breast cancer carries a staggering statistic: 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

“The reason why we’re doing it is because people often can’t afford the next step,” Berman said during the committee process as she warned MRIs or ultrasounds can cost as much as $1,000.

The bill won bipartisan support, with some on both sides of the aisle saying they wished the bill could be expanded beyond state employees.

A Senate staff analysis calculated the bill’s fiscal impact at $3.6 million annually.

The state insurance program currently covers 100% of the costs for preventive mammograms, although the out-of-pocket fees depend on the state employee’s plan and provider for supplemental and diagnostic imaging that a person would need if the initial mammogram raises concerns.

“Just think about the men and women who cannot afford to come up with the out-of-pocket costs. What happens?” said Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson, who sponsored the House bill. “The cancer starts moving from a stage zero to 1, to 2, to 3, and then it’s too late. In the state of Florida, people should not have to die of breast cancer, because technology is so advanced.”